5 Things You Need To Know About The Oben Rorr: Review Tomorrow

Bengaluru based start-up Oben Electric is all set to introduce its maiden offering this year. The company launched the Rorr electric motorcycle back in March and deliveries will begin around the festive season. The electric bike is a 150 cc motorcycle equivalent and promises some exciting performance and a usable range. It's competitively priced too at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) before state subsidies kick in. It was a motorcycle we were eagerly waiting to ride and can finally say that we have. The Oben Rorr review goes live tomorrow on carandbike but before you read that, here are five things you need to know about the electric offering.

The Oben Rorr features a 4.4 kWh battery.

The Oben Rorr gets a streetfighter design some retro touches. The round LED headlamp with an integrated LED DRL, wide handlebar, split seats, tank extensions and a compact rear, all make for smart design on the bike. The model rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a 200 mm ground clearance with a water wading capacity of 230 mm.

The Rorr electric motorcycle gets a large TFT digital instrument console that gets all the essential information. The bike also comes with three riding modes as well as connected vehicle technology via an app. The console is embedded with an e-SIM and adds features such as Driver Alert system, theft protection, vehicle diagnostics, charger locator and more.

Power comes from the 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery while the electric motor delivers 13.4 bhp of peak power (continuous power of 5 bhp). Peak torque is rated at 62 Nm. Oben claims 0-40 kmph comes up in 3 seconds while the top speed is 100 kmph. The bike uses telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The disc brakes come with CBS as standard.

The range is one of the highlights on the Oben Rorr with 200 km (Indian Driving Cycle) on a single charge. However, Oben says the true range stands at 150 km on a single charge in the Eco mode, 120 km in the City mode and 100 km in Havoc mode.

Another highlight is Oben Rorr's charging time with the company claiming 0-80 per cent charge in 2 hours with a 15-amp socket. The bike's charging is compatible only with a 15-amp socket and offers aa rate of 1 km/minute.