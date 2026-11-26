7 Cars Under Rs. 12 Lakh With A Torque-Converter Automatic Gearbox: Brezza, Kylaq, XUV 3XO & More
- The Skoda Kylaq Classic+ 1.0 TSI AT is the most affordable entry model
- Select SUVs also pair their torque converters with steering-mounted paddle shifters
- Besides automatic convenience, the Ertiga offers three-row seven-seater practicality as well
While automatic transmissions in cars have gained popularity a lot for their commuting convenience, not all of them offer the same experience behind the wheel. Many budget-friendly automatic cars still rely on Automated Manual Transmissions (AMTs). An AMT is essentially a standard manual gearbox where electronic sensors and actuators handle the clutch and gear shifts for you, the driver. AMTs use robotic actuators on a conventional clutch and often give off a noticeable pause or head-nod between gear shifts in stop-start traffic. Also, they can struggle with heat build-up during prolonged traffic use in summer.
A traditional torque-converter automatic, though, solves both nuances. By using a hydraulic fluid coupling instead of a dry friction clutch to transfer power from the engine to the gearbox, torque converters work much, much smoother in dense traffic. You can shift gears without any hesitation as well. Take a look at some cars in our country that currently offer a torque-converter automatic option to make your daily commutes as convenient and fuss-free as possible.
1. Skoda Kylaq
Price: Rs. 9.29 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Classic+ 1.0 TSI AT
Skoda’s Kylaq nameplate offers a smooth six-speed torque-converter automatic from its Classic+ trim. It can help the car pull away from traffic lights cleanly, without any turbo lag. Gear shifts are seamless, too. The car stands out in the market among buyers, especially for its sharp handling, confident highway stability and punchy acceleration. All of that is backed up by a firm low-speed ride and decent mileage in heavy traffic, too.
The Skoda Kylaq runs with the help of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque from as low as 1,750 rpm. Its practicality on other fronts is equally remarkable, thanks to elements like the generous 446-litre boot up to its roof, cruise control, six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Key Features:
- Six airbags, ESC, Multi-Collision Braking and cruise control
- A smooth, non-hesitant six-speed torque-converter automatic
- Spacious 446-litre luggage boot and 189 mm ground clearance
- Punchy 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that has 178 Nm of torque
Who should buy it: Driving enthusiasts and small families who want European road manners, strong turbo-petrol performance and a proper torque-converter automatic at the lowest entry price.
Also Read: Skoda Kylaq First Drive Review
2. Mahindra XUV 3XO
Price: Rs. 9.99 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: REVX M (O) Petrol AT
Mahindra broadened the XUV 3XO range with the value-focused REVX series. The REVX M (O) Petrol AT is particularly the first variant in its lineup to offer a six-speed torque-converter automatic right under Rs. 10 lakh. In this trim, you get a single-pane electric sunroof and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen as well. There are also rear AC vents, six airbags, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes and a 364-litre boot.
Powering the REVX M (O) Petrol AT is Mahindra's 1.2-litre three-cylinder mStallion turbo-petrol engine, which churns out 110 bhp and a healthy 200 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm. The AISIN-sourced six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox handles all of that engine output beautifully, letting you move forward in traffic slowly when you need, and allowing you to unlock overtaking punch on the highways when you want.
Key Features:
- Five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating with six airbags and ESC
- AISIN-sourced six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox
- Energetic 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers 200 Nm of torque
- Wide 1,821 mm body with 10.25-inch touchscreen and single-pane sunroof
Who should buy it: Families who want a spacious, wide-bodied compact SUV with five-star safety credentials, a sunroof and refined automatic transmission manners.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO: 3 Reasons to Buy And 3 Reasons to Avoid
3. Kia Sonet
Price: Rs. 10.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: HTE (O) Diesel
Kia continues to give buyers the option of owning a diesel engine in today’s market. You can get the HTE (O) trim of the Sonet, which has a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission tagging along. And despite sitting near the entry point of the diesel lineup, the HTE (O) variant doesn’t skip out on a single-pane electric sunroof, rear AC vents, six airbags, ESC, Hill Assist Control and a tyre pressure monitoring system alongside a 385-litre boot.
Under this vehicle’s bonnet sits Kia's refined 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDi VGT turbo-diesel engine, which generates 114 bhp and a massive 250 Nm of torque. The abundance of low-end diesel torque from the engine means the gearbox rarely needs to hunt for gears in city traffic. Open-road cruising remains equally relaxed and economical, promising an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.6-19.0 kmpl.
Key Features:
- High fuel economy of 18.6-19.0 kmpl (ARAI)
- The convenient six-speed torque-converter automatic
- Electric sunroof, rear AC vents, six airbags and ESC as standard
- Torquey 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine with 250 Nm of torque
Who should buy it: Daily highway commuters and high-mileage drivers who want the effortless pulling power and fuel efficiency of a diesel engine, one that’s paired with a true torque converter.
4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Price: Rs. 10.61 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: VXI AT
The VXI AT of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the first variant across the stable with a six-speed torque-converter automatic. This transmission is mated to a dependable 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C Smart Hybrid naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. The six-speed torque-converter automatic, in particular, shifts smoothly and has steering-mounted paddle shifters for added driver control on winding mountain roads.
Maruti Suzuki updated the Brezza range in 2025 with six airbags as standard across all variants. You also get brake energy regeneration and idle start-stop functionality, along with 198 mm of ground clearance, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, etc. There’s a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity and a 328-litre boot as well.
Key Features:
- Refined 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine
- Six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist
- Automatic climate control, rear AC vents and 7-inch wireless touchscreen
- Six-speed torque-converter automatic with steering-mounted paddle shifters
Who should buy it: Practical family buyers who appreciate four-cylinder mechanical smoothness, dependable fuel efficiency and want nationwide service for peace of mind.
5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Price: Rs. 11.09 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Zeta AT
For buyers who prefer sleek coupe-SUV styling and agile, hatchback-like handling the most, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta AT can be considered. This one has six airbags right from its starting trim. It also has other amenities like a wireless smartphone charger, push-button start, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED multi-reflector headlamps and a 308-litre boot.
The Zeta AT runs with the help of Maruti's energetic 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance, which puts out 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. Linked to a responsive six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, the Fronx feels quite light on its feet and eager to hunt down gaps in urban traffic. Its compact 4.9-metre turning radius keeps U-turns and tight apartment parking manoeuvres effortless as well.
Key Features:
- Wireless charger, LED headlamps, six airbags and ESP
- Agile 4.9-metre turning radius and 190 mm unladen ground clearance
- Lively 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine with 147.6 Nm of torque
- Six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters
Who should buy it: Urban commuters who’d want to own a stylish, nimble crossover that combines turbo-petrol pep with easy city manoeuvrability and low running costs.
6. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price: Rs. 11.34 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: VXI AT
If your household regularly travels with six or seven family members, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXI AT is the only genuine three-row MPV in India to have a torque-converter automatic under this price point. It’s a six-speed transmission, and even carrying a full cabin of passengers, the torque converter's fluid coupling multiplies torque smoothly off the line. The engine doesn’t feel any strain at all when climbing flyover inclines.
The Ertiga now has six airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard equipment across all trims. Cabin packaging, however, is its actual trump card: the second-row bench slides and reclines with one-touch tumble access, the 50:50 split third row folds flat to expand luggage volume from 209 litres to 803 litres, and roof-mounted AC vents keep passengers in all three rows cool.
Key Features:
- Six airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist and ISOFIX child-seat anchors
- Smooth six-speed torque-converter automatic with paddle shifters
- Roof-mounted rear air conditioning vents for the second and third rows
- Spacious seven-seater layout with sliding and reclining second-row seats
Who should buy it: Large joint families who need genuine three-row seating comfort, strong fuel economy and a stress-free automatic gearbox on a sensible budget.
7. Hyundai Venue
Price: Rs. 11.94 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: 1.5 CRDi AT HX5
The final name here is the Hyundai Venue AT HX5. This variant has a six-speed torque-converter gearbox, which handles the output delivery of a refined 1.5-litre U2 CRDi turbo-diesel engine that makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The powertrain of this car is as much about effortless highway cruising as it is about smooth low-speed city commuting.
The Hyundai has a sharp exterior design, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating as well. It feels thoroughly modern inside, too, boasting an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control, a reverse parking camera, six airbags, ESC and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Key Features:
- Proven six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission
- Potent 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine generating 250 Nm of torque
- Five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating with six airbags, ESC and sunroof
- 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity and digital cluster
Who should buy it: Buyers who want to pick up a modern, five-star compact SUV with an electric sunroof and contemporary cabin tech from the Indian market.
Which Car With A Torque-Converter Automatic Should You Buy?
The first recommendation is the Skoda Kylaq Classic+ 1.0 TSI AT, which is also the most affordable name mentioned in this list. But do not take its accessibility for granted; what you also get alongside the car’s slick torque-converter automatic is its European driving dynamics and a spacious 446-litre boot. Then there’s the Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M (O) Petrol AT, giving you genuine value for the money you pay with its wide cabin, five-star safety and an electric sunroof.
If you have to cover long distances daily and want the muscular 250 Nm pulling power and high fuel economy of a diesel automatic more, check out the Kia Sonet HTE (O) Diesel, which offers this exact convenience right around Rs. 10 lakh. There’s also the popular Hyundai Venue 1.5 CRDi AT HX5, standing out among the competition for its 10.25-inch touchscreen and five-star Bharat NCAP credentials.
Conversely, if you prefer the proven reliability and low running costs of a Maruti Suzuki, the choice splits cleanly by lifestyle. Choose the Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXI AT for four-cylinder smoothness and upright SUV visibility, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta AT for sporty styling and agile turbo-petrol performance, or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXI AT if you have to travel with seven passengers a lot.
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