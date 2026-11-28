7 Cars And SUVs In India With Acoustic Windscreens And Quiet Cabins Under ₹20 Lakh
- The list includes seven petrol and diesel-powered cars and SUVs.
- Acoustic windscreens help reduce wind and external traffic noise.
- All listed models have starting prices below ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Cabin comfort is an important factor for buyers, especially those who frequently travel on highways. While engine refinement plays a role, factors such as acoustic windscreens, door insulation, sound-deadening materials and tyre noise also influence how quiet a car feels from inside.
Several cars and SUVs in India offer a relatively quiet and comfortable cabin without crossing the ₹20 lakh mark.
1. Hyundai Creta
Price: Rs 10.90 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
The Hyundai Creta is among the popular choices in the midsize SUV segment and offers a comfortable cabin for everyday commutes as well as longer journeys. It is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol versions are relatively quiet during regular driving, while the diesel engine produces more noticeable noise under acceleration. Its suspension setup also helps keep the cabin comfortable over uneven road surfaces.
2. Skoda Kushaq
Price: Rs 10.69 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
The Skoda Kushaq gets two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI. Both offer good refinement during everyday driving, with engine noise remaining reasonably well-contained at cruising speeds. The cabin insulation also helps keep external noise in check. Its suspension setup is another highlight, offering good stability on highways while maintaining comfort over most road surfaces.
3. Tata Sierra
Price: Rs 11.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
The new Tata Sierra puts considerable emphasis on cabin comfort, with a spacious interior and features aimed at improving the overall driving experience. It is offered with petrol and diesel engine options. The turbo-petrol engine is relatively refined during regular driving, while the diesel version is more audible under acceleration. Road and tyre noise can also be heard at higher speeds, although the Sierra's cabin offers a comfortable environment for longer journeys.
4. Volkswagen Taigun
Price: Rs 10.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
The Volkswagen Taigun shares its platform and engine options with the Skoda Kushaq. It is available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine. Both engines offer reasonable refinement, particularly during steady-speed driving. The cabin does a decent job of keeping external noise under control, although the engines become more noticeable when pushed harder.
5. Mahindra Thar Roxx
Price: Rs 12.52 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
Unlike the three-door Thar, the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a five-door layout and a more practical cabin. It is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, with manual and automatic transmission options depending on the variant. The SUV also gets an acoustic windscreen in specified variants, which helps reduce external noise entering the cabin. However, its upright design means wind noise can still become noticeable at highway speeds.
6. Kia Seltos
Price: Rs 11.24 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
The Kia Seltos offers a well-equipped cabin with comfortable seating and a good level of overall refinement. Its engine options include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol engines are relatively quiet during regular driving, while the diesel engine produces more noticeable noise under acceleration. Road and tyre noise can also enter the cabin on rough surfaces, particularly at higher speeds.
7. Honda Elevate
Price: Rs 11.80 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with manual and CVT gearbox options. The engine is smooth during regular driving and contributes to a refined driving experience. However, engine noise becomes more noticeable when accelerating hard, particularly with the CVT. Its comfortable seating and suspension setup make it a practical option for buyers who spend considerable time behind the wheel.
What Makes a Car Cabin Quieter?
An acoustic windscreen uses a specialised sound-absorbing layer between two sheets of glass to reduce the amount of external noise entering the cabin. It can help minimise wind and traffic noise, particularly at higher speeds.
However, an acoustic windscreen alone does not determine how quiet a car is. Factors such as door insulation, engine refinement, tyre selection, suspension and overall vehicle construction also play an important role.
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