Toyota has launched the updated Innova HyCross in India with a flex-fuel hybrid powertrain. Prices start at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new model is compatible with ethanol fuel blends ranging from E20 to E85.

The MPV receives exterior updates, additional interior features and a revised powertrain. The updated lineup also introduces two new hybrid variants, G Hybrid and GX Hybrid. Here's a look at the features offered across each variant.

Also Read: 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 19.99 Lakh

GX (Petrol Only)

Price: Rs 19.59 lakh – Rs 19.64 lakh

17-inch alloy wheels

Dual LED headlamps

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Four speakers

Manual air conditioning

G Hybrid

Price: Rs 19.99 lakh

17-inch alloy wheels

Projector LED headlamps

EV mode

Eco, Normal and Power drive modes

Energy monitor

Four speakers

Manual air conditioning

Black fabric seats

7- and 8-seat configurations

GX Hybrid

Price: Rs 23.99 lakh – Rs 24.04 lakh

In addition to the G Hybrid features:

5th-generation self-charging hybrid technology

Telematics

Also Read: 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launched: Top 5 Changes

VX Hybrid

Price: Rs 28.79 lakh – Rs 28.84 lakh

In addition to the GX Hybrid features:

Panoramic sunroof

12.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

12.2-inch TFT instrument cluster

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Six speakers

Automatic climate control

Paddle shifters

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rear sunshades

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

Soft-touch dashboard

Ventilated front seats

LED front fog lamps

ZX Hybrid

Price: Rs 31.99 lakh

In addition to the VX Hybrid features:

18-inch alloy wheels

Projector LED headlamps with Auto High Beam

Dual-function LED DRLs

Power back door

Nine-speaker JBL audio system with subwoofer

360-degree panoramic view monitor

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

8-way powered driver seat with memory

Powered second-row Ottoman seats

Quilted Dark Chestnut art-leather upholstery

Electrochromic IRVM

Dual-zone automatic climate control with PM 2.5 filter

Powertrain

The Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-litre TNGA engine paired with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and an e-Drive transmission, producing a combined output of 194.5 BHP. It offers EV, Eco and Power drive modes and a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.58 kmpl with E20 fuel. The flex-fuel powertrain supports ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85.

Colour Options

The new Innova HyCross is available in five colour options: Super White, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake and Attitude Black Mica.