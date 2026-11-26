USD front forks were once mostly seen on expensive performance motorcycles. That has changed. You can now get them on several bikes under Rs. 2 lakh in India, including everyday streetfighters and more relaxed roadsters. They add to the front-end stiffness and can help the bike feel more stable while braking and cornering.

The six options on this list have different strengths. The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is light and easy to move around, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 focuses on performance, while the Hero Xtreme 250R brings larger suspension hardware and more power. Here is what each bike offers.

Price: Rs. 1,30,809 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Ronin Base

The TVS Ronin is a roadster that has a better focus on comfort over an aggressive riding position. Its 41mm gold-finished USD front forks are among the largest on this list, and they are paired with a seven-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The suspension setup works well for riders who spend most of their time on city roads with the occasional highway trip.

Power comes from a 225.9cc oil-cooled engine that produces 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm. It gets a five-speed gearbox and Glide Through Technology (GTT), which helps the bike move slowly through traffic without requiring too much throttle input. The riding position is relaxed, and the block-pattern tyres add to its roadster character.

Key Features:

41mm gold-finished USD front forks

Seven-step adjustable rear monoshock

225.9cc engine producing 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm

Glide Through Technology and assist & slipper clutch

300mm front disc brake

Who should buy it: Riders who want a comfortable roadster with USD forks, easy city manners and enough performance for occasional highway rides.

Price: Rs. 1,38,302 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Pulsar NS200 Standard

The Pulsar NS200 has always had a sporty character, and its 37mm USD front forks add to its front-end setup. It uses a pressed-steel perimeter frame and a Nitrox rear monoshock with a canister. This combination gives the bike a firm, sporty feel, which suits riders who enjoy taking corners and riding at higher speeds.

Its 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine produces 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The 300mm front disc handles braking duties, while dual-channel ABS adds safety. The updated model also gets ride-by-wire, ABS ride modes and a bi-directional quickshifter on the 2026 TFT variant.

Key Features:

37mm USD front forks

Perimeter frame with Nitrox rear monoshock

199.5cc liquid-cooled engine producing 24.16 bhp

Dual-channel ABS with ride modes

Six-speed gearbox and quickshifter on the top TFT trim

Who should buy it: Riders who want a sporty 200cc motorcycle with strong performance, a firm chassis and useful electronic features.

Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Review: One Last Hurrah?

Price: Rs. 1,42,659 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Apache RTR 200 4V USD Forks

The Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the few motorcycles in this price range to offer USD forks with an adjustable setup on its higher variant. It gets 37mm gold-finished front forks, a rear monoshock and a hydroformed handlebar. The latter adds steering rigidity, which helps the bike feel more controlled when changing direction.

Its 197.75cc oil-cooled engine makes 20.53 bhp and 17.25 Nm. You also get three riding modes: Sport, Urban and Rain. Dual-channel ABS with Rear-wheel Lift-off Protection (RLP) and a slipper clutch add to its safety and riding equipment.

The higher TFT variant, priced at Rs. 1,49,990, brings back preload-adjustable USD forks along with a five-inch TFT display and additional features.

Key Features:

37mm gold-finished USD front forks

Adjustable front fork preload on the top TFT variant

197.75cc oil-cooled engine producing 20.53 bhp

Three ride modes and dual-channel ABS with RLP

SmartXonnect connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation

Who should buy it: Riders who want a sporty 200cc bike with useful riding modes and the option of adjusting front fork preload on the higher variant.

Price: Under Rs. 1.45,270 lakh (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Pulsar N250 SS

The Pulsar N250 SS is for riders who prefer strong low- and mid-range performance over a high-revving engine. Its 37mm USD front forks are paired with a Nitrox rear monoshock. The bike also gets a tubular frame, wide tyres and a 300mm front disc brake.

Its 249cc oil-cooled engine produces 24.6 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. This gives it enough pulling power for city traffic and quick highway overtakes. Bajaj has also equipped it with an electronic throttle body, three ride modes, switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS with Road, Rain and Off-Road settings.

Key Features:

37mm USD front forks

249cc oil-cooled engine producing 24.6 bhp and 22 Nm

Three ride modes and switchable traction control

Dual-channel ABS with three modes

Assist & slipper clutch and Bluetooth-connected console

Who should buy it: Riders looking for a muscular 250cc streetfighter with strong everyday torque and electronic riding aids.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS First Ride Review: More Power, More Tech, More Pulsar!

Price: Rs. 1,65,610 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: MT-15 Ver 2.0 Standard

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is the lightest motorcycle on this list, with a kerb weight of just 141 kg. Its 37mm gold-finished USD front forks work with a Deltabox frame and aluminium swingarm. This setup gives the bike a sharp, responsive feel, particularly when changing direction in city traffic or taking tight corners.

The 155cc liquid-cooled engine produces 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm. It gets Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology and a six-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with traction control, dual-channel ABS and an assist & slipper clutch. Its compact size and low weight make it easy to handle, although the smaller engine does not offer the same outright performance as the 200cc and 250cc options here.

Key Features:

37mm gold-finished USD front forks

Lightweight 141 kg kerb weight

Deltabox frame and aluminium swingarm

155cc VVA engine producing 18.1 bhp

Traction control and dual-channel ABS

Who should buy it: Riders who want a lightweight streetfighter that feels easy to handle in traffic and responds quickly through corners.

Price: Rs. 1,84,000 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Xtreme 250R Standard

The Hero Xtreme 250R gets the largest USD front forks on this list, with 43mm tubes. These are paired with a six-step preload-adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock and a steel trellis frame. Its wider radial tyres and 320mm front disc also suit its more performance-focused character.

Power comes from a 249.03cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine that produces 29.5 bhp and up to 25.3 Nm of torque. It gets a six-speed gearbox, dual-channel ABS, traction control and four ride modes: Rain, Road, Sport and Track. At 167.7 kg, it is heavier than the MT-15 and Apache, but it offers considerably more engine performance.

The Xtreme 250R Carbon variant is also available at Rs. 1,98,000 (ex-showroom), keeping it within the Rs. 2 lakh budget. It adds features such as cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Key Features:

43mm USD front forks

Six-step adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock

249.03cc liquid-cooled engine producing 29.5 bhp

Four ride modes and traction control

320mm front disc with dual-channel ABS

Who should buy it: Riders who want the strongest engine performance on this list, larger front forks and a more feature-loaded 250cc motorcycle.

Do USD Front Forks Actually Improve Handling?

Yes, USD forks have a structural advantage over conventional telescopic forks. In a USD setup, the thicker outer tubes sit at the top and attach to the steering assembly. This helps the front end resist flex under hard braking and cornering.

They can also reduce unsprung weight, which is the weight of components that move with the wheel over bumps. Lower unsprung weight can help the front wheel follow uneven road surfaces more closely.

However, a larger fork diameter does not automatically mean better handling. The spring rate, damping, suspension travel, tyres and chassis design all affect how a motorcycle behaves. A well-tuned conventional fork can also offer good comfort and control.

What Should You Know About USD Fork Maintenance?

USD forks need a little attention, particularly if you regularly ride through dusty roads or during the monsoon. Dirt can collect around the fork seals, and worn seals may allow oil to leak down the fork tube.

Keep these points in mind:

Wipe the fork tubes with a clean cloth after muddy or dusty rides.

Avoid pointing a pressure washer directly at the fork seals.

Look for oil marks around the fork tubes during routine checks.

Get leaking seals inspected quickly, as fork oil can reach the front brake components.

A small oil leak should not be ignored. Get it checked before it affects braking or suspension performance.

Which USD Fork Bike Under Rs. 2 Lakh Should You Choose?

The right choice depends on what you expect from your motorcycle. The TVS Ronin is a sensible option if you want a relaxed roadster with 41mm USD forks. The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is easier to manoeuvre, while the Pulsar NS200 offers a more performance-focused riding experience.

If you want adjustable front fork preload, the higher-spec Apache RTR 200 4V is worth considering. The Pulsar N250 SS offers strong low-end torque, while the Hero Xtreme 250R stands out with its 43mm USD forks and 30 PS engine.

Before making a decision, take a test ride. Pay attention to how the front suspension handles potholes, how the bike feels under braking and whether its riding position suits you. The fork size matters, but how the entire motorcycle works together matters more.