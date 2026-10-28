2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Priced From Rs 20.99 Lakh

Triumph has revealed prices for the extensively updated Tiger 1200 in India, with the flagship adventure bike getting more power, revised suspension, a lower seat height and a major tech upgrade. The updated motorcycle is offered in GT Pro and Rally Explorer variants in India, priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 23.49 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

New Triumph Tiger 1200: Engine

Starting with the motor. The 1,160cc, three-cylinder engine now produces 155.8 bhp at 9,250rpm, up by 7.8 bhp, while peak torque stands at 130 Nm at 6,750rpm. Triumph has revised the cylinder head, pistons, valves and fuel injection, along with the exhaust system, to improve combustion and gas flow.

The first three gear ratios have also been revised to make better use of the engine’s low-speed torque. Changes to the crankshaft, balancer shaft, gearbox and shaft drive are intended to reduce vibration and make gearshifts and transitions on and off the throttle smoother. The six-speed gearbox continues to get Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

New Triumph Tiger 1200: Suspension

The new Tiger 1200 gets Showa semi-active suspension, which automatically lowers the seat by 30 mm as the bike comes to a stop. A two-position seat adjustment and an optional low seat can bring the seat height down to 790mm at a standstill. The system raises the bike back to its riding height as it moves off.

The suspension offers Firm, Medium and Soft damping settings, while a new Centre Stand Assist function temporarily increases preload to make the bike easier to lift onto its stand.

Both variants now roll on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with 200mm of suspension travel at both ends. The GT Pro gets cast-alloy wheels, while the Rally Explorer gets spoked wheels.

New Triumph Tiger 1200: Features and Styling

The Tiger 1200 gets a new 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a cooled phone compartment and USB-C charging. Its new front and rear Bosch radar systems enable a wider range of rider assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, emergency brake assist, blind-spot assist and rear distance warning.

The styling has been revised with a new fuel tank, radiator cowls, beak and windscreen. The new LED projector headlight includes adaptive cornering lights that illuminate further into a bend as the bike leans. The GT Pro will be offered in Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver/Pacific Blue, while the Rally Explorer comes in Ash Grey/Sapphire Black and Matt Khaki Green.

New Triumph Tiger 1200: Variant-specific details

The GT Pro gets a 20-litre fuel tank, while the Rally Explorer has a larger 30-litre tank. The Explorer also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, additional engine protection and wider, higher-set handlebars. The Rally version adds an Off-road Pro riding mode.

The GT Pro trim tips the scale at 250 kg while the Rally Explorer weighs 268kg. Both variants get redesigned seats with thicker foam, heated rider and pillion seats, and three-stage heated grips as standard.