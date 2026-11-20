Its not easy to find that perfect set of wheels which ticks all boxes specially when the budget is restricted. There are many cars across different segments that you can buy under Rs. 15 lakh in the Indian market but how many of these can be called truly practical when it comes to cabin space? If you're looking for a vehicle in this price bracket in which 3 adults can sit comfortably in the back row your choices get seriously limited. Many factors contribute to this including width and wheelbase of the car, adjustable headrests as well as good under-thigh support. Lets take a look at 7 such cars available in the market.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The subcompact SUV from Mahindra is leaps and bounds ahead of any other rival in the segment when it comes to second row space. With the XUV 3XO one Mahindra has decided to compromise the boot space to ensure that there's no dearth of space in the second row. At 1,821 mm the width of 3XO is much more than any other offering in the segment which ensures that three passengers can sit here comfortably. The seat is big and it gets three adjustable headrests which ensures a comfortable experience for all the occupants. Even after the arrival of many new cars in the segment it is still tough to beat the 3XO when it comes to second row space.

Also Read: PUC Rules Revised: Three-Month Validity For BS-III & Older Vehicles, Six Months For BS-IV

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is another allrounder that has something in it for everyone. The new-generation model which arrived in early 2026 came with a host of upgrades which included a much bigger cabin than earlier. A width of 1,830 mm and wheelbase of 2,610 mm ensures that second row space is never compromised even if three passengers are sitting abreast. Here too you get all three adjustable headrests while under-thigh support is also more than acceptable. The only negative is a central transmission tunnel but decent legroom in the back row more than makes up for it.

Hyundai Bayon

Another SUV which starts at under Rs. 15 lakh, ex-showroom and comes with a width of over 1,800 mm thereby ensuring a practical second row is the recently launched Hyundai Bayon. At 1,180 mm, the Bayon is even wider than the bestseller sibling Creta and offers additional space for the second row occupants. Adjustable headrests also play their part and the size of the bench seat is impressive. In few cases, occupants with height of over 6 feet may feel some discomfort as the Bayon comes with a crossover design but overall the experience here is largely on the positive side.

Also Read: All-Wheel Disc Vs Front Disc-Rear Drum Brakes: Which Is Better?

Tata Harrier

It is almost impossible to beat the Tata Harrier in the sub Rs. 15 lakh space when second row comfort is priority. The 5-seater SUV comes with a width of 1,922 mm which guarantees an extremely comfortable experience for all the occupants of the rear seat. Big seats, generous leg room & kneeroom along with effective rear AC vents mean that the second row space & comfort is one of the USPs of Tata Harrier. The only disappointing part is that the middle passenger misses out on an adjustable headrest.

MG Windsor

Another extremely impressive contender when talking about a comfortable second row experience for all 3 occupants is the MG Windsor. Everything seems to work for this popular electric car from MG Motors and back row comfort is one of those factors. The reclining and big second row seat provides a lounge like experience while a width of 1,850 mm means that this EV is wide enough to carry 3 fully grown occupants with relative ease. There's also a middle adjustable headrest for additional practicality.

Also Read: Top Electric Cars In India With 400+ km Real-World Highway Range For Intercity Road Trips

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Victoris beats its sibling the Grand Vitara when it comes to the back row experience. The crossover shape doesn't really hamper the second row comfort and what works for here are factors like great legroom, big under-thigh support and an adjustable headrest even for the middle passenger. At a shade under 1,800 mm, the width of Victoris is good enough to ensure that even if 3 fully grown occupants take to the second row they will be able to travel comfortably for a long distance. For the record the Victoris gets a width of 1,795 mm and a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

Citroen Aircross X

One of the most practical mid-size SUVs you can buy in the market which also comes at an affordable cost is the Citroen Aircross X. The 3-row SUV has good space on the rows but the second row truly stands out here. With a width of 1,796 mm there's good enough space to provide a positive experience to the occupants while smartly placed roof mounted rear AC vents play their part too. The second row knee room along with under-thigh support is praiseworthy and for big families with tight budgets the Aircross comes as a near-perfect solution, specially when it comes to practicality.