Buying a car isn't always about being behind the wheel. For many buyers, especially those who prefer having a chauffeur, what matters more is how comfortable the back seat is. Plenty of cars under Rs. 20 lakh offer good space, but not all of them get the little things right, be it generous legroom, good under-thigh support, reclining seats or window sunblinds. So, if you would rather sit back and enjoy the ride, here are eight cars under Rs. 20 lakh that make a strong case for chauffeur-driven comfort.

1. MG Windsor EV

Price: Rs. 14.85 Lakh - Rs. 19.15 Lakh

If rear-seat comfort is high on your priority list, the MG Windsor EV makes a strong case for itself. Its MPV-inspired proportions translate into a spacious cabin, while the highlight is the rear seatback that reclines by up to 135 degrees. Add a flat floor and an airy cabin, and the Windsor EV offers a more relaxed, lounge-like experience than most compact cars in this price bracket. Prices start at Rs. 14.85 lakh, while the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option brings the starting vehicle price down to Rs. 9.99 lakh (both ex-showroom).

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2. Honda Elevate

Price: Rs. 11.90 Lakh - Rs. 18.50 Lakh

The Honda Elevate has always been considered a comfortable compact SUV, with good rear-seat space and a well-judged seating position. The facelift brings a few upgrades that further improve the rear-seat experience. Space was never an issue inside the Elevate, while the lighter interior lends the cabin an airy feel. Opt for the top-end variant, and you also get rear ventilated seats, which are quite effective. The Elevate is also among the better options in its segment when it comes to ride comfort, making it a good companion for longer journeys.

3. Skoda Kushaq

Price: Rs. 10.69 Lakh - Rs. 19.19 Lakh

The Skoda Kushaq is widely regarded as a driver's car, thanks to its engaging dynamics and fun-to-drive engines. However, it also has a few tricks up its sleeve for those who prefer being chauffeured around. The top-spec variants now offer rear massage seats, a feature that is quite rare in this segment. In fact, the Kushaq and its sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun, are the only SUVs in this segment to offer this feature. The addition of a panoramic sunroof also makes the cabin feel more open and airy, adding to the overall rear-seat experience.

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4. Kia Seltos

Price: Rs. 11.25 Lakh - Rs. 22.02 Lakh

The Kia Seltos is currently one of the most feature-packed SUVs in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh segment. While it doesn't offer captain's seats, the second row is spacious and comfortable, with retractable sunblinds for the rear windows, which are a big plus. You also get rear AC vents, Type-C USB charging ports and a large panoramic sunroof, making the Seltos a well-equipped option for those who frequently travel in the back.

5. Kia Carens Clavis / Clavis EV

Price: Rs. 11.39 Lakh - Rs. 21.79 Lakh (ICE)

Price: Rs. 18.04 Lakh - Rs. 25 Lakh (EV)

The Kia Carens Clavis is a good option for buyers looking for the space and practicality of an MPV without compromising on passenger comfort. The second row offers generous legroom and headroom, with the added flexibility of sliding and reclining seats. Buyers can choose between six-seat and seven-seat configurations, depending on their requirements, with enough room for adults to travel comfortably on longer journeys.

The electric version (Carens Clavis EV) takes things a step further with a flat floor that frees up more foot space and improves cabin accessibility. It also gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, allowing you to power external electrical devices using the car's battery.

6. Hyundai Alcazar

Price: Rs. 14.51 Lakh - Rs. 21.96 Lakh

The Hyundai Alcazar was introduced as a three-row version of the popular Creta, with a greater focus on passenger comfort and practicality. The six-seat variants, in particular, offer a more premium second-row experience with individual captain's seats. These get extended under-thigh support and wide, winged headrests, along with rear-seat ventilation, sunblinds and tray tables. You also get Boss Mode, which allows the front passenger seat to be moved forward to free up more legroom for the person sitting behind. Together, these features make the Alcazar a strong option for chauffeur-driven buyers.

7. Maruti Suzuki XL6

Price: Rs. 11.63 Lakh - Rs. 21.96 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is essentially a more premium, six-seat derivative of the Ertiga, aimed at buyers who wanted the latter's practicality but with a greater focus on comfort and a more upmarket experience. The second row gets individual captain's seats as standard, offering passengers more personal space, along with easy ingress and egress. The elevated seating position also provides a good view outside, while there's enough room to stretch out and stay comfortable on longer journeys. For those who are likely to spend more time in the rear seat, the XL6 makes a compelling alternative to the more utilitarian Ertiga.

8. Mahindra XUV 7XO

Price: Rs. 14 Lakh - Rs. 21.99 Lakh

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is one of the more compelling options for buyers looking for a spacious, three-row SUV around the Rs. 20 lakh mark. It offers good road presence, a comfortable second row and a choice of powerful petrol and torquey diesel engines. The latest update also brings Mahindra's revised suspension setup with DaVinci dampers, which further improves ride comfort and makes it one of the more well-rounded SUVs in its segment when it comes to ride and handling. There's plenty to keep passengers comfortable too, including an electrically adjustable front passenger seat with Boss Mode, rear window sunblinds, 65W Type-C charging ports, ventilated front seats and a wireless charger for rear passengers. It's a well-equipped package for those who prefer to travel in the back.