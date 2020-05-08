All-New Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Teased

Skoda Auto has released a teaser of its upcoming all electric SUV- the ENYAQ iV. Based on the MEB platform, it measures at 4648 mm in length, is 1877 mm wide and is 1618 mm tall. Just to give you an idea, it's marginally smaller than the Skoda Kodiaq on sale in the Indian market while is claimed to be more spacious on the inside as the battery pack will be integrated in floor. Skoda also says that the customers will have an option to choose from different interior concepts and for the first time it will be using sustainable materials like leather tanned with olive extract to finish the interiors.

It's slightly shorter than the Skoda Kodiaq in length.

The Skoda Enyaq will be offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants with three different battery capacities and five performance specs. The base version will be equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack with an 109 kWh electric motor mounted on the rear axle. It will deliver a range of up to 340 km. Next up will be the Skoda Enyaq iV 60 with a 132 kW electric motor and a 62 kWh battery. This version will have a range of 390 kilometres. The Enyaq iV 80 will offer the biggest range of up to 500 kms. It will get an 82 kWh battery capacity and a 150 kW electric motor. The two four-wheel-drive versions will also have the highest-capacity battery and a second electric motor at the front in addition to the one on the rear axle.

it will be offered with 3 battery capacities and 5 performance specs.

The Skoda Enyaq iV 80X will offer 195 kW of power, while the downright sporty RS variant will deliver 225 kW. It will clock triple digit speeds in 6.2 seconds and will have a top speed of 180 kmph. Both four-wheel-drive variants will have a maximum range of 460 kilometres. Charging capacity will be up to 125 kW, charging the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. The test mule shown in the teaser video is completely camouflaged but you can still notice familiar elements like Skoda's signature LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) and shape of the grille.

