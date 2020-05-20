All new Volvo cars to have a limited top speed of 180 kmph

Volvo has announced that all its new cars across the globe will now have a limited top speed of 180 kmph. Volvo is looking to further cut down on serious injuries and fatalities from its cars and therefore, decided to introduce this feature. In fact, all new Volvo cars will also get a 'Care key' which allows Volvo owners and drivers to further set additional speed limits in addition to the 180 kmph top speed. This could be of help in cases where the driver is learning how to drive a car or is inexperienced or just simply lending his or her car to others.

"We believe that a car maker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety," said Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. "Our speed limiting technology, and the dialogue that it initiated, fits that thinking. The speed cap and Care Key help people reflect and realise that speeding is dangerous, while also providing extra peace of mind and supporting better driver behaviour."

(Volvo says that after a certain speed, no safety technology can stop fatalities and serious injuries in cars and this is a step to avoid such a situation, particularly in Volvo cars)

Volvo also says that there has been some controversy on the speed cap that it has put on its new cars with some observers questioning the rights of the company. Volvo believes that above certain speeds, the in-car safety technology and infrastructure is no longer enough to avoid severe injuries. Hence, the company took a proactive decision to reduce the top speed of its cars to 180 kmph.

The company also announced a few weeks ago that it will be partnering with Luminar and all its next-generation cars will be fitted with LIDAR technology (Light Detection and Ranging). The partnership aims to deliver Volvo's first fully self-driving technology, particularly for highways. The company announced that all its next-generation SPA 2 modular vehicle architecture will be available as hardware ready for autonomous driving technology from 2022. The Luminar LIDAR unit will be seamlessly integrated into the roof of the new cars.

