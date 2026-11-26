6 Bikes Under ₹2 Lakh With USD Front Forks: Apache RTR 200 4V, Xtreme 250R, & More
- The Hero Xtreme 250R gets the thickest 43mm USD front forks in this group
- The TVS Ronin offers 41mm USD forks at the lowest starting price
- The Apache RTR 200 4V is the only bike here with adjustable front fork preload on its top variant
USD front forks were once mostly seen on expensive performance motorcycles. That has changed. You can now get them on several bikes under Rs. 2 lakh in India, including everyday streetfighters and more relaxed roadsters. They add to the front-end stiffness and can help the bike feel more stable while braking and cornering.
The six options on this list have different strengths. The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is light and easy to move around, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 focuses on performance, while the Hero Xtreme 250R brings larger suspension hardware and more power. Here is what each bike offers.
1. TVS Ronin
Price: Rs. 1,30,809 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Ronin Base
The TVS Ronin is a roadster that has a better focus on comfort over an aggressive riding position. Its 41mm gold-finished USD front forks are among the largest on this list, and they are paired with a seven-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The suspension setup works well for riders who spend most of their time on city roads with the occasional highway trip.
Power comes from a 225.9cc oil-cooled engine that produces 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm. It gets a five-speed gearbox and Glide Through Technology (GTT), which helps the bike move slowly through traffic without requiring too much throttle input. The riding position is relaxed, and the block-pattern tyres add to its roadster character.
Key Features:
- 41mm gold-finished USD front forks
- Seven-step adjustable rear monoshock
- 225.9cc engine producing 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm
- Glide Through Technology and assist & slipper clutch
- 300mm front disc brake
Who should buy it: Riders who want a comfortable roadster with USD forks, easy city manners and enough performance for occasional highway rides.
2. Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Price: Rs. 1,38,302 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Pulsar NS200 Standard
The Pulsar NS200 has always had a sporty character, and its 37mm USD front forks add to its front-end setup. It uses a pressed-steel perimeter frame and a Nitrox rear monoshock with a canister. This combination gives the bike a firm, sporty feel, which suits riders who enjoy taking corners and riding at higher speeds.
Its 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine produces 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The 300mm front disc handles braking duties, while dual-channel ABS adds safety. The updated model also gets ride-by-wire, ABS ride modes and a bi-directional quickshifter on the 2026 TFT variant.
Key Features:
- 37mm USD front forks
- Perimeter frame with Nitrox rear monoshock
- 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine producing 24.16 bhp
- Dual-channel ABS with ride modes
- Six-speed gearbox and quickshifter on the top TFT trim
Who should buy it: Riders who want a sporty 200cc motorcycle with strong performance, a firm chassis and useful electronic features.
Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Review: One Last Hurrah?
3. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Price: Rs. 1,42,659 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Apache RTR 200 4V USD Forks
The Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the few motorcycles in this price range to offer USD forks with an adjustable setup on its higher variant. It gets 37mm gold-finished front forks, a rear monoshock and a hydroformed handlebar. The latter adds steering rigidity, which helps the bike feel more controlled when changing direction.
Its 197.75cc oil-cooled engine makes 20.53 bhp and 17.25 Nm. You also get three riding modes: Sport, Urban and Rain. Dual-channel ABS with Rear-wheel Lift-off Protection (RLP) and a slipper clutch add to its safety and riding equipment.
The higher TFT variant, priced at Rs. 1,49,990, brings back preload-adjustable USD forks along with a five-inch TFT display and additional features.
Key Features:
- 37mm gold-finished USD front forks
- Adjustable front fork preload on the top TFT variant
- 197.75cc oil-cooled engine producing 20.53 bhp
- Three ride modes and dual-channel ABS with RLP
- SmartXonnect connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation
Who should buy it: Riders who want a sporty 200cc bike with useful riding modes and the option of adjusting front fork preload on the higher variant.
4. Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS
Price: Under Rs. 1.45,270 lakh (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Pulsar N250 SS
The Pulsar N250 SS is for riders who prefer strong low- and mid-range performance over a high-revving engine. Its 37mm USD front forks are paired with a Nitrox rear monoshock. The bike also gets a tubular frame, wide tyres and a 300mm front disc brake.
Its 249cc oil-cooled engine produces 24.6 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. This gives it enough pulling power for city traffic and quick highway overtakes. Bajaj has also equipped it with an electronic throttle body, three ride modes, switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS with Road, Rain and Off-Road settings.
Key Features:
- 37mm USD front forks
- 249cc oil-cooled engine producing 24.6 bhp and 22 Nm
- Three ride modes and switchable traction control
- Dual-channel ABS with three modes
- Assist & slipper clutch and Bluetooth-connected console
Who should buy it: Riders looking for a muscular 250cc streetfighter with strong everyday torque and electronic riding aids.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS First Ride Review: More Power, More Tech, More Pulsar!
5. Yamaha MT-15 V2
Price: Rs. 1,65,610 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: MT-15 Ver 2.0 Standard
The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is the lightest motorcycle on this list, with a kerb weight of just 141 kg. Its 37mm gold-finished USD front forks work with a Deltabox frame and aluminium swingarm. This setup gives the bike a sharp, responsive feel, particularly when changing direction in city traffic or taking tight corners.
The 155cc liquid-cooled engine produces 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm. It gets Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology and a six-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with traction control, dual-channel ABS and an assist & slipper clutch. Its compact size and low weight make it easy to handle, although the smaller engine does not offer the same outright performance as the 200cc and 250cc options here.
Key Features:
- 37mm gold-finished USD front forks
- Lightweight 141 kg kerb weight
- Deltabox frame and aluminium swingarm
- 155cc VVA engine producing 18.1 bhp
- Traction control and dual-channel ABS
Who should buy it: Riders who want a lightweight streetfighter that feels easy to handle in traffic and responds quickly through corners.
6. Hero Xtreme 250R
Price: Rs. 1,84,000 onwards (ex-showroom) | Starting Variant: Xtreme 250R Standard
The Hero Xtreme 250R gets the largest USD front forks on this list, with 43mm tubes. These are paired with a six-step preload-adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock and a steel trellis frame. Its wider radial tyres and 320mm front disc also suit its more performance-focused character.
Power comes from a 249.03cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine that produces 29.5 bhp and up to 25.3 Nm of torque. It gets a six-speed gearbox, dual-channel ABS, traction control and four ride modes: Rain, Road, Sport and Track. At 167.7 kg, it is heavier than the MT-15 and Apache, but it offers considerably more engine performance.
The Xtreme 250R Carbon variant is also available at Rs. 1,98,000 (ex-showroom), keeping it within the Rs. 2 lakh budget. It adds features such as cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter.
Key Features:
- 43mm USD front forks
- Six-step adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock
- 249.03cc liquid-cooled engine producing 29.5 bhp
- Four ride modes and traction control
- 320mm front disc with dual-channel ABS
Who should buy it: Riders who want the strongest engine performance on this list, larger front forks and a more feature-loaded 250cc motorcycle.
Do USD Front Forks Actually Improve Handling?
Yes, USD forks have a structural advantage over conventional telescopic forks. In a USD setup, the thicker outer tubes sit at the top and attach to the steering assembly. This helps the front end resist flex under hard braking and cornering.
They can also reduce unsprung weight, which is the weight of components that move with the wheel over bumps. Lower unsprung weight can help the front wheel follow uneven road surfaces more closely.
However, a larger fork diameter does not automatically mean better handling. The spring rate, damping, suspension travel, tyres and chassis design all affect how a motorcycle behaves. A well-tuned conventional fork can also offer good comfort and control.
What Should You Know About USD Fork Maintenance?
USD forks need a little attention, particularly if you regularly ride through dusty roads or during the monsoon. Dirt can collect around the fork seals, and worn seals may allow oil to leak down the fork tube.
Keep these points in mind:
- Wipe the fork tubes with a clean cloth after muddy or dusty rides.
- Avoid pointing a pressure washer directly at the fork seals.
- Look for oil marks around the fork tubes during routine checks.
- Get leaking seals inspected quickly, as fork oil can reach the front brake components.
A small oil leak should not be ignored. Get it checked before it affects braking or suspension performance.
Which USD Fork Bike Under Rs. 2 Lakh Should You Choose?
The right choice depends on what you expect from your motorcycle. The TVS Ronin is a sensible option if you want a relaxed roadster with 41mm USD forks. The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is easier to manoeuvre, while the Pulsar NS200 offers a more performance-focused riding experience.
If you want adjustable front fork preload, the higher-spec Apache RTR 200 4V is worth considering. The Pulsar N250 SS offers strong low-end torque, while the Hero Xtreme 250R stands out with its 43mm USD forks and 30 PS engine.
Before making a decision, take a test ride. Pay attention to how the front suspension handles potholes, how the bike feels under braking and whether its riding position suits you. The fork size matters, but how the entire motorcycle works together matters more.
Related News
Learn more about Yamaha MT-15 V2.0
Popular Yamaha Models
- Yamaha
FZ-XEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 - 1.34 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.13 - 1.14 Lakh
- Yamaha
Fascino 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 78,980 - 99,030
- Yamaha
Aerox 155Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.46 - 1.5 Lakh
- Yamaha
YZF R15 V4.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 1.8 Lakh
- Yamaha
MT-15 V2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.66 - 1.76 Lakh
- Yamaha
Ray-ZR 125FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,880 - 1 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ V3.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ S V4.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 Lakh
- Yamaha
XSR155Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.5 - 1.63 Lakh
- Yamaha
YZF R15SEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.59 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLXEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 Lakh
- Yamaha
R2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.31 - 2.53 Lakh
- Yamaha
R15MEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.9 - 2.01 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZS FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.31 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ-X HybridEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ-S Fi HybridEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.35 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ RaveEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.25 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ Flex-FuelEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.25 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ FiEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 Lakh
- Yamaha
EC-06Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.72 Lakh
- Yamaha
Aerox EEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.82 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Honda AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-02
- JSW Motors CombatExpected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-04
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- VinFast VF 5Expected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-23
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-23
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-24
- Bentley Torcal EVExpected Price₹ 30 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-25
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-28
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-27
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-25
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-19
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2029-11-18
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT vs Kia Seltos HTK IVT: Which One To Consider?Taking a closer look at two closely priced petrol automatic variants of India’s leading mid-size SUVs to see which one offers more everyday value.1 min read
- 7 Cars Under Rs. 12 Lakh With A Torque-Converter Automatic Gearbox: Brezza, Kylaq, XUV 3XO & MoreWe have listed seven popular cars in India that come with a factory-fitted torque-converter automatic gearbox right under the Rs. 12 lakh price bracket.9 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Nov 26, 2026Honda Rebel 300 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs H-D X440 Vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Spec ComparisonLooking for a modern retro roadster but confused with the options available? We’ve put the newest and popular contenders head-to-head with distinct personalities in a spec comparison to help you make that decision.8 mins read
- 7 Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh With Electronic Parking Brake & Auto-Hold: XUV 3XO, Syros, Punch EV & MoreTake a look at seven cars and compact SUVs in India under Rs. 15 lakh that offer a factory-fitted electronic parking brake with auto-hold for effortless traffic driving.10 mins read
- Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Get Electronic Parking Brake, Ventilated Seats: New Spy Shots RevealFirst look at the cabin confirms some new features to make their way onto the crossover, though the overall cabin design remains unchanged.1 min read
- 6 Bikes Under ₹2 Lakh With USD Front Forks: Apache RTR 200 4V, Xtreme 250R, & MoreIf you want a motorcycle with better front-end stability and sharper handling, these six bikes under Rs. 2 lakh come with Upside-Down (USD) front forks.1 min read