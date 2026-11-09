7 Motorcycles In India With Slip-And-Assist Clutch For Traffic: RTR 200 4V, Hunter 350, MT 15 V2 & More

On a traditional motorcycle equipped with a conventional multi-plate clutch, pulling the lever hundreds of times an hour in city traffic requires a lot of effort, since the clutch springs must remain stiff enough to prevent clutch slip under hard acceleration. By the time you reach your office or home, forearm fatigue and wrist cramps are all too common.

Conversely, a modern slip-and-assist clutch gets rid of that experience. Once kept only for high-end track superbikes and expensive litre-class tourers, this clever mechanical innovation has come down into everyday Indian motorcycles today.

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What Is a Slip-and-Assist Clutch?

A slip-and-assist setup solves two problems at the same time. The "assist" mechanism uses angled internal cams that force the friction plates together under engine power. It allows manufacturers to fit substantially lighter clutch springs. In simple terms, the physical effort required to pull the clutch lever drops by 20 to 30 per cent, allowing you to work the clutch in traffic using just one or two fingers.

Meanwhile, the "slipper" function is like a mechanical back-torque limiter. If you do an emergency downshift from fourth to second gear on a wet surface, the clutch plates partially disengage to absorb the high engine braking. And as a result, the chances of rear-wheel hopping, skidding and engine over-revving drop.

Here are some of the motorcycles available with this slip-and-assist technology in the Indian market today.

Price: Rs. 1.37 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Factory Black

While earlier generations of single-cylinder thumpers were known for their stiff, heavy cable-operated clutches, the Hunter 350 rewrites that reputation with its slip-and-assist clutch assembly across its updated range. It uses integrated assist cams that reduce the lever pull resistance a lot compared to the older Enfields. You can also pull the clutch lever in with just two fingers while waiting at red lights.

The Hunter 350 has a 349 cc air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, and it’s linked to a five-speed constant mesh gearbox. In everyday commuting, the engine delivers its highest torque from as low as 4,000 rpm, allowing the bike to move at 25 to 30 kmph in third gear without any issues. When you do need to downshift suddenly to carry out a quick lane manoeuvre, the slipper mechanism absorbs harsh back-torque, preventing the rear tyre from breaking traction.

Key Features:

Torquey 349 cc J-series engine with 27 Nm of low-end pull

Factory-fitted wet, multi-plate slip-and-assist clutch assembly

Accessible 790 mm seat height with mid-set footpeg placement

Compact 1,370 mm wheelbase and 17-inch wheels for smooth city commutes

Who should buy it: Urban riders and retro enthusiasts who want the classic Royal Enfield exhaust note and low-end torque without having to deal with heavy clutch strain in daily traffic.

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Price: Rs. 1.50 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: TFT with Map Mirroring (one variant only)

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with the brand's proprietary A-RT (Anti-Reverse Torque) slipper clutch. It uses an intricate setup of assist cams and a mechanical back-torque limiter, all working within a wet, multi-plate pack. TVS claims that the assist cams reduce clutch effort by about 22 per cent, and riders get to enjoy a progressive, feathered lever action that feels very relaxing to work with in city traffic.

TVS combines the A-RT clutch with Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology. It allows the motorcycle to move forward smoothly in first, second or third gear without any throttle input at all. And out on open roads, around fast corners, you can downshift aggressively on the bike without the rear wheel hopping or skipping.

Key Features:

Race-tuned adjustable Upside Down (USD) front forks

Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology for stall-free low-speed commuting

Four-valve, oil-cooled 197.75 cc engine that offers 20.53 bhp in Sport mode

Three different riding modes that change engine output and ABS sensitivity

Who should buy it: Tech-savvy street riders who want razor-sharp handling, race-honed slipper clutch dynamics and stall-free performance to handle daily traffic jams.

Price: Rs. 1.65 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Metallic Black

The Yamaha MT-15 V2’s Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch setup is arguably one of the lightest and most refined in the sub-200cc category. It uses helical assist cams, which can handle heavy clamping duties under load. Yamaha’s engineers also installed soft clutch springs. The result is that you get a featherweight clutch lever that can be worked comfortably using just one finger.

Similar to the track-bred YZF-R15 V4, the MT 15 V2 offers genuine sports-bike engineering to everyday street commuting. Under its sculpted fuel tank sits a 155 cc liquid-cooled, four-valve SOHC engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which generates about 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm of torque. It comes with a close-ratio six-speed gearbox. And in chaotic city traffic, slipping the clutch to balance at walking speeds creates no physical strain.

Key Features:

High-rigidity aluminium swingarm and Deltabox chassis

155 cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)

Very light Assist & Slipper clutch with self-servo cam mechanism

Standard two-channel ABS and switchable Traction Control System

Who should buy it: Enthusiasts who want aggressive naked styling, high-revving performance and the absolute lightest clutch lever action on the Indian market.

Price: Rs. 1.91 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Standard (one variant only)

Bajaj has equipped the NS400Z with a factory-assist and slipper clutch pack as standard. In city traffic, the light clutch action lets you manage the bike's low-speed torque smoothly. On the highways, if you drop from sixth gear down to third while hard on the brakes from 100 kmph, the slipper function prevents rear-wheel lockup, keeping the bike firmly planted.

The NS400Z has a 373.27 cc liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve engine that churns out 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm of torque, all of it channelled through a six-speed transmission. It also offers ride-by-wire throttle, four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road), electronic traction control and 43 mm upside-down front forks.

Key Features:

Leading performance-to-price ratio in the sub-500cc segment

Potent 373.27 cc DOHC liquid-cooled engine with 35 Nm of torque

Chunky 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks finished in champagne gold

Ride-by-wire throttle with four switchable ride modes and traction control

Who should buy it: Power-hungry riders who want both big-displacement performance and highway overtaking punch without having to deal with a heavy clutch in city traffic.

Price: Rs. 1.95 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: STD

Besides the existing "H’Ness" model, Honda has introduced a fresh version of the CB350. Now, there’s a more accessible STD base variant in the lineup along with refreshed colours and graphics. Regardless, the slip-and-assist clutch of this bike is standard across all three variants. In city bottlenecks, the clutch lever pulls in with a light, feathered action that prevents left-hand fatigue. On sudden downshifts, it maintains smooth, predictable deceleration over slick or uneven city roads.

The new CB350 has a 348.36 cc air-cooled, long-stroke single-cylinder engine that generates 20.8 bhp and a stout 30 Nm of torque right from 3,000 rpm. It’s paired with a five-speed gearbox. On this motorcycle, you can easily pull away from speeds as low as 20 kmph in third gear without any engine knocking or shuddering.

Key Features:

Refined 348.36 cc long-stroke engine

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) on the higher variants

Dual-channel ABS with large 310 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes

Classic retro styling with metallic fenders, split seats, and a distinctive peashooter exhaust

Who should buy it: Riders who want vintage roadster styling, upright touring ergonomics and a light, buttery-smooth clutch lever to commute through daily city traffic.

Price: Rs. 2.35 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Standard (one variant only)

The Triumph Speed 400 features a torque-assist clutch that delivers the refined mechanical polish one usually expects from a premium European motorcycle. Its torque-assist clutch assembly mechanically clamps the wet multi-plate pack tightly under power, providing a soft, forgiving lever spring setup. In traffic, you can modulate the clutch smoothly using two fingers.

The Speed 400 is powered by the 398.15 cc liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC TR-Series single-cylinder engine, putting down 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque through a six-speed transmission. Its fueling is quite crisp, and the torque curve is linear from 3,000 rpm upward. Its slipper unit smoothly buffers the high-compression engine braking and keeps the motorcycle completely stable, preventing any rear-wheel lockup.

Key Features:

Factory torque-assist clutch with low lever pull resistance

Reach-adjustable clutch and front brake levers as standard

Premium 43 mm upside-down front forks with 120-130 mm wheel travel

High-grade paint finish, brushed stainless steel exhaust, and classic styling

Who should buy it: Discerning buyers who want executive roadster styling, impeccable build quality and an effortless, reach-adjustable clutch setup.

Price: Rs. 2.39 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Standard (one variant only)

Packing plenty of high-revving performance without the aggressive heat generation of its larger 390 sibling, the KTM 250 Duke gets the brand's proprietary PASC (Power Assist Slipper Clutch) to manage power transfer. It employs diagonal ramps that press the clutch pack together when engine torque increases. The setup also uses softer clutch springs, which means a very light lever for riders to enjoy.

At the heart of the 250 Duke is an LC4c 249.07 cc liquid-cooled SOHC engine that offers 31 bhp and 25 Nm of torque, and is linked to a six-speed gearbox. Another thing to note: with the given bi-directional Quickshifter+, you can actually shift up and down through the gears without using the clutch lever at all.

Key Features:

Punchy 249 cc LC4c engine that generates 31 bhp

WP APEX 43 mm big-piston upside-down front suspension

Advanced bi-directional Quickshifter+ for clutchless up-and-down shifts

Modern steel trellis frame with curved lightweight cast-aluminium swingarm

Who should buy it: Aggressive street riders who want a sharp, high-revving naked motorcycle with a light assist clutch and the extra track convenience of having a bi-directional quickshifter.

How To Care For the Slip-And-Assist Clutch of Indian Bikes

While slip-and-assist clutches are remarkably durable, they have more mechanical elements than basic clutches. So naturally, it’s important to maintain them on a timely basis so they can keep working well for tens of thousands of kilometres.

Use the Exact Recommended Engine Oil Grade: A wet multi-plate clutch shares its oil with the motorcycle's engine and gearbox. Never use passenger car engine oils or cheap mineral lubricants. Car oils contain friction-reducing molybdenum additives that can cause wet clutch plates to slip under load. Always insist on motorcycle-specific four-stroke oils that carry the JASO MA2 certification, which means you’ll get proper friction for wet clutch packs.

Maintain Correct Clutch Cable Free-Play: Over time, clutch cables can stretch. Ensure there is roughly 2 to 3 mm of free play at the clutch lever perch. If the cable is adjusted too tight with zero slack, the clutch plates will remain partially disengaged. It will cause rapid friction plate wear. At the same time, if the cable is too loose, the assist ramps will not separate, which will then make gear shifts clunky.

Avoid Riding the Clutch Constantly: While the light lever pull can feel a bit tempting to rest your fingers on the lever at all times, avoid riding the clutch during normal cruising. Use the assist function to crawl at low speeds. But once you are moving past 25 kmph, release the lever fully to let the cams lock the plates solidly together.

Which Motorcycle with Slip-and-Assist Clutch Should You Buy?

If you want an affordable, timeless retro-roadster that makes daily commuting fuss-free with its low-end pulling power, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the first name you can check out. If your daily commute involves congested city junctions, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V offers an A-RT slipper clutch with Glide Through Traffic technology for convenient movement.

For riders who prefer agile handling and sharp styling along with one of the absolute lightest, one-finger clutch action on the market, the Yamaha MT-15 V2 is available. But if you want a lot more performance for higher cruises, along with the convenience of a light clutch for city traffic, then the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z balances both demands well.

Some riders could appreciate the relaxed, rhythmic pulse of a classic Japanese engine with a featherweight clutch pull. There’s the Honda CB350 to meet this exact requirement. Conversely, some may prefer cutting through city traffic with the added convenience of clutchless up-and-down quickshifting. The most precise tool for that is the KTM 250 Duke.

Finally, if you want premium European roadster styling, adjustable levers and an impeccable finish, you can definitely go for the Triumph Speed 400.