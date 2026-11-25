All-Electric Porsche 718 Boxster To Debut In Q1 2027
- Gets an 800-volt battery and a dedicated E-Core architecture with a 40:60 front-to-rear weight distribution.
- The top-spec version accelerates from 0-100 km/h in under 3 seconds.
- Features rear-wheel drive and a virtual seven-speed PDK transmission.
Porsche has officially confirmed that its first all-electric 718 Boxster is nearing completion. It has undergone extensive testing in different climatic and geographical conditions. The sports car is now approaching its production phase and will make its global debut in the first quarter of 2027.
Chassis And Performance
The all-electric 718 Boxster sits on a dedicated E-Core architecture developed specifically for the model. The traditional internal combustion engine space has been replaced by the placement of its 800-volt battery. According to Porsche, this layout allows the electric sports car to retain a low seating position and mid-engine-style weight distribution.
The car has a 40:60 front-to-rear weight distribution, with 60 per cent of its weight concentrated over the driven rear axle. The company also says that lightweight construction helps keep its overall weight similar to that of the current Porsche 911 Cabriolet models equipped with the T-Hybrid powertrain.
Several chassis components are derived from the Porsche 911. These include steering hardware based on the 911 Carrera GTS, along with the wheel and tyre combinations, braking system and electronically controlled PTV+ limited-slip differential. Porsche says this is the first time that the 718 Boxster will also be available with rear-axle steering. All variants will feature rear-wheel drive.
Also Read: Porsche Mission S Concept Previews New Mid-Engined Sports Car
Porsche has confirmed that the all-electric 718 Boxster will be the most powerful version of the model to date. The range-topping variant will accelerate from 0-100 kmph in less than three seconds and achieve a top speed of over 250 kmph.
Gets Virtual Seven-Speed PDK Transmission
The electric sports car will come with Porsche's E-Shift system as standard. It features a virtual seven-speed PDK transmission that can be activated using a button.
The system offers automatic and manual shifting modes, with the latter operated through paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. Its shifting characteristics vary according to the selected driving mode.
When E-Shift is activated, the system also recreates the sound of a six-cylinder boxer engine based on the 981-generation 718 Boxster GTS. When the function is switched off, the steering-mounted paddles can instead be used to select between three levels of regenerative braking.
Global Debut In 2027
The all-electric Porsche 718 Boxster will be manufactured at the company's main production facility in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany. Its global debut is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. Other key details, such as the complete technical specifications, battery capacity, driving range and pricing of the electric sports car, remain under wraps.
Related News
Popular Porsche Models
- Porsche
TaycanEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.97 - 3.12 Crore
- Porsche
PanameraEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.05 - 2.81 Crore
- Porsche
CayenneEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.69 - 2.36 Crore
- Porsche
911Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 3.8 Crore
- Porsche
Cayenne CoupeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.76 - 2.38 Crore
- Porsche
MacanEx-Showroom Price₹ 1 Crore
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Porsche
Macan ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.41 - 1.96 Crore
Latest Cars
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 20 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-02
- JSW Motors CombatExpected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-04
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- VinFast VF 5Expected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-23
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-23
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-24
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-28
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-27
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-25
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-19
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2029-11-18
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- How To Transfer Your 50% No Claim Bonus (NCB) To A New CarYour claim-free driving record can save you money on your next car too, if you transfer your NCB correctly.1 min read
- Never Pressure-Wash Your Engine Bay: One Wash Can Fry the ECUYour car's engine bay can handle rain and road splashes, but a pressure washer is a different story. A strong jet of water can force moisture into electrical connectors, the fuse box, sensors and other sensitive parts.1 min read
- 5 Everyday Items That Can Catch Fire Inside a Parked CarA parked car can get extremely hot in the Indian summer. Items such as lighters, aerosol sprays and power banks can become fire hazards if left inside for too long.6 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 25, 2026All-Electric Porsche 718 Boxster To Debut In Q1 2027The brand states that the all-electric 718 Boxster has entered the final stages of its development, with the sports car scheduled to make its global debut in the first quarter of 2027.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 25, 2026JSW Motors Reveals Brand Logo Ahead Of December 3 DebutJSW Motors will enter the Indian market on December 3 with its first model, the JSW Combat SUV.1 min read
- Trapped In A Submerged Car? Here’s What You Must Do QuicklyIf your car enters deep water, every second matters. Unbuckle your seat belt, open a window and get out immediately. Remember these four steps to escape a sinking car.1 min read
- Home
- News
- cover-story
- All-Electric Porsche 718 Boxster To Debut In Q1 2027