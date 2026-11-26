7 Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh With Electronic Parking Brake & Auto-Hold: XUV 3XO, Syros, Punch EV & More
- The Tata Punch EV is the most affordable vehicle on this list
- Turbo-petrol enthusiasts can get this convenience in both the Venue and XUV 3XO
- Electric crossovers like the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV have this feature as well
If you own a car with a traditional mechanical handbrake, you know the experience of driving one: you have to keep your foot pressed firmly on the brake pedal at every red light. At the same time, you may end up repeatedly yanking a bulky lever between the front seats every time traffic inches forward. For short commutes, it might not feel like an inconvenience, but daily hour-long travels can actually become tiring this way.
Thankfully, if your car has an electronic parking brake (EPB) paired with an auto-hold function, the same situation doesn’t persist. This braking setup was earlier kept for luxury sedans and mid-size crossovers only, those that usually cost above Rs. 20 lakh. But over the years, it has slowly started appearing in accessible compact SUVs and family electric vehicles as well. By replacing the manual handbrake lever with a compact console switch and letting the stability control module hold brake pressure automatically at a standstill, city commuting, as a result, has become a lot more relaxed. Here, we have discussed seven options under Rs. 15 lakh today that give you this exact braking setup.
1. Tata Punch EV
Price: Rs. 11.19 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Smart Plus 40 kWh
In its Smart Plus 40 kWh trim, the Tata Punch EV gives buyers the most accessible entry point into electronic parking brake and auto-hold convenience. In daily city driving, its console-mounted EPB switch works conveniently with its auto-hold system and front disc, rear drum brake setup. Once you activate auto-hold, bringing the crossover to a complete halt locks the hydraulic brake pressure automatically. You can take your foot right off the brake pedal, and the car stays firmly planted until you tap the accelerator to move off.
When you arrive at your destination and unbuckle your seatbelt, the electronic actuator engages the parking brake on its own. Under this car’s bonnet, there’s a lively electric motor that generates 127 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, allowing the Punch EV to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 9.0 seconds. Also, with 195 mm of unladen ground clearance, four-level paddle-operated regenerative braking, and a 366-litre boot complemented by a 14-litre front trunk, it handles congested roads and broken monsoon streets fairly well.
Key Features:
- 40 kWh battery pack that offers 468 km of claimed range
- Switch-operated electronic parking brake with active auto-hold
- Punchy 127 bhp electric motor with four-level regenerative braking
- Five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating with six airbags and ESC as standard
Who should buy it: City commuters who want the most affordable electric SUV with a generous 40 kWh battery and stress-free auto-hold control.
2. Mahindra XUV 3XO
Price: Rs. 12.02 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: AX5 L TGDI Petrol
The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s AX5 L TGDI Petrol trim is the starting variant from which you get an electronic parking brake and auto-hold in this car. And since it comes with disc brakes on all four wheels, Mahindra uses a motor-on-calliper electronic parking brake setup. Small electric motors on the rear brake callipers clamp the brake pads mechanically when you pull the console toggle switch.
In stop-start traffic, the auto-hold function keeps the SUV stationary without you having to apply constant pedal pressure. This level of convenience makes both hill starts and staying stationary under long red lights effortless. The car runs on Mahindra's 1.2-litre three-cylinder mStallion TGDI turbo-petrol motor, which generates about 129 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. You get Level 2 ADAS as well.
Key Features:
- Twin 10.25-inch digital displays and dual-zone climate control
- Potent 1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine with 230 Nm of torque
- Motor-on-calliper electronic parking brake with auto-hold across four disc brakes
- Level 2 ADAS suite that combines a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitor
Who should buy it: Performance-oriented family buyers who want high turbo-petrol torque as well as modern auto-hold convenience under the Rs. 15 lakh price bracket.
3. Kia Syros
Price: Rs. 12.76 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: HTK+
This tall-boy compact SUV’s HTK+ trim is the starting one with both a factory-fitted electronic parking brake and the auto-hold function, exclusively in its automatic variants. Like its platform siblings, and like the XUV 3XO, the Syros has a motor-on-calliper EPB system with its four-wheel disc brakes. In city traffic, the auto-hold button allows the ABS hydraulic unit to hold the vehicle still every time you brake to a stop. And if you touch the accelerator pedal, it releases the brakes smoothly without any hesitation.
Propelling the Syros HTK+ forward is a refined 1.0-litre three-cylinder Smartstream turbo-petrol engine that puts out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Its upright boxy proportions offer a lot of headroom for its buyers, while the 60:40 split rear seats can both slide and recline, giving passengers the flexibility to change legroom as they want.
Key Features:
- Refined 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed DCT
- 60:40 split rear seats with unique sliding and reclining functions
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen display
- Console-mounted electronic parking brake with auto-hold and rear disc brakes
Who should buy it: Small families who need airy rear-seat space as much as the family driver wants smooth dual-clutch automatic convenience.
4. Hyundai Venue
Price: Rs. 13.03 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: HX8 DCT
Hyundai equips the Venue with an electronic parking brake and auto-hold starting from the HX8 DCT trim. Whenever you come to a complete halt at a traffic signal or on an uphill incline, the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) modulator maintains hydraulic pressure across the four-wheel disc brakes. The system then holds the SUV completely still while your right foot rests, and releases the brakes smoothly the moment you tap the accelerator to pull away.
The Hyundai Venue has long been a favourite among urban compact SUV buyers. Powering the HX8 DCT is Hyundai's energetic 1.0-litre three-cylinder Kappa turbo-petrol engine, which churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque through a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Inside, this car’s cabin feels uniquely upmarket with its ventilated front seats, a four-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, leatherette upholstery and a voice-enabled electric sunroof.
Key Features:
- Four-wheel disc brakes with six airbags and ESC
- Electronic parking brake with auto-hold from HX8 DCT
- Ventilated front seats and a four-way powered driver's seat
- Spirited 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 172 Nm of torque
Who should buy it: Daily city commuters who want a punchy, feature-packed compact SUV with effortless two-pedal driving and auto-hold relief in stop-and-go traffic.
5. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
Price: Rs. 13.89 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: AX5
Just like the ICE model, the XUV 3XO EV’s AX5 variant has a motor-on-calliper electronic parking brake with auto-hold, too. Note that it’s also an electric crossover, so auto-hold works in complete harmony with regenerative braking. As you lift off the throttle in traffic, regen slows the SUV smoothly; once you tap the brake pedal to come to a complete halt, auto-hold locks the hydraulic pressure across all four disc brakes. You never have to worry about the car surging forward in traffic or rolling backwards on steep apartment basement ramps.
The XUV 3XO EV AX5 houses a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a claimed driving range of 456 km on a single charge. Its front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor generates 147.5 bhp and punchy 310 Nm of torque that makes highway overtakes fun to attempt. Other cabin highlights include twin 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charging and six airbags.
Key Features:
- 39.4 kWh battery pack with 456 km of claimed driving range
- Twin 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control and six airbags
- High-output electric motor that generates 147.5 bhp and 310 Nm of torque
- Motor-on-calliper electronic parking brake with auto-hold and four-wheel disc brakes
Who should buy it: Buyers who want an energetic, wide-bodied electric SUV with long-distance range and effortless one-pedal driving, along with auto-hold city manners.
6. Tata Nexon EV
Price: Rs. 14.34 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Creative 45
In its Creative 45 guise, the Tata Nexon EV combines the extra driving range with an electronic parking brake and auto-hold hardware. Equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels, this variant uses a switch-operated motor-on-calliper EPB system as well. Whether you are stuck in city congestion or halted on a steep hillside incline, the auto-hold function keeps the SUV firmly anchored without you needing to keep the brake pedal pressed. And when you switch off the vehicle or unbuckle the driver's seatbelt, the feature automatically applies the rear calliper motors.
Underneath this EV’s floor, there’s the 45 kWh LFP battery pack paired with a 142 bhp electric motor putting out 215 Nm of torque. Such figures push the Nexon EV from zero to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. You also get 190 mm of practical ground clearance, a 350-litre boot, automatic climate control, six airbags and a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Key Features:
- Large 45 kWh LFP battery pack that has 489 km of claimed range
- Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating with six airbags as standard
- Switch-operated electronic parking brake with auto-hold across four disc brakes
- 190 mm of unladen ground clearance for rough roads and monsoon waterlogging
Who should buy it: Families browsing the market for a proven, high-clearance electric SUV with nearly 500 km of claimed range and very high crash protection.
7. MG Windsor EV
Price: Rs. 14.85 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Excite
MG Motor doesn’t keep the electronic parking brake and the auto-hold feature for the Windsor EV’s upper trims. You get them both right from the starting Excite variant; there’s a console-mounted electronic parking brake and auto-hold fitted to it. Working across a four-wheel disc brake setup, this EV's motor-on-calliper EPB works alongside the Intelligent Hydraulic Braking Assistance and Hill Hold Assist. In urban traffic, auto-hold locks the brake callipers the moment the vehicle comes to a standstill. When parked, the electric actuators clamp the rear discs automatically.
With the 38 kWh prismatic LFP battery pack, the Windsor EV Excite gets a claimed range of 332 km alongside its 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Its 2,700 mm wheelbase creates a lot of rear legroom. You get Aero Lounge rear seats that recline up to 135 degrees, a cavernous 604-litre boot, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration and six airbags, too.
Key Features:
- A 604-litre boot capacity for family holiday luggage
- 38 kWh LFP battery pack that offers 332 km of claimed range
- Expansive 2,700 mm wheelbase with 135-degree reclining rear lounge seats
- Motor-on-calliper electronic parking brake with auto-hold and four disc brakes
Who should buy it: Urban families who desire limousine-like rear-seat comfort, huge luggage capacity and effortless city driving; all of it under Rs. 15 lakh.
Which Car With Electronic Parking Brake and Auto-Hold Should You Buy?
If you want to enter the electric vehicle space at the lowest possible price for auto-hold traffic convenience, the Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh is your starting choice at Rs. 11.19 lakh. For buyers who still prefer internal combustion convenience, the Hyundai Venue HX8 DCT might feel like a more proper pick. This one has ventilated seats alongside its smooth auto-hold calibration feature. But if you want serious 230 Nm turbo-petrol performance backed by Level 2 ADAS, you can jump up the price ladder to look at the Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 L TGDI.
Moving forward, if you want a refined turbo-petrol automatic with clever sliding rear seats and a panoramic sunroof, the Kia Syros HTK+ will impress you with its everyday versatility. On the other hand, if you have home charging and want to leave fuel bills behind entirely, your choice then falls between three accomplished EVs: the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX5, the Tata Nexon EV Creative 45 and, last, the MG Windsor EV Excite.
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