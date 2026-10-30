5 Lightweight Scooters For Shorter Riders Under Rs. 90,000: Pleasure+, Fascino, Zest & More

If a scooter has a tall, wide seat, shorter or beginner riders may be compelled to balance on their tiptoes every time they’re stuck under traffic lights. If it is also heavy, moving it backwards out of an uneven parking slot or holding the machine upright on an incline can require a lot of physical effort.

In contrast, a scooter with a low saddle height and a light kerb weight can completely change that experience. Not only can your feet rest flat on the ground while seated atop one, but you can also feel in total control while cutting the scooter around narrow city corners. Under a budget limit of Rs. 90,000 ex-showroom, Indian buyers can check out some currently available stress-free runabouts that meet this exact requirement.

1. TVS Scooty Zest 110

Price: Rs. 71,350 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Gloss

If you need the passing power and suspension maturity of a full-fledged 110 cc scooter, you can check out the TVS Scooty Zest 110. In fact, with a seat height of just 760 mm, it has the lowest saddle height among all 110 cc scooters currently sold in India. The Zest is powered by a 109.7 cc ET-Fi single-cylinder engine that puts out 7.71 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque. And since the scooter weighs only 102 kg, that engine gives it surprisingly punchy acceleration. It pulls away from traffic with eagerness, and achieves 60 to 70 kmph on wider suburban roads without feeling strained.

Telescopic front suspension and a well-damped rear monoshock keep this scooter planted over rough expansion joints and speed bumps as well. The seat is broad, flat and supportive, while the footboard is spacious enough that you can hold a gym duffel bag. Under the seat, you get a generous 19-litre storage compartment, which is adequate for daily groceries or an open-face helmet. Overall, you get genuine 110 cc performance from this nameplate along with a 760 mm seat height.

Key Features:

Lowest-in-class 760 mm seat height

19-litre under-seat storage with LED boot light

Zippy 109.7 cc ET-Fi engine with strong low-end pickup

Telescopic front forks offering comfortable bump absorption

Lightweight 102 kg frame that is easy to park and manoeuvre

Who should buy it: Shorter riders who want true 110 cc performance and high boot space in a lightweight scooter with the lowest seat height on the market.

2. Honda Dio 110

Price: Rs. 71,805 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: DIO STD

The Honda Dio 110 is one example that shows a scooter meant for shorter riders does not need to look tame or traditional at all. Given its sharp body lines and handlebar-mounted daytime running lights, the Dio has long been a favourite among college-goers and younger commuters.

The seat height is an accessible 765 mm, the weight is 106 kg, and the floorboard is set quite low, giving you plenty of legroom without forcing your knees into the handlebar during tight U-turns. Power comes from Honda's proven 109.51 cc PGM-Fi engine that generates 7.8 bhp and 9.03 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, throttle response is quite smooth, and Honda's silent-start ACG motor does not have any starter gear grinding noise.

Weighing 106 kg, the Dio feels stable but not heavy. Moving to a larger 12-inch wheel at the front has now improved its ability to commute over broken city streets compared to older models. The external fuel filler lid can be popped open with a toggle switch near the key slot, which keeps refuelling a convenient affair. As for the rear suspension, it’s slightly firm, but the overall mechanical refinement keeps everyday riding effortless.

Key Features:

Low 765 mm seat height with a wide footboard

Smooth 109.51 cc engine with silent ACG starter

12-inch front wheel for improved rough-road stability

External rear fuel cap operated via a multi-function switch

Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equaliser for balanced stopping

Who should buy it: Younger buyers and daily commuters who want sharp, sporty styling, along with an accessible seat height and Honda's bulletproof mechanical reliability.

3. Hero Pleasure+ XTEC

Price: Rs. 77,912 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: PLEASURE+ XTEC ZX OBD2B

The Pleasure+ XTEC has a comfortable 765 mm seat height and a kerb weight of 106 kg. Its 110.9 cc air-cooled engine develops 8.0 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque. The power delivery is friendly and linear, making it non-intimidating for new riders in city traffic. Also, it has Hero's proprietary i3S idle stop-start system, which automatically shuts off the engine at long red lights and restarts the moment you twist the throttle, to save fuel during daily commutes.

Where the XTEC stands out is its equipment. It has a bright projector LED headlamp that provides a clear beam on dark streets, a small pillion backrest that gives elderly passengers added reassurance and a semi-digital display with Bluetooth connectivity that shows incoming phone calls and SMS alerts. While the base Pleasure+ lineup starts from Rs. 69,766 for the LX trim, which is relatively a lot cheaper, you’d still be better off getting the top XTEC ZX variant at Rs. 77,912.

Key Features:

Accessible 765 mm seat height with a pillion backrest

Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS notifications

Powerful LED projector headlamp with chrome surround

Hero i3S idle stop-start technology for higher fuel economy

Metal front fender for added durability in tight parking lots

Who should buy it: Commuters who desire an easy-going 110 cc scooter loaded with connectivity, bright night-time lighting and an upright, comfortable riding posture.

4. Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid

Price: Rs. 78,980 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Fascino Drum

While most 125 cc scooters weigh between 108 kg and 118 kg, Yamaha has managed to keep the Fascino down to an incredible 98 kg. That actually makes this full-size 125 cc machine lighter than every 110 cc scooter on this list. Power is sourced from an air-cooled 125 cc engine assisted by a Smart Motor Generator (SMG). Together, they produce 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque. The electric motor also works as an electric power assist, and it offers a temporary burst of extra torque when pulling away from a standstill.

On paper, the Fascino lists a seat height of 780 mm, which might look tall to some buyers. However, Yamaha has shaped the seat with a sharp front taper and kept the floorboard narrow where your legs drop down. As a result, riders of 5 feet 1 inch can easily get their feet down at a stop. That low 98 kg kerb weight also means that even if the scooter tips slightly off balance, you’re able to steady it with one leg, without extra effort. Then there’s the 21-litre boot and real-world mileage between 50 and 55 kmpl, rounding up its USPs.

Key Features:

Only 98 kg kerb weight for a 125 cc scooter

21-litre deep under-seat storage compartment

Slim seat taper allowing easy reach to the ground

12-inch front wheel with Unified Braking System (UBS)

Smart Motor Generator (SMG) with hybrid power assist

Who should buy it: Riders who’d appreciate the superior passing power, large boot and road presence of a 125 cc scooter without having to deal with a heavy, bulky frame.

5. Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid

Price: Rs. 80,680 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: RayZR Drum

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid weighs 99 kg. For shorter or lighter riders, that low kerb weight completely takes away the intimidation factor when rolling the scooter backwards out of a tight parking slot or balancing at crawling speeds in city traffic. Power is drawn from an air-cooled 125 cc engine equipped with Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG), which produces 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque. In this scooter as well, like the Fascino, the electric motor acts as a mild-hybrid assist.

While the brochure lists a seat height of 785 mm, the seat base is sharply tapered at the front, and the side bodywork stays slim where your legs drop down. This narrow profile allows riders around 5 feet to easily get their feet down while at a halt. Backed by sharp, angular street styling, telescopic front forks, a wide 12-inch front wheel and a generous 21-litre under-seat boot, the RayZR is one of the most remarkably agile and light city runabouts available in India.

Key Features:

21-litre under-seat storage compartment

Tapered front seat profile for easy reach to the tarmac

Unified Braking System (UBS) with 12-inch front wheel

Smart Motor Generator (SMG) with electric power assist

Second-lightest scooter in India (99 kg) after the Yamaha Fascino

Who should buy it: Shorter or lighter riders who want aggressive street styling along with a near-featherweight 99 kg kerb weight and punchy 125 cc performance.

Why Seat Height And Kerb Weight Matter For Shorter Riders

Seat height and kerb weight are two very essential factors for shorter riders because the brochure spec sheets rarely tell the full story. Seat geometry and weight distribution are actually what help you decide what the best scooter is going to be for your daily commuting needs.

Seat Width Versus Pure Seat Height

A scooter with a 765 mm seat height that has a broad, squarish cushion can actually feel taller than a scooter with a 780 mm seat with a slim, tapered front edge. When the seat is wide, your thighs are pushed outward, meaning that space eats into your leg inseam and forces you onto your toes. But a tapered seat that doesn’t push your legs wide lets you plant your feet straight down to the ground, giving you a much firmer footing.

Low Centre Of Gravity

Kerb weight is only one part of the equation; where that weight sits matters just as much. Scooters with lightweight composite bodywork or low-mounted batteries carry their mass close to the road. It genuinely prevents the top-heavy pendulum effect that causes riders to lose confidence when balancing at slow crawling speeds in traffic.

Easy Centre Stand Placement

For many shorter or lighter riders, hoisting a 115 kg scooter onto its main stand can be physically exhausting. For this, scooters like the Zest 110 use specially designed lever ratios on their stands, which allow you to secure the vehicle using basic body leverage rather than brute muscle.

Which Lightweight Scooter Should You Buy?

Need a scooter with a low seat height, but also packs genuine 110 cc overtaking performance and a large 19-litre boot? Check out the TVS Scooty Zest 110, which has a 760 mm seat and packs a peppy engine to give you great confidence on busy city roads.

For riders who want sharp, angular styling along with Honda's bulletproof engine refinement and smooth ACG starter, the Honda Dio 110 offers an accessible 765 mm saddle and a composed ride with its 12-inch front wheel, while weighing 106 kg. But if you appreciate more modern tech like Bluetooth notifications, an LED projector headlamp and a pillion backrest, the Hero Pleasure+ XTEC proves itself as a well-appointed urban commuter.

Besides these options, if you want extra pulling power for weekend highway rides and have to carry adult pillions a lot as well, both the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid are two credible names. Despite offering full 125 cc power and a sufficient 21-litre luggage bay, both weigh just 98 and 99 kg, respectively.