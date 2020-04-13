5 Cars We Can't Wait To Drive Once The Lockdown Ends

The Hyundai Creta, VW T-Roc are already on sale, the others are expected to be launched this year

As the coronavirus outbreak grips the nation in a lockdown, the auto industry too has come to a standstill. While on one hand manufactures have suspended vehicle production and sales, on the other, some of the much-anticipated car launches and drives too have been postponed. Officially, the 21-day lockdown is slated to end on April 14, however, it could extend till the end of April. Social distancing is the need of the hour, and like most of our fellow Indians, we too have been working from our homes, waiting for this Corona-wave to pass while daydreaming about all the exciting cars we'll get to drive this year once normalcy returns.

Here Are 5 Cars We Are Eager To Drive Once The Lockdown Ends:

Hyundai Creta

Yes, Hyundai has already launched the new-gen Creta in India, but sadly, before we could get our hands on it, the lockdown was announced. The new-gen Hyundai Creta is more premium, more feature-packed and it now comes with the carmaker's Blue Link technology, featuring 50 connected car features. This includes a voice-enabled personal assistant that wakes up to the command 'Hey Blue Link' and can perform functions like - open/close sunroof, control seat ventilation, and adjust the climate control system.

Also Read: Hyundai Tops UV Sales In March With Over 12,800 Units, Led By New Creta, Venue

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is more premium, more feature-packed and it now comes with the carmaker's Blue Link technology

Also Read: Hyundai Dispatched Over 6,700 Units Of The Creta To Dealers Last Month

The second-gen Hyundai Creta also gets a set of new, BS6 compliant petrol and diesel powertrains borrowed from the Kia Seltos. Options include a pair of 115 bhp 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with a 138 bhp 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol motor which makes the new-gen model most-powerful Hyundai Creta yet. Currently, the SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 9.99 lakh to ₹ 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: New Hyundai Creta Bags Over 14,000 Bookings

Volkswagen T-Roc

Yet another car that was launched just days before the lockdown, the Volkswagen T-Roc too is an SUV we can't wait to drive. In fact, we were the first ones to tell you that the SUV will be launched in early 2020, so you can understand our eagerness to get behind its wheel. The T-Roc is part of Skoda Auto-Led Volkswagen India's SUV offensive, under which the company plans to launch 10 new SUVs in next two years. As for the SUV, the newly launched Volkswagen T-Roc is based on the MQB platform and visually gets bold and sporty design. Considering its only offered in one variant it gets all the premium bits like - LED headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloy wheels, LED taillamps, and dual-tone colour option.

Also Read: Exclusive Review Of The T-Roc Global Model

The Volkswagen T-Roc is based on the MQB platform and comes to India as a CBU model

The cabin gets premium interior with leather upholstery, 2-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The T-Roc also features the Active Info Display that provides all the data you need and lets you customise your information. Under the hood, the SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to make 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The T-Roc comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model and is priced in India at ₹ 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Honda City

The new-generation Honda City sedan has been a highly anticipated car and was slated to be launched sometime towards the end of March 2020. The car made its global debut in Thailand, in November 2019 and while globally it's the 7th-gen City, in India it will be the 5th-generation model of the Honda City. Visually, the new-gen model comes with a Honda Civic-inspired design language that looks way more upmarket than the outgoing model. Along with an all-new exterior design, the 2020 Honda City also comes with LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillamps along with dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin too is set to come with plenty of upgrades including a new layout for the dashboard wrapped in soft-touch upholstery.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City Receives 5-Star ASEAN NCAP Safety Rating

The new-gen Honda City borrows some of its cues from existing Civic and looks much more upmarket

Also Read: 2020 Honda City Details Out

As for engine options, so far, detail about only the petrol powertrain has been leaked and there is no confirmation whether it will get a diesel option or not. The petrol version of the 2020 Honda City sedan will come with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre engine tuned to make about 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic units. Also, the 2020 Honda City will be offered in three variants - V, VX and ZX, with automatic options for all three trims.

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo-Petrol

With next-generation Renault Duster still a couple of years away, and the company deciding to phase out diesel engines, it had to do something to make the existing model a bit more exciting. And a turbocharged petrol engine might just be the right way to go. In fact, the carmaker showcased two turbo-petrol engines at the 2020 Auto Expo, a 1.0-litre unit for the Triber, and a 1.3-litre engine that will come as a replacement for the 1.5-litre diesel engine of the Duster. In fact, the four-cylinder, turbocharged engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develops 250 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: 2020 Renault Duster BS6 Petrol Prices Out; Starts At ₹ 8.49 Lakh

The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo-Petrol was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

However, considering this will just be an additional variant to the existing line-up, visually, the Duster will remain unchanged. In fact, the SUV was updated just last year, and comes with a new grille flanked by new projector headlamp and LED daytime running lamps, along with LED tail lamps and beefier bumpers at both ends.

Also Read: 2019 Renault Duster Facelift Review

Skoda Rapid

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI is paired with a 6-speed manual and a torque convertor AT

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Bookings Open

Yet another car that we were happy to see at the Auto Expo 2020, the Skoda Rapid 1.0 litre TSI, also comes as a variant addition to the car's existing line-up. It is the same turbocharged petrol engine that was introduced in the Volkswagen Polo and Vento earlier this year. The engine is tuned to make about 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, the engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Visually, Skoda Rapid 1.0 will remain unchanged and is likely to be based on the top-of-the-line Style variant of the existing Rapid sedan, offering features like - 16-inch Clubber alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamps, rear diffuser, and trunk spoiler among others. Skoda has announced its plan to begin deliveries of the car from April 14, however right now it has been indefinitely postponed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.