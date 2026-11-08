Affordable Riding Jackets, Gloves, And Boots Under Rs. 15,000 In India: CE Level 2 Armour Explained For Beginners
- Look for jackets certified under the European EN 17092 standard (Class A or Class AA)
- Gloves must have moulded TPR/TPU knuckle guards with palm abrasion reinforcement
- Boots require a rigid transverse shank in the sole to stop the foot from crushing sideways
When someone buys their first motorcycle in India, the celebration usually begins and ends with the machine itself. That changes the first time you experience a low-speed slide. At 45 or 50 kmph, sliding across coarse concrete roads can tear through standard denim jeans in less than half a second.
Many riders assume that buying certified gear means spending Rs. 50,000 on imported European brands. But that’s not actually true; domestic manufacturers and specialised motorcycle gear brands have also made safety equipment like CE Level 2 armour, meant particularly for Indian weather and Indian wallets. We have offered an honest, beginner-friendly guide to understanding what this protection rating is, along with the best affordable gear combinations you can buy today.
CE Level 2 Armour Explained: What Is It?
When you search for motorcycle jackets and riding pants online, you’ll see every manufacturer making claims about "CE-certified armour". While these acronyms might sound like marketing jargon, in reality, they are life-saving laboratory standards.
"CE" stands for Conformité Européenne, which means that the protective armour has passed standardised impact and safety testing in Europe. And nowadays, almost every reputable gear maker in India tests their protective pads against two primary testing standards:
- EN 1621-1: Tests limb protectors (shoulders, elbows, knees and hips).
- EN 1621-2: Tests dedicated back and spine protectors.
During laboratory tests, an impact hammer drops onto the armour pad with 50 Joules of kinetic energy. Sensors underneath determine how much of that blunt impact force travels directly through the pad into the human body. The force is measured in kiloNewtons (kN). The lower the number of kiloNewtons, the better the pad cushions your bones.
What’s the Difference Between CE Level 1 and CE Level 2?
- CE Level 1 (Limb Protectors): Allows a maximum average transmitted force of up to 35 kN.
- CE Level 2 (Limb Protectors): Must keep the transmitted force to less than 20 kN. Level 2 limb pads reduce transmitted force by 42.85 per cent compared to Level 1 pads.
- CE Level 1 (Back Protectors): Allows a maximum average force of up to 18 kN.
- CE Level 2 (Back Protectors): Must restrict the force to 9 kN.
Consider the back protector figure for a moment: 9 kN versus 18 kN. A CE Level 2 back protector cuts the peak transmitted impact force that can reach your spine by half. On broken Indian roads with tall speed breakers and uneven road dividers, insisting on CE Level 2 protection across your shoulders, elbows, and back is a wise decision a new rider can make.
Impact Armour Versus Fabric Abrasion (EN 17092)
Another common beginner mistake is that riders confuse the armour pad with the jacket fabric.
The rubber pads protect your bones against blunt impact when you hit the ground. And the heavy-duty fabric shell protects your skin against friction burns as you slide across rough surfaces.
Always look for a jacket that has an overall EN 17092 garment certification:
- Class A: Ideal for city commuting and low-speed urban riding. It uses lightweight, highly breathable mesh.
- Class AA: For highway touring at higher speeds of 80 to 100 kmph; it has thicker ballistic textiles and reinforced double-stitching.
- Class AAA: It is found in heavy track-focused leather suits for high-speed racing circuits.
How To Allocate Rs. 15,000 Across Your Kit
To build a reliable riding kit under Rs. 15,000 without cutting corners on safety, consider the table below:
|Gear Category
|Suggested Allocation
|Recommended Models
|Key Protection Feature
|Riding Jacket
|Rs. 5,900 to Rs. 6,350
|Rynox Cypher GT 2 / Axor Cruise 2
|CE Level 2 shoulders, elbows and back pad
|Riding Gloves
|Rs. 2,100 to Rs. 2,650
|Rynox Helium GT 2 / Solace Vento V2
|Moulded TPR knuckle guards with palm abrasion reinforcement
|Riding Shoes / Boots
|Rs. 5,300 to Rs. 6,000
|Clan Scout D3O / Cramster Flux
|Ankle protection discs with reinforced sole shank
|Total Estimated Spend
|Rs. 13,300 to Rs. 15,000
|Complete Three-Piece Kit
|Full Impact and Abrasion Coverage
Rynox Cypher GT 2 (Riding Jacket)
Estimated Price: Rs. 5,950
The Rynox Cypher GT 2 is one of the most accessible ways to get complete CE Level 2 armour without spending over Rs. 6,000. It has large 3D mesh panels across the chest, arms and back that allow air to pass through while riding at city speeds of 35 to 50 kmph.
The jacket chassis is built from tough 600D PU-coated polyester in primary impact zones, and is backed by reinforced safety stitching. The fit is clean and understated, avoiding gaudy racing graphics. And since the Cerros armour is flexible and pre-curved, the jacket moulds naturally around your elbows and shoulders.
Who should buy it: Commuters and weekend riders who want a lightweight, breathable summer jacket with CE Level 2 protection.
Axor Cruise 2 (Riding Jacket)
Estimated Price: Rs. 5,912
The Cruise 2 is built using heavy-duty 600D fabric on the shoulders and outer arms, paired with high-flow ventilation panels along the torso. Inside, it has CE Level 2 protectors for the shoulders and elbows, along with a ventilated back pad. The jacket also has multiple adjustment straps at the waist, biceps and forearms.
This snug fit is essential: if an elbow pad is loose, it will rotate out of position the moment you hit the ground. There are high-visibility reflective elements positioned on the chest and upper back as well; they keep you visible to oncoming traffic.
Who should buy it: Riders who prefer a sporty, snug-fitting cut with robust forearm cinch straps and high-visibility reflective panels.
Rynox Helium GT 2 (Riding Gloves)
Estimated Price: Rs. 2,150
When a rider falls, human instinct automatically causes them to throw their hands forward to break the fall. The Rynox Helium GT 2 offers essential protection for such incidents. It uses heavy-duty, abrasion-resistant fabric with high-flow mesh to keep your palms sweat-free in dense traffic.
Crucially, it has a TPR carpus bone protector to protect your palms and wrists. The Helium GT 2 features faux-suede panels on high-abrasion zones as well as a moulded TPR knuckle guard.
Who should buy it: City commuters who want an airy, comfortable pair of short-cuff gloves with thermoplastic knuckle protection.
Solace Vento V2 (Riding Gloves)
Estimated Price: Rs. 2,650
The Solace Vento V2 has a dual-sport construction, with breathable 3D air mesh on the back of the hand and durable synthetic leather across the palm and high-wear grip areas. For protection, there is a moulded TPR (thermoplastic rubber) knuckle guard with a leather overlay.
The palm includes an abrasion-resistant slider and double-stitched reinforcements across the little finger seam (the area most prone to tearing open in a slide). Overall, its flexibility allows you to work your bike's clutch and front brake lever with clear tactile feedback.
Who should buy it: Riders who want durable dual-sport gloves that balance off-road breathability with street abrasion safety.
Clan Scout D3O (Riding Shoes)
Estimated Price: Rs. 5,399
The Clan Scout D3O offers genuine motorcycle protection even though it looks like a casual high-top sneaker. It has D3O, a non-Newtonian material. It stays soft and flexible while you walk, but locks together rigidly upon impact to absorb shock energy.
There’s also a reinforced composite shank inside the sole, preventing the foot from being crushed laterally if the motorcycle falls onto your ankle. The toe box and heel cup have rigid thermoformed plastic, while there’s a discreet rubber shifter pad on the left toe as well.
Who should buy it: Daily commuters who want certified ankle and sole protection on their motorcycle.
Cramster Flux (Touring Boots)
Estimated Price: Rs. 5,999
If you take long highway stretches and unpredictable weather often during the weekends, a dedicated motorcycle boot like the Cramster Flux is worth every rupee. It’s built around an oil-resistant, high-grip rubber sole with a steel shank to stop transverse sole deformation.
Rigid thermoformed protectors shield the shin, heel and outer ankle bones. The left boot has a TPU gear-shift pad, while wide accordion stretch panels at the Achilles tendon let you flex your foot easily when you apply the rear brake.
Who should buy it: Highway tourers and monsoon riders who need full ankle bracing, water protection and rigid shin defence.
Which Riding Gear Kit Should You Buy?
The Rynox Cypher GT 2 (Rs. 5,950), with the Rynox Helium GT 2 gloves (Rs. 2,150) and Clan Scout D3O shoes (Rs. 5,399), can be considered a solid starting kit for Rs. 13,499. You get certified CE Level 2 protection across all primary impact points, effective palm protection and casual walking comfort.
If you plan long-distance highway tours, go for the Axor Cruise 2 jacket (Rs. 5,912) with the Solace Vento V2 gloves (Rs. 2,650) and Cramster Flux boots (Rs. 5,999). You’ll get a rugged, weather-resistant setup for Rs. 14,561.
Note: The given prices are indicative; they can change according to brands restructuring their pricing lineups.
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