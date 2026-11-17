2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS Priced At Rs 14.39 Lakh; Gets More Power, Less Weight
- New motor churns out 133 bhp and and 86 Nm
- Gets a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- 5 kg lighter than the erstwhile 765cc model
Triumph has unveiled the new Street Triple 798 RS globally and has announced its India price, which is Rs 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom). As the name suggests, the star change is a larger 798 cc engine, which replaces the 765 cc unit on the previous model, while it has lost some weight, courtesy of a new and lighter chassis.
Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Engine
The new 798cc triple engine continues to be paired with a six-speed gearbox but now belts out 133 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 86 Nm at 9,250 rpm, which is 4.9 bhp and 6 Nm more than its predecessor. The company says the new motor delivers 10 per cent more torque across the rev range, not just at peak output. The updated motorcycle is also 5 kg lighter, tipping the scales at 183 kg kerb.
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There are several changes inside the engine, too. It gets a low-inertia valvetrain with DLC-coated finger followers, more aggressive cam profiles, larger valves and a higher compression ratio. Triumph has also reworked the intake, combustion chamber and exhaust systems to improve airflow and throttle response. The gearbox, crankcases, clutch and primary-drive components have been revised to manage the extra performance.
2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Underpinnings
That was all about the engine, but there are several further changes. Triumph has developed an entirely new aluminium frame and subframe, along with a redesigned swingarm. The chassis geometry has also been revised, with a steeper rake and reduced trail to make the bike turn in more quickly. Ground clearance has increased as well, allowing for greater lean angles on track.
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Suspension comes from fully adjustable 41 mm Showa Big Piston forks at the front and an Öhlins STX46 monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema calipers gripping 310 mm front discs, while a 220 mm disc takes care of the rear. The tyre sizes have also gone up, with the rear now getting a wider 190-section tyre instead of the previous 180-section unit. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres are standard.
2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Ergonomics
Triumph has made a few changes to the riding position, too. The handlebars are 20 mm wider, giving the rider more leverage, while the standard seat height is 836 mm. Those who find that a bit of a stretch can bring it down by up to 45 mm with the optional low seat and suspension linkage.
2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Features
The instrument cluster is now a larger 7-inch Bosch touchscreen unit. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means navigation, music and messaging app access. The touchscreen can be used when stationary or at speeds below 2 kmph, while the switchgear and voice commands take over on the fly.
The electronics package has also grown considerably. There are seven riding modes – Eco, Rain, Road, Sport and Track, along with two configurable Rider modes. Rider aids include launch control, front wheel lift control, engine braking control, cornering ABS and cornering traction control. There's also a Traction Control+ system with rear-wheel slide control.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 vs RE Classic 350 vs Honda CB350C: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
Triumph Shift Assist allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts, while cruise control now lets riders change gears without cancelling the set speed. Other features include adaptive cornering lights and a USB-C charging port, while a tyre pressure monitoring system is available as an option.
The Street Triple's familiar twin-headlamp look has been retained, but the new RS gets redesigned DRLs and a projector headlight setup. The rear indicators incorporate multiple functions.
2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Colour Options
The naked will be offered in three colours, of which Sapphire black is standard, while the other two options – Interstellar Blue and Carnival Red – command a premium of Rs 30,000 over the ex-showroom price. A long list of optional accessories is available with the updated model.
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