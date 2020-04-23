All-Electric MG ZS EV Sales Breach The 400 Units Mark

Morris Garages India has so far sold over 400 units of its all-electric SUV, the MG ZS EV. The numbers were shared with carandbike by Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP. The MG ZS EV was launched in January this year, priced at ₹ 20.88 lakh to ₹ 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the company has already received over 3000 bookings for the electric SUV. Seeing the growing demand the company has also increased the sales forecast to up to 3000 to 4000 units this year.

MG ZS EV ₹ 20.88 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Talking about the ZS EV's sales and sales forecast, Rajeev Chaba said, "We started (deliveries) in January-end, and in February and March, until March 20, we have already delivered more than 400 cars. We were thinking to sell around 1000 cars a year, but right now we have upped out forecast to 3000 to 4000 cars, and this is just in 5 cities. We are seeing demand come from other markets like Chandigarh wants to have it, Chennai wants to have it, so, slowly we'll expand."

The MG ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor

The MG ZS EV is the second model, and the first electric vehicle to be launched in India by China's SAIC Motor-owned British brand. The electric SUV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor which puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. You also get three driving modes and three levels of regenerative braking in the ZS EV.

The MG ZS EV is priced at ₹ 20.88 lakh to ₹ 23.58 lakh

On the features front, The MG ZS EV gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The car also gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel, USB mobile charging at the front and rear, Bluetooth functionality, a rear-view camera, and a standard panoramic sunroof. The MG ZS EV is also equipped with I-Smart EV 2.0 connected car technology which makes it a connected car. The MG ZS EV comes with a PM 2.5 air filter which can bring bad air quality level of up to 300 AQI down to regular levels in just 35 mins.

