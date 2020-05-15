A Maserati MC20 Prototype Dedicated To Sir Stirling Moss

Italian sports car marquee Maserati has come out with a special prototype of its latest car, the MC20, which will be dedicated to Sir Stirling Moss, the British motor-racing ace who died on April 12, 2020 at the age of 90. The design used for this prototype is taken from the Maserati Eldorado, the iconic single-seater driven on its debut in Monza in 1958 by Stirling Moss himself, at the "Trofeo dei due Mondi". According to the company, it wishes to commemorate one of the greatest names in the annals of world motorsports through this car. The list of Maserati cars driven by the legendary British driver also include the Tipo 60 Birdcage, Tipo 61 and 300 S.

Sir Stirling Moss was known as the "King without a crown".

The Trident Brand chose May 13 for the reveal, to remember Moss's memorable victory at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix on the same date in 1956, sitting behind the wheel of the Maserati 250F. Sir Moss led the 100 lap race in Monaco from start to finish. In all he has recorded 16 victories in 66 starts in Formula 1 racing and is one of the most successful drivers never to have won the world title, finishing in second place on four occasions, and third in three championships.

According to Maserati the choice of a prototype of the MC20 to dedicate to Sir Moss is a carefully chosen one with which it aims to underline its sporting vocation, and above all return to a leading role on the racing circuits. The company last won a world championship in 2010 with another extraordinary car, the MC12. Arrival of the MC20 is an important event for the Modena-based company, not only because of the racing comeback, but also because it will be the first car to adopt a new engine 100% designed, developed and produced in-house.

