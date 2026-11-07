8 Pet-Friendly Cars And SUVs In India: Duster, Creta, Carens Clavis & More

Travelling with pets in an unsuitable car can quickly turn stressful for both the animal and the driver. Dogs cannot regulate their body temperature by sweating like humans. For such situations, effective rear-cabin ventilation is very much needed. At the same time, tall, high-riding utility vehicles with steep rear bumpers can cause hip and joint strain when older dogs attempt to leap inside. Add in shedding fur that gets stuck into velour seat fabrics, sharp claws that can scratch delicate plastic door trims and motion sickness caused by bouncy body-on-frame suspension setups.

The need for a genuinely pet-friendly vehicle becomes quite obvious if you travel often with a four-legged friend. And to accommodate this, the ideal vehicle has to get many things right, like a low boot loading lip, flat-folding rear seats that create an unobstructed cargo deck for crates, durable and easy-to-clean upholstery, dedicated rear air conditioning vents and compliant suspension that keeps motion sickness at bay. We have mentioned some of the vehicles that meet most of these requirements to make road trips more comfortable for your furry companions.

1. Renault Duster

Price: Rs. 10.49 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Authentic 1.0 MT

For pet owners, the Duster is one of the most rugged and stress-free companions for muddy weekend adventures. In 2026, the brand introduced a new version, starting with the Authentic trim, which is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It’s quite well-suited for medium to large dog breeds like Labradors and Golden Retrievers. However, older dogs suffering from arthritis or hip dysplasia may have to make an aggressive upward leap to get inside, given the high ground clearance.

This car’s cabin plastics and seat fabrics are meant for rough, outdoor lifestyles. Muddy paw prints can be wiped off the lower door sills and seat backs with a damp microfibre cloth without scratching the trim. Also, the long-travel suspension soaks up most sharp potholes and broken village trails, preventing your pet from being thrown around the back seat on bumpy road stretches.

Key Features:

Rugged, scratch-resistant interior plastic door cards

Flat load floor to accommodate large dog travel crates

Supple, long-travel suspension that reduces motion sickness

Wide tailgate opening at the back that can fit in large breeds

Who should buy it: Active outdoor enthusiasts who want a tough, scratch-resistant SUV that lets large, young dogs hop in and out easily after messy trail hikes.

2. Hyundai Creta

Price: Rs. 10.91 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: 1.5 Petrol MT E

The Creta can keep pets cool and relaxed while on the move. In tropical climates, dogs can quickly overheat in the back of a car because heat accumulates fast in the rear glasshouse. The Creta addresses this with standard rear air conditioning vents positioned directly on the centre console; they circulate a steady stream of chilled air over the rear seat base. The rear bench itself is wide and uniformly flat, meaning a medium-sized dog can lie down stretched out.

Under the vehicle’s hood is a refined 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 113.4 bhp. This engine has little mechanical vibration, which can be considered one particular benefit for anxious pets that get startled by diesel clatter or coarse engine noise.

Key Features:

Refined four-cylinder petrol engine with very quiet idling

Broad, flat rear bench that can accommodate pet seat hammocks

Dedicated rear air conditioning vents mounted on the centre console

Available remote engine start and cabin pre-cooling (on the higher trims)

Who should buy it: Urban pet parents who need a quiet, refined daily commuter with rear ventilation to prevent their pets from overheating in city traffic.

3. Kia Carens Clavis

Price: Rs. 11.39 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Applicable Variant: HTE 7

What makes the Carens Clavis a practical choice for pet owners is its climate control distribution. Unlike conventional SUVs that have small console-mounted rear vents, the Carens Clavis has dedicated air conditioning vents fitted directly into the roof lining for both the second and third rows. When your pet is resting in the cargo area or across the third row, cool air flows directly downward over their coat.

The seating flexibility is equally impressive. The third-row seats fold completely flat into the floor with a simple pull-strap mechanism, opening up an expansive, carpeted living area for multiple dogs. If you have a large pet crate, the 60:40 split second-row seats can also be pushed forward for extra space.

Key Features:

Low step-in floor height for easy pet ingress and egress

Roof-fitted air conditioning vents across the second and third rows

Flat-folding third-row seats that create an expansive, seamless pet deck

Retractable rear window sunshades to block harsh sunlight (on the upper trims)

Who should buy it: Multi-pet households and families with large dogs who want maximum cabin length and roof-mounted airflow.

4. Tata Sierra

Price: Rs. 11.49 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Applicable Variant: Smart+ P MT Petrol

Dogs can often experience travel anxiety when confined in dark, narrow boots with small slit-like windows. The Sierra compensates with its massive rear glass area. It floods the rear quarters with natural light and allows dogs to look out across the landscape without craning their necks. Pets can also sit upright comfortably inside without their heads brushing against a low ceiling.

Inside this vehicle, you can lay down a thick pet mattress or position a heavy wire travel cage flat on the deck. The tailgate opens wide, and the cabin materials are sturdy and well-bolstered. The vehicle is also backed by Tata's renowned five-star structural safety pedigree and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard.

Key Features:

Standard all-wheel disc brakes and electronic stability suite

Spacious cargo bay with flat floor and little suspension intrusion

High ceiling height allowing large dogs to sit upright comfortably

Conventional upright rear quarter windows for an open, airy environment

Who should buy it: Dog owners whose pets suffer from travel anxiety in dark cabins and need an open, light-filled space with a lot of headroom.

5. Honda Elevate

Price: Rs. 11.87 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: SV

The standout pet feature of the Elevate is its 458-litre boot. Honda engineers mounted the rear suspension components compactly, leaving a cargo bay untouched that is both deep and wide. The cargo floor well is deeper than most rival SUVs, though pet crates must still clear the tall outer bumper.



Inside the passenger compartment, the Elevate has an almost completely flat rear floorboard. The central transmission tunnel is kept remarkably low, giving pets a stable, level surface to stand or rest on between the front and rear seats. Also, there are no sudden turbocharger jerks or abrupt gear shifts from this car, which goes a long way toward keeping carsick-prone pets calm and settled.

Key Features:

Generous 220 mm ground clearance for remote farm visits

Wide, boxy tailgate aperture that accommodates bulky pet crates

Smooth 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine which offers linear, jerk-free power

Low central floor tunnel that creates a flat rear passenger footwell

Who should buy it: Pet owners who transport large travel crates and value a tall, vertical tailgate opening along with a deep cargo hold.

6. Mahindra XUV 7XO

Price: Rs. 17.88 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: AX5 Petrol MT 7S

With the 50:50 split third-row seats folded flat into the floor, the Mahindra XUV 7XO’s cargo deck turns into an expansive, flat room. There is ample space inside this vehicle for a 40 kg German Shepherd or Rottweiler to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably. It offers rear air conditioning blowers with independent fan speed controls as well, ensuring your pet gets continuous fresh air even when the front climate control is set conservatively.

While the turbocharged petrol engine offers effortless overtaking pace on the highway, what matters to your pet much more is the chassis beneath. The XUV 7XO has an independent multi-link rear suspension paired with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD). This advanced damping system filters out high-frequency road vibrations and reduces the floaty, boat-like body roll that often causes dogs to vomit during long journeys.

Key Features:

Five-star safety engineering with a high-strength steel passenger cage

Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension that suppresses body roll

Huge flat-folding rear cargo deck to accommodate the largest dog breeds

Dedicated third-row air conditioning vents with independent fan controls (on 7-seater trims)

Who should buy it: Families with giant dog breeds who frequently go on long highway road trips and need an expansive flat floor, along with the motion-sickness-reducing suspension.

7. Toyota Innova Hycross

Price: Rs. 19.53 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: GX 7S

Unlike traditional ladder-frame utility vehicles that sit tall and demand an awkward climb, the Innova Hycross is built on Toyota's TNGA monocoque car platform. The floor is set a lot lower to the ground, and the rear passenger doors swing open wide. Older dogs can walk onto the car from all sides without hesitation.



In the 7-Seater variant, folding down the central tray between the middle-row captain seats opens up floor space where a medium-sized dog can settle close to family members. The car's ride quality is also quite plush, floating gently over road expansion joints and broken roads.

Key Features:

Couch-like ride quality over broken Indian highways

Low monocoque floor height which allows pets to walk in effortlessly

Fold-away centre console tray between captain seats with usable pet floor space

Expansive cabin volume with powerful multi-zone climate control on the hybrid trims

Who should buy it: Buyers with senior dogs or multiple pets who want a low step-in height and high suspension comfort, as well as long-distance touring luxury.

8. Mahindra XEV 9S

Price: Rs. 21.40 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Pack One Above 59 kWh

The greatest gift an electric vehicle can offer to a dog is complete mechanical silence. Dogs have hearing ranges that extend far beyond human capability, and high-frequency whining from turbos, noisy fuel injectors, and rumbling exhaust systems can be major triggers for automotive anxiety in them. In the XEV 9S, the electric motor glides away from a standstill in total silence. There is no gear-shifting, no engine vibrations vibrating through the seat base and zero exhaust fumes.

This car has a dedicated PawPal mode, which keeps the cabin cool and relaxing for pets when you head out for a quick ten-minute coffee stop. And since it’s built on a native EV skateboard, the interior floor is completely flat from front to back, with no transmission tunnel whatsoever. Your furry friend can lie down and stretch itself out without having to worry about space for its legs.

Key Features:

500-litre luggage space with third-row seats folded

Completely flat skateboard floorboard across all seating rows

Silent electric powertrain that gets rid of sound-induced pet anxiety

Advanced remote cabin pre-cooling and stationary pet-friendly climate modes

Who should buy it: Tech-forward pet parents who want a spacious, silent electric SUV that has no mechanical vibrations and offers stationary climate control.

Which Pet-Friendly Car Or SUV Should You Choose?

If you are shopping on a sensible budget and want an adventurous, scratch-resistant SUV that lets large dogs hop in easily after muddy outdoor walks, the Renault Duster Authentic is the first nameplate you can check. But if your daily routine consists more of city traffic, where four-cylinder engine refinement and smartphone cabin pre-cooling are essential, the Hyundai Creta’s higher variants can be considered a foolproof choice for pets.

For households with more than one pet or large joint families who regularly embark on cross-country road trips, the Kia Carens Clavis HTE might feel like the most versatile package, thanks to its roof-integrated air conditioning vents and flat-folding third row. At the same time, if your dog suffers from car anxiety and needs a light, airy environment with generous headroom, the glassy design of the Tata Sierra Smart Plus will provide an open, calming sanctuary.

If you regularly transport pet crates and want silky, linear engine delivery that prevents motion sickness, the Honda Elevate SV offers both boot depth and a very low floor tunnel. And if you have giant breeds like Great Danes or Mastiffs and need serious cabin volume backed by body-roll-cancelling suspension, the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 7-Seater offers exactly this.

For buyers who want couch-like luxury, wide slide-in door access, and a low step-in height that protects senior dogs with joint pain, the Toyota Innova Hycross is available. But overall, if you want to leave engine vibrations, tailpipe fumes and noise-induced anxiety behind entirely, there’s the Mahindra XEV 9S. With it, you can head out on completely relaxing road trips with your furry companions.