Porsche has officially confirmed that its first all-electric 718 Boxster is nearing completion. It has undergone extensive testing in different climatic and geographical conditions. The sports car is now approaching its production phase and will make its global debut in the first quarter of 2027.

Chassis And Performance

The all-electric 718 Boxster sits on a dedicated E-Core architecture developed specifically for the model. The traditional internal combustion engine space has been replaced by the placement of its 800-volt battery. According to Porsche, this layout allows the electric sports car to retain a low seating position and mid-engine-style weight distribution.

The car has a 40:60 front-to-rear weight distribution, with 60 per cent of its weight concentrated over the driven rear axle. The company also says that lightweight construction helps keep its overall weight similar to that of the current Porsche 911 Cabriolet models equipped with the T-Hybrid powertrain.

Several chassis components are derived from the Porsche 911. These include steering hardware based on the 911 Carrera GTS, along with the wheel and tyre combinations, braking system and electronically controlled PTV+ limited-slip differential. Porsche says this is the first time that the 718 Boxster will also be available with rear-axle steering. All variants will feature rear-wheel drive.

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Porsche has confirmed that the all-electric 718 Boxster will be the most powerful version of the model to date. The range-topping variant will accelerate from 0-100 kmph in less than three seconds and achieve a top speed of over 250 kmph.

Gets Virtual Seven-Speed PDK Transmission

The electric sports car will come with Porsche's E-Shift system as standard. It features a virtual seven-speed PDK transmission that can be activated using a button.

The system offers automatic and manual shifting modes, with the latter operated through paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. Its shifting characteristics vary according to the selected driving mode.

When E-Shift is activated, the system also recreates the sound of a six-cylinder boxer engine based on the 981-generation 718 Boxster GTS. When the function is switched off, the steering-mounted paddles can instead be used to select between three levels of regenerative braking.

Global Debut In 2027

The all-electric Porsche 718 Boxster will be manufactured at the company's main production facility in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany. Its global debut is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. Other key details, such as the complete technical specifications, battery capacity, driving range and pricing of the electric sports car, remain under wraps.