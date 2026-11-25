2027 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 19.99 Lakh
- Standard petrol soldiers on in pre-facelift guise; limited to GX trim
- Strong hybrid can now run on up to E85 petrol
- Updates include styling tweaks and new features
Toyota has launched the facelifted Innova Hycross in India with prices starting from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, it is only the strong hybrid variants of the MPV that get notable cosmetic and feature updates, with Toyota saying that the outgoing model will continue to be sold in the standard petrol GX guise priced at Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
Full prices are as follows:
|Variant
|Petrol
|Flex-Fuel Strong Hybrid
|G
|---
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|GX*
|Rs 19.59 lakh
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|VX*
|---
|Rs 28.79 lakh
|ZX
|---
|Rs 31.99 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, introductory.
*Bench seat variants cost Rs 5,000 more.
Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Specifications, Price, Details, Images
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Styling Changes
Starting with the styling, the Hycross gets a revised front fascia with a new-look bumper and grille, giving the front a more layered look. A thin enclosed panel with chrome trim runs between the new LED projector headlamps, while a new mesh panel stretches the width of the fascia below.
The fog lamps now sit in new housings higher up on the fascia, while the LED DRLs are now integrated within the headlamps themselves rather than featuring on the bumper.
Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition Launched For Fleet Buyers
In profile, the PV gets no notable changes, with even the alloy wheel designs retained from the outgoing model. At the rear, the tail lamps have been revised and feature new LED internals.
The standard petrol variant retains the looks of the outgoing model but now gets larger 17-inch alloy wheels.
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Cabin Updates
Inside, the main changes to the cabin come down to the tech. Top variants now get a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a new 12.3-inch central touchscreen. Trim inserts and upholstery colours have also been updated. As before, buyers get the option for captain seats in the second row in select variants. Features on offer include dual-zone climate control, a powered driver seat with memory function, drive modes (hybrid), a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and powered ottoman seats in the second row.
Also Read: Updated Toyota Innova Hycross Launched In Indonesia: Gets Larger Screens
On the safety front, the new Hycross packs in Toyota Safety Sense ADAS features including radar-based dynamic cruise control, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Six airbags are standard across the range.
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Powertrains
Moving to the powertrains, the facelifted Hycross is only offered with the strong hybrid powertrain. The powertrain pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine (now compliant for up to E85 petrol) paired with an on-board battery pack and an e-CVT.
The older Hycross soldiers on in 2.0 petrol-CVT non-hybrid guise in one variant.
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Variants
Moving to the variants, Toyota has looked to make the strong hybrid more accessible with the facelift. The MPV is offered in four trim levels - G, GX, VX and ZX, with the strong hybrid powertrain now offered as standard across all variants - previously the hybrid was offered only on higher trims.
The standard petrol is limited to just a GX trim.
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