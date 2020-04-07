Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design

Actor Hrithik Roshan is a perfectionist at heart. He likes to pay attention to the minutest of details and that's visible in his incredible dance moves he pulls off and the characters he plays on screen. The War actor is also a die-hard petrolhead and has an enviable collection of cars that include several Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans, Mercedes-Maybach, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mini Cooper S, Range Rover and more. So, we weren't surprised when he bought the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The car was all about personalised comfort and who knows that better than DC2, formerly known as DC Design. In a conversation with founder Dilip Chhabria, carandbike learnt more about what went into the making of Hrithik Roshan's customised V-Class, and the actor's knack for perfection.

Hrithik Roshan's custom built V-Class is based on the long wheelbase version

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class was launched in India last year and the luxury MPV has found home in several celebrity garages right from actors Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar. However, Hrithik Roshan wanted to completely customise his version of the luxury model to suit his needs. DC has made an overhaul to the cabin that gets suitably well appointed interiors. If you thought the V-Class was luxurious in the stock form, you should take a look at this one.

The reclining seats are full electrically adjustable and upholstered in white Nappa leather

Matching Roshan's requirements, the V-Class now comes with four seats that face each other and have been upholstered in exquisite white Nappa leather with quilt stitching. The seats can recline up to 170 degrees and are electrically operable, while a dedicated panel placed in the centre allows control of the seats, lighting and other functions in the cabin. The interior is a lovely mix of leather, lacquered wood inserts and hints of chrome. Do not miss the wooden flooring that adds to the luxurious look of the model.

Hrithik Roshan was keenly involved in the project right down to selecting the foam density for the seats

Furthermore, the windows have been covered up to give some privacy to the actor, while the panelled lights on top allow the cabin to be evenly lit with varying intensity. There's ambient lighting available as well. The centre console also gets cupholders, parcel trays and a small refrigerator that will be appreciated by the Roshan clan.

The cabin gets panelled lights on the roof that evenly lits the cabin. There's ambient lighting too for a soothing effect

But with Hrithik Roshan, it wasn't just about everything being fancy. Chhabria elaborated about how the actor was invested in every step of the process. As he amusingly puts it, "Hrithik made us cry over this project," with his no compromise attitude towards every aspect. In fact, even the foam density was decided based on Hrithik's requirement while the seats have been custom-built to suit the actor's body. That's the difference between luxury and personalised luxury, and it took about three months to complete the whole thing.

The custom V-Class is covered in the best of materials including leather, wood, brushed aluminium and hints of chrome

The new DC2 designed V-Class is a worthy addition to Roshan's garage and is likely to be his mini vanity van and mobile office when on shoots. As is with other cars from DC, the exterior remains unchanged and the three-pointed star continues to grace the front. The magic though is on the inside and that's where Hrithik will be spending most of his time. This is likely the long wheelbase version of the V-Class that's priced around ₹ 82 lakh (ex-showroom). The cabin overhaul has added about 40 kg but it's still within the gross vehicle weight of the model. DC has not revealed the price on the Dhoom 2 actor's V-Class but packages start from ₹ 34 lakh.

DC2 brings aviation inspired luxury to the back seat of the V-Class complete with a mini refrigerator

Chhabria also tells us how the V-Class has found popularity in India and several versions have landed at the DC doorstep for a custom design. Interestingly, there are a few Kia Carnivals and Toyota Vellfire that are also at the DC workshop for a custom built interior. More on that very soon!

