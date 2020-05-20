New Cars and Bikes in India

All New Volvo Cars To Have A Limited Top Speed Of 180 kmph

Volvo Cars has announced that all its new cars across the globe will have a limited top speed of 180 kmph. Each new Volvo car will also get a 'Care key' which allows the driver to set additional speed limits.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
All Volvo cars will also get a 'Care key' which allows the driver to further set speed limits

Highlights

  • All new Volvo cars to have a limited top speed of 180 kmph
  • All new Volvo cars will also get a 'care key' for further speed settings
  • The idea is to reduce fatalities and serious injuries in a Volvo car

Volvo has announced that all its new cars across the globe will now have a limited top speed of 180 kmph. Volvo is looking to further cut down on serious injuries and fatalities from its cars and therefore, decided to introduce this feature. In fact, all new Volvo cars will also get a 'Care key' which allows Volvo owners and drivers to further set additional speed limits in addition to the 180 kmph top speed. This could be of help in cases where the driver is learning how to drive a car or is inexperienced or just simply lending his or her car to others.

Also Read: Volvo Cars India Launches Contactless Program For Sales & Service Bookings

Volvo

Volvo Cars

XC40

XC90

XC60

S90

S60 Cross Country

V90 Cross Country

V40 Cross Country

"We believe that a car maker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety," said Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. "Our speed limiting technology, and the dialogue that it initiated, fits that thinking. The speed cap and Care Key help people reflect and realise that speeding is dangerous, while also providing extra peace of mind and supporting better driver behaviour."

8bhdfkso

(Volvo says that after a certain speed, no safety technology can stop fatalities and serious injuries in cars and this is a step to avoid such a situation, particularly in Volvo cars)

Volvo also says that there has been some controversy on the speed cap that it has put on its new cars with some observers questioning the rights of the company. Volvo believes that above certain speeds, the in-car safety technology and infrastructure is no longer enough to avoid severe injuries. Hence, the company took a proactive decision to reduce the top speed of its cars to 180 kmph.

Also Read: Next-Gen Volvo Cars To Get Luminar Lidar Technology

0 Comments

The company also announced a few weeks ago that it will be partnering with Luminar and all its next-generation cars will be fitted with LIDAR technology (Light Detection and Ranging). The partnership aims to deliver Volvo's first fully self-driving technology, particularly for highways. The company announced that all its next-generation SPA 2 modular vehicle architecture will be available as hardware ready for autonomous driving technology from 2022. The Luminar LIDAR unit will be seamlessly integrated into the roof of the new cars.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volvo XC40 with Immediate Rivals

Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
33%
Planning to buy a used car
23%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 39.9 - 43.9 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 80.9 Lakh - 1.42 Crore *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 52.9 - 59.9 Lakh *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 51.9 - 58.9 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 44.27 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 65.31 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 32.83 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Select your City
or select from popular cities