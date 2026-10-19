All-Electric Mercedes-AMG GT SUV Debuts With 1153 bhp, 700 Km Range
- Underpinned by AMG.EA platform
- Two battery pack options: 106 kWh, 128 kWh
- GT 63 hits 100 kmph in 2.7 sec
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the first-ever AMG GT SUV, its second model on the dedicated AMG.EA electric car platform. Essentially the sister model to the all-electric AMG GT 4-Door unveiled in May 2026, the GT SUV borrows all the tech from AMG’s electric sedan and blends it with the packaging advantages of an SUV body style. The GT SUV arrives in Europe in early 2027 and will be available in three specifications: 53, 55 and 63.
Also read: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Goes Electric; Gets 1153 Horsepower And 700Kms Range
Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: Styling
The AMG GT SUV does get some stylistic similarities to the sedan unveiled earlier in the year. Up front, the shape of the headlamps and the enclosed Panamericana grille (illumination is an option) are similar to the electric sedan, while at the rear, the blacked-out centre panel housing the three circular tail lamps and the edge-to-edge lightbar.
Also read: Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e PHEV Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore: 585 BHP Limo Can Cover Up To 98 KM On Electric Power
Elements unique to the SUV include more squared-off wheel arches, larger vents on the front bumper, scant use of cladding along the lower doors, fender vents behind the front wheels and a taller & flatter roofline flowing into a raked rear windshield. The 55 and 63 also feature an active spoiler atop the tailgate that deploys at speeds in excess of 150 kmph.
Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: Interior
Inside, the GT SUV features seating for up to five but little changes in terms of looks compared to its sedan sibling. The dashboard gets the same triple screen layout as the GT 4-Door EV with the 14.0-inch central touchscreen angled towards the driver and a dedicated 14.0-inch front passenger display offered as an option. Three rotary dials sit on the central floor console between the front seats. Features on offer also include Mercedes’ Panoramic Skyroof, adjustable ambient lighting, AI-enabled voice assistant, powered front seats with memory and more.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Posts Record Third Quarter Sales
Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: Specifications
As mentioned above, the AMG GT SUV will arrive in three trim levels, each featuring different power outputs. The range will start with the GT 53, which features a dual-motor powertrain developing a peak 536 bhp and 800 Nm paired with a 106 kWh battery. The 53 offers a range of up to 668 km and supports up to 600 kW DC fast charging.
The GT 55 adds a second electric motor to the rear axle, giving the SUV a tri-motor powertrain. Peak output jumps to 804 bhp and 1860 Nm. The 55 can be optioned with either the 106 kWh battery or a larger 128 kWh unit. The smaller battery offers a range of up to 585 km, with the larger unit offering a range of up to 700 km (WLTP). In terms of charging, the larger battery offers up to 710 kW fast charging support while the smaller unit continues to support 600 kW peak DC charging.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Launch GLC Electric In India On November 4
The GT 63 retains the tri-motor set-up with output boosted to 1153 bhp and 2000 Nm. The 63 will also be available with both battery options, with Mercedes claiming no changes to the claimed range over the GT 55.
In terms of outright performance, the GT 53 can hit 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, with 200 kmph arriving in 14.6 seconds. The 55 does the same sprint in 3.1 and 9.9 seconds, respectively, while the 63 will hit 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and 200 kmph in 7.2 seconds, respectively. Top speed stands at 250 kmph for the 53 and 270 kmph for the 55 and 63
In terms of stopping power, the 53 and 55 get steel brakes as standard (carbon-ceramic brakes optional on the GT 55), while the 63 gets carbon-ceramic brakes as standard. Rear axle steering is also offered as standard across all variants.
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