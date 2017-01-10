All-Girls Team To Participate In Shell Eco-Marathon With Their 'Fuel-Efficient' Car

It is a proud moment for this team of 20 girls from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University who were working on the design of a fuel efficient car. The team's work was recognised and it was selected to showcase its work at the Shell Eco Marathon, which will be held in March, 2017. This all-girls mechanical engineering team call themselves 'Team Panthera'. And the car that the team has been working on is the 'Iris 2.0'. The Shell Eco Marathon or SEM is an annual event where teams from all over the world come and present ideas and technological innovation in fuel and energy efficiency. More than 100 teams will participate this year in the SEM and this is the only all-girls team from Asia.

Team Panthera's Iris 2.0

For the uninitiated, Iris is the Greek god of communication and new endeavours and these girls truly believe that they have something to offer with the Iris 2.0. From what we hear, the car has a fuel efficiency figure of 300 kmpl and can touch a maximum of 55 kmph.

Its been just two years since these girls came together and have already racked up a list of achievements. The team had participated in the SAE Supermileage USA last year and were awarded with the Best Overall Demonstrated Team Attitude. Also, at the same event, the team was positioned 7th for overall car design and technical demonstration.

A win at SEM 2017 will see them getting investment from Shell Global and developing the idea further. The other team from India this year is from BITS, Pilani.