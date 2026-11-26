An accelerator pedal that refuses to return to its normal position can be frightening, more so when you are driving at highway speeds. The car may keep gaining speed even though you have taken your foot off the pedal. In that moment, your first instinct might be to press the brakes repeatedly or turn off the engine. Both can make the situation harder to manage.

The important thing is to take control of the car before trying to figure out what went wrong. You do not need to identify the fault while driving. Follow a few steps to slow the car down, move away from traffic and bring it to a complete stop.

What to Do If Your Accelerator Gets Stuck While Driving

If the accelerator stays pressed or the car keeps speeding up on its own, follow these steps in order.

1. Shift the Gear to Neutral

Move the gear selector to Neutral (N) as soon as you can. This disconnects the engine from the wheels, so the engine may rev loudly, but it will no longer keep driving the car forward.

If you are driving a manual car, press the clutch and shift into Neutral. In an automatic car, move the gear selector directly to N.

Do not shift into Park (P) or Reverse (R) while the car is moving. These positions are not meant for stopping a moving vehicle and can cause you to lose control or damage the transmission.

2. Press the Brakes Firmly and Hold

Once the car is in Neutral, press the brake pedal firmly and keep your foot on it. Use steady pressure rather than repeatedly pressing and releasing it.

Do not pump the brakes. Repeated pumping can reduce the available power assistance in some braking systems, making the pedal harder to press. If the car is not slowing down enough, apply more steady pressure. You can use both feet if needed.

The engine may continue to make a loud revving sound. Do not let that distract you. Your focus should be on slowing the car down and keeping it under control.

3. Steer Towards a Safe Stopping Area

As the speed comes down, look for a safe place to pull over. On a highway, this could be a wide shoulder or another open area away from moving traffic. Keep the steering smooth. Avoid sudden turns or sharp movements, as these can make the car unstable, particularly at higher speeds.

If you can operate the indicators without taking your attention off the road, signal before moving towards the shoulder. Keep braking until the car comes to a complete stop.

4. Switch Off the Engine After Stopping

Once the car has stopped completely and is away from moving traffic, switch off the engine. Avoid turning off the ignition while the car is still moving if you can stop it using Neutral and the brakes. Switching off the engine can reduce power assistance to the steering and brakes, making them harder to operate.

If you have a conventional key ignition, do not remove the key while the car is moving. On some cars, this can lock the steering wheel. For push-button start systems, follow your owner's manual for the correct emergency shutdown procedure.

5. Turn On the Hazard Lights and Call for Help

Once you are safely stopped, switch on the hazard lights so approaching drivers can see your car. Call your roadside assistance provider or arrange for a tow truck. Do not try to drive the car again, even if the accelerator pedal returns to its normal position. Get it inspected by a mechanic before using it.

What If You Cannot Shift Into Neutral?

There may be situations where the gear selector does not move into Neutral, or you are unable to operate it. In that case, keep applying firm and steady pressure on the brakes.

If you cannot disconnect engine power through Neutral, switching off the engine may be a last resort to stop unwanted acceleration. However, this needs care because the steering and braking systems may lose power assistance. You may need considerably more effort to turn the steering wheel or press the brake pedal.

The shutdown method also depends on your car:

Push-button start: Some vehicles allow you to switch off the engine by pressing and holding the Start/Stop button for around three seconds. This is not universal, so check your owner's manual for the correct procedure.

Some vehicles allow you to switch off the engine by pressing and holding the Start/Stop button for around three seconds. This is not universal, so check your owner's manual for the correct procedure. Key ignition: Some vehicles allow the engine to be switched off by turning the key to the ACC position. Do not turn it to a steering-lock position or remove the key while the car is moving.

If you are unsure about the shutdown procedure, do not experiment with the controls while driving. Keep your attention on braking and steering, and use the vehicle manufacturer's emergency instructions where possible.

Why Does an Accelerator Pedal Get Stuck?

An accelerator pedal can get stuck for more than one reason. Sometimes the problem is with the pedal itself, while in other cases something inside the footwell or the throttle system may be responsible. Here are a few possible causes.

1. Floor Mat Getting Caught Under the Pedal

A loose or incorrectly fitted floor mat can slide forward and get trapped under the accelerator. It may stop the pedal from returning fully after you release it.

This is one reason why floor mats should always be fitted properly using the vehicle's retaining clips. Avoid stacking an extra mat over the original one, as this can also interfere with pedal movement.

2. Damaged or Worn Accelerator Pedal

The pedal mechanism can wear out over time. Its return mechanism may become weak, or the pedal may start moving unevenly. You might notice that it feels harder to press or does not return as quickly as it should.

If you notice either of these signs, get the pedal assembly checked instead of waiting for it to become a bigger problem.

3. Throttle System Problems

In older cars with mechanical throttle cables, a damaged, worn or sticking cable can stop the throttle from returning properly.

Modern cars generally use electronic throttle control. These systems rely on sensors, wiring and an electronic throttle body. A fault in one of these components can cause unusual throttle behaviour, although it does not automatically mean the accelerator pedal is physically stuck.

4. Dirt or Damage Around the Pedal

Dust, small objects or damaged trim around the driver's footwell can interfere with pedal movement. A bottle, loose accessory or poorly fitted mat can also get in the way.

Keep the area around the pedals clear. Never place loose items where they can slide under the accelerator or brake pedal.

How to Prevent the Accelerator From Getting Stuck

You cannot prevent every mechanical or electronic fault, but a few basic checks can reduce the chances of pedal interference.

Fit the floor mats properly: Make sure the driver's mat is secured using the original retaining clips. Do not use loose or oversized mats. Keep the footwell clear: Avoid keeping bottles, bags or other loose items near the pedals. Check pedal movement: When the car is parked safely, check whether the accelerator moves freely and returns to its normal position. Pay attention to unusual behaviour: If the pedal feels stiff, gets stuck briefly or returns slowly, get it inspected. Follow the service schedule: Have the throttle system, pedal assembly and related components checked if you notice any unusual acceleration.

These checks are simple, but they can help you spot a problem before it becomes a roadside emergency.

The Important Thing to Remember

If your accelerator gets stuck on a highway, do not waste time trying to find the cause while driving. Shift into Neutral, press the brakes firmly and steer towards a safe place. Once the car stops, switch off the engine and call for help.

A stuck accelerator is not something to ignore, even if the car seems fine after the incident. Get the pedal and throttle system checked before taking it back on the road.