3.3 kW Vs 7.2 kW Vs 11 kW EV Chargers: Which Do You Need?

The main difference between 3.3 kW, 7.2 kW, and 11 kW EV chargers is how quickly they can supply electricity to your car. A 3.3 kW charger takes longer but works with a basic home connection. A 7.2 kW wallbox can charge compatible EVs much faster, while an 11 kW unit needs a three-phase electricity supply. Here's how they compare:

Feature 3.3 kW Charger 7.2 kW Charger 11 kW Charger Power supply Single-phase Single-phase Three-phase Typical current 15A to 16A 32A 16A per phase Range added per hour 15-22 km 35-45 km 55-65 km 30 kWh battery Around 9-11 hours Around 4.5-5 hours Depends on the car's onboard charger 45 kWh battery Around 14-16 hours Around 6.5-7.5 hours Around 4.5-5 hours, if supported 60-79 kWh battery Around 20-26 hours Around 9.5-12 hours Around 6-8 hours, if supported Typical charger cost Often bundled or up to ₹15,000 ₹20,000-₹35,000 ₹35,000+ onwards Suitable for Smaller EVs and shorter commutes Most mid-size EVs Larger EVs with three-phase onboard charging

Note: Charging times, costs and range figures are estimates. Actual results depend on the car, battery size, temperature, charging losses and the power available at home. Installation costs can also vary by city and parking setup.

First, Understand Your Car's Onboard Charger

Before choosing a wallbox, check one thing in your EV's specifications: its onboard charger (OBC). Your home charger supplies AC electricity to the car. The onboard charger, which is built into the vehicle, converts that electricity into DC power that the battery can store.

The OBC has a maximum charging capacity. This means your car can only accept electricity at a certain speed, even if the wallbox can supply more. For example, if your EV has a 3.3 kW onboard charger, connecting it to a 7.2 kW wallbox will not make it charge at 7.2 kW. The car will still draw only up to 3.3 kW.

The same applies to an 11 kW charger. If your car cannot accept power at that rate, paying extra for a higher-capacity wallbox will not give you faster charging. So, check the onboard charger rating of your exact car variant before spending money on a home charging setup.

3.3 kW EV Charger: Enough for Smaller EVs and Daily Commutes

A 3.3 kW charger is a practical option if you own a smaller electric car and usually drive within the city. It can work with a single-phase home connection and typically uses a dedicated 15A or 16A socket.

You won't get a quick top-up, but you may not need one either. If your car stays parked overnight, a 3.3 kW charger can restore enough battery for the next day's commute. For example, a 10-hour charging session can add roughly 29-30 kWh of usable energy, after accounting for charging losses. That's enough for a substantial amount of everyday city driving.

Which EVs can use a 3.3 kW charger?

Smaller electric cars such as the MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV, Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3 are examples to consider. However, charging speed depends on the onboard charger fitted to the specific variant.

Who should choose it?

You drive around 50-80 km a day.

Your car has a smaller battery and a 3.3 kW onboard charger.

You can leave the car plugged in for 8-10 hours overnight.

You don't want to spend more on a wallbox or upgrade your home's electricity connection.

If this sounds like your usage, a faster charger may not offer much practical benefit.

7.2 kW EV Charger: A Good Fit for Most Mid-Size Electric Cars

A 7.2 kW wallbox is a sensible upgrade if you own an EV with a larger battery and a compatible onboard charger. It can supply considerably more power than a standard 15A charging setup, making overnight charging much quicker.

It generally uses a single-phase 32A connection. Some home setups may also use one phase of a three-phase supply, depending on the charger's design and installation. A compatible 7.2 kW charger can add roughly 35-45 km of driving range per hour. It can also charge a 40-50 kWh battery in around 6-7.5 hours, depending on the starting charge level and charging losses.

Which EVs can use a 7.2 kW charger?

Examples include the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV and MG ZS EV. Check the onboard charger rating of your particular variant, as specifications can differ.

Who should choose it?

You drive over 80-100 km regularly.

Your EV has a battery of around 35-55 kWh.

Your car supports 7.2 kW or 7.4 kW AC charging.

You want to charge your car overnight without waiting most of the day.

There is one thing to check before buying, though. A 7.2 kW charger draws around 32A from a single phase. If your home already runs multiple air conditioners, a geyser and other appliances, the existing electricity connection may not be able to handle everything at once.

You may need to increase your sanctioned load through your local electricity provider before installing the wallbox.

11 kW EV Charger: For Larger EVs With Three-Phase Charging

An 11 kW wallbox is designed for EVs that support three-phase AC charging. It draws around 16A from each of the three phases, allowing it to supply more power without placing the entire load on one phase.

This makes it useful for larger electric cars with bigger batteries. A compatible 11 kW setup can add around 55-65 km of range per hour and charge a 60-79 kWh battery in roughly 6-8 hours.

Which EVs can use an 11 kW charger?

Examples include the Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9e, Hyundai Creta Electric, BYD Atto 3, BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, don't assume every variant supports 11 kW AC charging. Check the manufacturer's specifications before choosing the charger.

Who should choose it?

You own an EV with an 11 kW three-phase onboard charger.

Your car has a larger battery, usually around 55-79 kWh.

You have a three-phase electricity connection at home.

You want to charge a large battery overnight without using a public charging station.

An 11 kW wallbox also needs a suitable home connection. You may have to upgrade your sanctioned load, meter or wiring before installation. This can add to the overall cost.

The 11 kW Charging Mistake: Why Your 7.2 kW EV May Charge at Just 3.6 kW

This is an important detail that many EV owners miss. A 7.2 kW single-phase charger supplies around 32A through one phase. An 11 kW three-phase charger, on the other hand, supplies around 16A through each of its three phases.

Now, imagine you own an EV that supports 7.2 kW AC charging through a single-phase onboard charger. If you connect it to an 11 kW wallbox that supplies only 16A per phase, your car may draw power from just one phase. That limits the charging rate to around 3.6 kW instead of 7.2 kW.

So, buying an 11 kW charger does not automatically make it a better choice for a car that supports 7.2 kW charging. The charger and car need to support the same phase arrangement. Check this with the charger manufacturer and your vehicle's specifications before installation.

Check Your Home's Electricity Connection Before Buying

Your car may support 7.2 kW or 11 kW charging, but your home also needs to supply that much power safely. This is where your sanctioned load matters. It is the maximum electrical load your electricity provider has approved for your connection.

For example, many homes have a sanctioned load of around 3-5 kW. Running a 7.2 kW charger on such a connection can overload the supply, particularly when other appliances are running. As a broad estimate, these are the home connections you may need:

Charger Suggested Home Setup 3.3 kW Single-phase connection with around 3-5 kW sanctioned load 7.2 kW Single-phase 32A connection, usually with around 8-10 kW sanctioned load 11 kW Three-phase connection, usually with around 14-16 kW sanctioned load

These are indicative figures, not fixed requirements for every home. Your actual requirement depends on the other appliances you use, your electricity provider's rules and the charger's installation settings.

If your existing connection is not sufficient, contact your local DISCOM, such as BESCOM in Bengaluru, to check the process and cost of increasing your sanctioned load. Also remember that a higher sanctioned load can increase your monthly fixed electricity charges. Don't upgrade it without checking the additional cost.

Home EV Charger Installation: What You Should Check

A home EV charger draws electricity for several hours at a time. The wiring and safety equipment must be suitable for that continuous load. Avoid using existing household wiring without getting it inspected.

Here are a few things to check before installation:

Dedicated wiring: The charger should have a separate circuit from your distribution board. The cable size must match the charger's current rating and cable run. A qualified electrician should decide the correct size.

The charger should have a separate circuit from your distribution board. The cable size must match the charger's current rating and cable run. A qualified electrician should decide the correct size. Proper circuit protection: The setup needs a correctly rated MCB and suitable RCCB or RCBO protection to help prevent electric shocks and electrical faults. The protection type must match the charger's requirements.

The setup needs a correctly rated MCB and suitable RCCB or RCBO protection to help prevent electric shocks and electrical faults. The protection type must match the charger's requirements. Earthing: Proper earthing is essential. Poor earthing can cause the car or charger to detect a fault and stop charging.

Proper earthing is essential. Poor earthing can cause the car or charger to detect a fault and stop charging. Surge protection: Ask the installer whether a suitable surge protection device is needed to protect the charger and vehicle from voltage spikes.

Ask the installer whether a suitable surge protection device is needed to protect the charger and vehicle from voltage spikes. No extension boards: Never run a portable EV charger through a regular extension board or power strip. Plug it directly into a properly rated socket installed for the charger.

Use an authorised installation partner or a qualified electrician who understands EV charging systems. Do not try to increase the current or change the wiring yourself.

So, Which Home EV Charger Should You Choose?

The right charger depends on your car and how you use it. You don't need to buy the highest-capacity unit just because it promises faster charging.

Choose 3.3 kW if you own a smaller EV, drive shorter distances and can charge overnight.

if you own a smaller EV, drive shorter distances and can charge overnight. Choose 7.2 kW if you own a mid-size EV with a compatible onboard charger and want quicker home charging.

if you own a mid-size EV with a compatible onboard charger and want quicker home charging. Choose 11 kW if your EV supports three-phase AC charging, has a larger battery and your home can handle the required electrical load.

Before spending money, check your car's onboard charger rating, your home's sanctioned load and the type of electricity connection available. Get an electrician to inspect the wiring and confirm the installation requirements.

A charger that matches your car and home will do the job. Paying extra for capacity your EV cannot use won't make it charge any faster.