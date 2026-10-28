2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Priced From Rs 20.99 Lakh
- Triumph's ADV gains more power.
- Self-lowering suspension can bring seat height down to 790mm at a standstill
- India to get the GT Pro and Rally Explorer variants from March 2027.
Triumph has revealed prices for the extensively updated Tiger 1200 in India, with the flagship adventure bike getting more power, revised suspension, a lower seat height and a major tech upgrade. The updated motorcycle is offered in GT Pro and Rally Explorer variants in India, priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 23.49 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).
New Triumph Tiger 1200: Engine
Starting with the motor. The 1,160cc, three-cylinder engine now produces 155.8 bhp at 9,250rpm, up by 7.8 bhp, while peak torque stands at 130 Nm at 6,750rpm. Triumph has revised the cylinder head, pistons, valves and fuel injection, along with the exhaust system, to improve combustion and gas flow.
The first three gear ratios have also been revised to make better use of the engine’s low-speed torque. Changes to the crankshaft, balancer shaft, gearbox and shaft drive are intended to reduce vibration and make gearshifts and transitions on and off the throttle smoother. The six-speed gearbox continues to get Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless upshifts and downshifts.
New Triumph Tiger 1200: Suspension
The new Tiger 1200 gets Showa semi-active suspension, which automatically lowers the seat by 30 mm as the bike comes to a stop. A two-position seat adjustment and an optional low seat can bring the seat height down to 790mm at a standstill. The system raises the bike back to its riding height as it moves off.
The suspension offers Firm, Medium and Soft damping settings, while a new Centre Stand Assist function temporarily increases preload to make the bike easier to lift onto its stand.
Both variants now roll on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with 200mm of suspension travel at both ends. The GT Pro gets cast-alloy wheels, while the Rally Explorer gets spoked wheels.
New Triumph Tiger 1200: Features and Styling
The Tiger 1200 gets a new 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a cooled phone compartment and USB-C charging. Its new front and rear Bosch radar systems enable a wider range of rider assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, emergency brake assist, blind-spot assist and rear distance warning.
The styling has been revised with a new fuel tank, radiator cowls, beak and windscreen. The new LED projector headlight includes adaptive cornering lights that illuminate further into a bend as the bike leans. The GT Pro will be offered in Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver/Pacific Blue, while the Rally Explorer comes in Ash Grey/Sapphire Black and Matt Khaki Green.
New Triumph Tiger 1200: Variant-specific details
The GT Pro gets a 20-litre fuel tank, while the Rally Explorer has a larger 30-litre tank. The Explorer also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, additional engine protection and wider, higher-set handlebars. The Rally version adds an Off-road Pro riding mode.
The GT Pro trim tips the scale at 250 kg while the Rally Explorer weighs 268kg. Both variants get redesigned seats with thicker foam, heated rider and pillion seats, and three-stage heated grips as standard.
Related News
Learn more about Triumph Tiger 1200
Popular Triumph Models
- Triumph
Tiger 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.39 - 22.29 Lakh
- Triumph
Rocket 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 24.03 - 24.67 Lakh
- Triumph
SpeedmasterEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.48 - 14.38 Lakh
- Triumph
Tiger 900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 14.4 - 16.15 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville T100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.85 Lakh
- Triumph
Trident 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville T120Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.85 Lakh
- Triumph
Tiger Sport 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.1 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville BobberEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.82 - 14.38 Lakh
- Triumph
Street ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 11.22 Lakh
- Triumph
Scrambler 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 12.1 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Triple 1200 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 21.76 - 23.07 Lakh
- Triumph
Tiger 900 Alpine EditionEx-Showroom Price₹ 15.35 Lakh
- Triumph
Tracker 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.42 Lakh
- Triumph
Thruxton 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.75 Lakh
- Triumph
Street Triple 765 RXEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.91 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Triple 1200 RXEx-Showroom Price₹ 23.07 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Twin Cafe Racer EditionEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Twin 1200 TFCEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Twin 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.84 - 17.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed T4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.09 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.34 Lakh
- Triumph
Scrambler 400 XCEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Scrambler 400 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.65 Lakh
- Triumph
Daytona 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.99 - 10.14 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville T40Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.55 - 2.8 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville T4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.55 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville SpeedmasterEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.88 - 13.68 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 28, 20262027 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs. 9.99 Lakh; Gets IMU, Bi-Directional Quick ShifterThe updated Kawasaki Z900 gets revised chassis and suspension settings, new tyres and a range of new electronics and rider aids.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 28, 2026The '5-Strike' Driving Licence Rule In India: Which Traffic Offences Can Get Your Licence Cancelled In A Year?India's 5-strike driving licence rule allows action against drivers who commit five or more traffic offences in a calendar year. Violations like speeding, jumping red lights or riding without a helmet can put your licence at risk of suspension or disqualification.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 28, 2026Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.07 Lakh: Gains Quickshifter, Ride ModesThe KTM 200 Duke also receives switchable traction control while price has gone up by Rs 1,500.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 28, 2026New Valhalla Spider Is Aston Martin’s Fastest Open-Top SupercarLimited-run open-top iteration of the V8 hybrid supercar can hit 350 kmph with the roof down - faster than the Valkyrie Spider’s 330 kmph.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 28, 20262027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Priced From Rs 20.99 LakhThe Tiger 1200 churns out more power and gets additions on the electronics front.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Oct 28, 2026World Car Awards 2027 Will Head To London Motor ShowTop three finalists of the coveted awards for cars by an international jury will be revealed here in February1 min read