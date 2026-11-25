Toyota has launched the updated Innova Hycross in India with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 19.99 lakh. It is the first major update for the people mover since its introduction in November 2022. It has now become the most popular choice in the segment (like all its predecessors), and as the saying goes, why change the recipe when it’s working perfectly well? So, here are the key changes in the 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross that you need to know about it.

Exterior Changes:

The most prominent change comes in the form of a reworked grille, which is bigger, has a black mesh extending onto the bumpers and complementing it is a sleeker LED DRL signature that is akin to its younger siblings, i.e. the Hyryder and the Taisor. Similarly, the tail lamp signature wears a similar lighting. But the alloy wheel design remains unchanged. There are five colours to choose from - Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

Interior Changes:

On the inside, the biggest change comes in the form of a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which now sticks out of the original stacked centre console. There’s also a new all-digital 12.3-inch driver’s display as part of the update apart from newer upholstery, a table for the second row in the captain seat version and Piano Black inserts.

Variant Changes:

Toyota has looked to make the strong hybrid powertrain more accessible with the facelift. The strong hybrid option is now offered from the base trim as well across G, GX, VX and ZX, with the strong hybrid powertrain now offered as standard across all variants. Previously, the hybrid was offered only on higher trims. It also needs to be noted that the non-hybrid powertrain is available only in the GX trim.

Powertrain Changes:

Under the hood, the Toyota Hycross facelift continues to use the familiar 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain paired with an e-CVT unit. The non-hybrid version also has the 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT unit only. But the highlight of this powertrain now is that it becomes the first flex-fuel hybrid offering in the country, as it can support up to E20-E85 flex fuel compatibility.

Pricing Changes:

Here’s the rundown on the pricing of the new Toyota Innova Hycross:

GX (Petrol Only): Rs. 19.59 lakh

G: Rs. 19.99 lakh

GX: Rs. 23.99 lakh

VX: Rs. 28.79 lakh

ZX: Rs. 31.99 lakh