25,000 Units of Toyota Glanza Sold In India Since Launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sold over 25,000 units of the Glanza since the car was launched in June 2019. It is the first cross-badged car to come from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. It is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Prices for the Toyota Glanza start at Rs. 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Toyota has sold 25,000 units of the Glanza in 10 months since launch
  • It is essentially a cross-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • The Toyota Glanza is available in just a petrol engine

The launch of the Toyota Glanza marked the entry of Toyota in the premium hatchback segment in India. It is essentially just a Toyota-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and was also the first product coming from the Suzuki-Toyota partnership. With 2,104 units sold in March 2020, Toyoto Kirloskar Motor has sold over 25,000 units of the Glanza since the car was launched in June 2020. The prices of the Toyota Glanza start at ₹ 6.98 lakh for the G manual variant and goes up to ₹ 8.90 lakh for the top-spec V CVT variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Toyota Glanza

6.98 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Glanza

(The Toyota Glanza gets the same design as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno)

There are no diesel engine options and the petrol engine on the Glanza is BS6 compliant. The G trim gets the 1.2-litre K12N engine with a mild-hybrid motor, making 89 bhp and 113 Nm. The Glanza V trim gets the regular 1.2-litre K12M engine without the mild-hybrid system. It will pump out 82 bhp and 113 Nm. Toyota offers a 5-speed manual transmission option along with a 7-step CVT on the Glanza. The Toyota Glanza mileage is 21.01 kmpl for the V MT trim, 23.87 kmpl for the G MT (mild-hybrid) trim and 19.56 kmpl for the CVT.

In terms of design, features and mechanicals, both the cars are exactly the same. The only change is the Toyota badging on the grille, wheels and tailgate. Given the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's popularity, it would have been a wasted effort to go head to head with it with multiple variants, which is why Toyota decided to offer the car only in the two top-end trims - G and V at the time of the launch. But in October 2019, the company silently launched the base variant, which was priced ₹ 24,000 cheaper than the mild-hybrid model and misses out on the same.

