5 Factory CNG Cars With Usable Boot Space: Nexon, i10 Nios, Exter & More

Usually, buying a factory-fitted CNG car in India used to mean that you had to give up your entire boot space. Earlier, manufacturers bolted a single, massive cylindrical steel tank right across the luggage floor, turning a practical family hatchback or compact SUV into a vehicle that could barely carry one or two soft backpacks.

But over the years, carmakers have begun to keep much of the luggage room intact by splitting the bulky single cylinder into two smaller, interconnected tanks. These now sit beneath the boot floorboard. Today, you can pack full-sized trolley bags, prams and weekend duffels into a factory CNG car without having to plan for every inch of space.

Arranged in ascending order of their starting ex-showroom prices, take a look at some of those current CNG nameplates which offer sufficient boot space.

1. Tata Punch iCNG

Price: Rs. 6.85 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart iCNG

The Tata Punch iCNG has two 30-litre capacity cylinders (water equivalent) fitted below the luggage deck, with the plumbing and valves completely sealed beneath a flat carpeting board. The result is a clean 210-litre boot. While that is smaller than the 366-litre hold of the petrol Punch, the space is still uniformly flat and square. You can easily fit two medium trolley suitcases side by side and stack soft duffel bags on top of the parcel shelf.

Power for this vehicle comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron bi-fuel engine that offers 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of torque in CNG mode, and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The car can start directly in gas mode, saving petrol when you’re doing short city commutes. Around town, it pulls smoothly from 1,500 rpm, and its 193 mm ground clearance and tough suspension handle broken city streets and steep speed humps with complete composure.

Key Features:

Direct start capability in CNG mode

Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating

193 mm ground clearance for rough roads

Twin-cylinder technology preserving 210 litres of usable luggage space

Micro-switch refuelling protection that prevents engine ignition while the fuel lid is open

Who should buy it: First-time buyers and small families who want an affordable, rugged micro-SUV that can deal with potholed roads effortlessly while keeping weekend luggage space intact.

2. Hyundai Exter Dual CNG MT HX 2

Price: Rs. 7.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Dual CNG MT HX 2

The Hyundai Exter is a direct competitor to the Tata Punch, given that it offers its dual-cylinder packaging in the micro-SUV space. Starting from the HX 2 variant, Hyundai has packaged two smaller gas cylinders under the boot floorboard, which keeps 225 litres of usable luggage space untouched. Also, to ensure the boot floor remains as deep and practical as possible, Hyundai relocated the spare tyre to an underbody cradle beneath the rear bumper.

The Exter uses the same smooth 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa engine that you find in the Grand i10 Nios, which puts out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque through a five-speed manual gearbox. The power delivery is predictable and linear, pulling cleanly from low revs without any hesitancy. With 185 mm of ground clearance, an upright glasshouse that offers high road visibility and a compliant suspension that conveniently handles sharp potholes, the Exter is one car that feels quite easy to navigate through congested city streets.

Key Features:

Refined 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa engine

Six airbags, ESC, and hill-start assist as standard

185 mm ground clearance for uneven city roads

Upright SUV seating posture with a lot of outward visibility

225-litre usable boot space with underbody-mounted spare tyre

Who should buy it: Small families who want a tall-boy micro-SUV with a quiet four-cylinder engine, generous head clearance and a practical boot for weekend travel.

3. Tata Altroz iCNG

Price: Rs. 7.30 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart iCNG

The Tata Altroz iCNG was the first to bring twin-cylinder technology to the country. Built on Tata's advanced ALFA architecture, this car’s chassis was designed from the ground up with the intention to accommodate alternative fuels without giving up chassis rigidity or occupant space. By tucking the two cylinders into the spare wheel well beneath the floor, the Altroz offers 210 litres of unobstructed boot space. The space is wide enough to lay golf bags or flat trolley cases flat across the floorboard.

The Altroz is powered by the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron engine that generates 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of torque in CNG mode. For drivers tired of operating a manual clutch in traffic, you can also choose an optional five-speed AMT automatic gearbox on the higher CNG trims. And with a five-star safety rating along with wide 90-degree opening doors, this vehicle is known as an accomplished long-distance hatchback.

Key Features:

Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating

210-litre flat, usable luggage compartment

Planted high-speed chassis stability with sharp road manners

90-degree opening passenger doors for effortless cabin access

Available five-speed AMT automatic option on select CNG variants

Who should buy it: Highway travellers who appreciate the low, planted handling of a premium hatchback, along with class-leading crash safety and usable luggage room.

4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dual MT Magna CNG

Price: Rs. 7.32 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Dual MT Magna CNG

Hyundai’s dual-cylinder technology is available on the popular Grand i10 Nios, too. Starting from the well-equipped Magna trim, Hyundai took out the old single-tank design and installed a dual-cylinder arrangement, one neatly tucked beneath the luggage floor. It liberates around 260 litres of usable boot space, which is the largest luggage volume among all CNG hatchbacks sold in India today. The loading aperture is wide, and because the floor is flat, loading heavy grocery crates or weekend strollers doesn’t need much physical effort.

Under the bonnet runs Hyundai's refined 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa engine. In gas mode, it puts out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, and is matched to a light-shifting five-speed manual transmission. One other thing that also sets the Grand i10 Nios apart is its mechanical refinement; its four-cylinder motor works with quiet smoothness. The clutch action is feather-light, keeping commutes through rush-hour traffic painless as well.

Key Features:

Six airbags standard across all variants

Class-leading 260-litre usable luggage capacity

Refined 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa bi-fuel engine

Rear air conditioning vents and comfortable rear seat recline

Integrated electronic control unit (ECU) for seamless fuel switching

Who should buy it: Urban commuters and office-goers who like having four-cylinder engine refinement, light city controls and maximum hatchback boot capacity.

5. Tata Nexon iCNG

Price: Rs. 8.35 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart iCNG

While most CNG vehicles on the market make do with a naturally aspirated engine, the Tata Nexon is one of the few cars to pair its factory CNG hardware with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. As a result, the performance figures speak for themselves: in CNG mode, the turbocharged motor churns out 99 bhp and a massive 170 Nm of torque, with the help of a six-speed manual gearbox. That 170 Nm of pulling power is available right from 2,000 to 3,000 rpm, meaning there is zero sluggishness off the line. Climbing steep highway flyovers or carrying out high-speed overtakes at 90 kmph requires no frantic downshifting at all.

Equally remarkable is the luggage packaging. The Nexon iCNG has an enormous 321-litre boot capacity. Its twin cylinders sit completely flush beneath a reinforced load deck, leaving a deep, square luggage bay that is on par with what’s being offered by many standard petrol SUV nameplates. You can comfortably pack three large suitcases and multiple soft bags here for a week-long family holiday. Also, with 208 mm of ground clearance and a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, the Nexon iCNG gets rid of every traditional compromise that comes with owning a CNG vehicle.

Key Features:

Six-speed manual transmission

Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating

Highly valuable 321-litre usable boot capacity

208 mm ground clearance for flooded roads and rough terrain

Segment-first turbocharged CNG engine producing 170 Nm of torque

Who should buy it: Discerning buyers who want genuine turbocharged highway passing power, but also the extensive family luggage room and top-tier crash safety of an accomplished compact SUV.

Single Cylinder Versus Dual-Cylinder Technology: How Usable Boot Space Is Created

There are clear differences between how the mechanical packaging is done across the single-cylinder solution and the dual-cylinder tech.

The Old Single-Tank Flaw: A traditional factory CNG setup uses a single 60-litre water-equivalent steel tank that’s about 300 mm in diameter. Because of its large round profile, carmakers had to mount it horizontally across the middle of the boot floor. It then effectively cut the luggage bay in half, leaving only awkward narrow gaps around the edges.

A traditional factory CNG setup uses a single 60-litre water-equivalent steel tank that’s about 300 mm in diameter. Because of its large round profile, carmakers had to mount it horizontally across the middle of the boot floor. It then effectively cut the luggage bay in half, leaving only awkward narrow gaps around the edges. The Twin-Cylinder Solution: Engineers replaced the single bulky cylinder with two smaller, slimmer tanks (usually 30 litres each). Because their individual diameters are a lot smaller, they can be laid side by side in the recessed spare-wheel well beneath the vehicle's structural floorpan. Then, a rigid steel protective cage and a flat composite cover are placed over them, giving way for the completely flush, flat luggage deck.

Engineers replaced the single bulky cylinder with two smaller, slimmer tanks (usually 30 litres each). Because their individual diameters are a lot smaller, they can be laid side by side in the recessed spare-wheel well beneath the vehicle's structural floorpan. Then, a rigid steel protective cage and a flat composite cover are placed over them, giving way for the completely flush, flat luggage deck. Smart Spare Wheel Placement: To keep the spare tyre, manufacturers took two approaches. In the Tata Altroz, Nexon and Punch, the spare wheel is placed in an underbody cradle beneath the chassis, which you can access with the help of a lowering bolt inside the boot. In the Hyundai Exter, the spare wheel is similarly mounted under the bodywork. Both setups additionally get a factory-supplied 12V puncture repair kit and tyre inflator for quick roadside fixes. The Nios, meanwhile, completely gets rid of the spare wheel to fit in the CNG layout.

To keep the spare tyre, manufacturers took two approaches. In the Tata Altroz, Nexon and Punch, the spare wheel is placed in an underbody cradle beneath the chassis, which you can access with the help of a lowering bolt inside the boot. In the Hyundai Exter, the spare wheel is similarly mounted under the bodywork. Both setups additionally get a factory-supplied 12V puncture repair kit and tyre inflator for quick roadside fixes. The Nios, meanwhile, completely gets rid of the spare wheel to fit in the CNG layout. Fresh Safety Hardware: Modern dual-cylinder systems have advanced safety mechanisms, including stainless steel gas pipes with leak detection, thermal incident cut-off valves that vent gas safely when an engine fire takes place, and micro-switches that physically prevent the car from being cranked while the fuel flap is open.

Which Factory CNG Car Should You Buy?

If your budget is tight and you want the highest ground clearance and toughest build for under Rs. 7 lakh, the Tata Punch iCNG is your most economically sensible bet. You get 210 litres of flat luggage space and a five-star safety pedigree from this car.

If you primarily drive in congested city traffic and want mechanical silence with low-speed smoothness more, then you can check out the available Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Its 260-litre boot is the largest among hatchbacks, and its four-cylinder Kappa engine runs with virtually no vibrations. But if you prefer micro-SUV styling with that same four-cylinder smoothness, the Hyundai Exter can feel like a more rounded package. It provides 225 litres of cargo space and an elevated driving view under Rs. 8.50 lakh.

For drivers who especially love the low, planted stance and high-speed stability of a European-style hatchback, there’s the Tata Altroz iCNG, combining its 210 litres of boot space with solid crash protection and the rare convenience of an AMT automatic gearbox.

And finally, if you want something quite different from all the other cars mentioned, you can take a look at the Tata Nexon iCNG. Its turbocharged 170 Nm engine pulls with authority, while its 321-litre boot easily handles all the luggage a family of four needs for a long road trip.