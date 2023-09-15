All-New Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings Open; Prices To Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Citroen India has officially commenced bookings for the new C3 Aircross. The compact SUV will be launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the new Citroen C3 Aircross will begin on October 15, 2023. Interested customers can book the SUV effective immediately at any La Maison Citroen showroom or through the official Citroën India website by making a token payment of Rs. 25,000.

Now, the SUV will be offered in three variants - You, Plus and Max. While the C3 Aircross You is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, the indicative pricing Plus variant is Rs. 11.30 lakh to Rs. 11.45 lakh, while the top-end Max trim will be priced between Rs. 11.95 lakh and Rs. 12.10 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Additionally, there is a 5+2 seating version called Flexi Pro which is offered as an option with the Plus and Max trims. This will come at a premium of Rs. 35,000 over the asking price of the 5-seater version. Any dual-tone exterior colour option will cost you an extra Rs. 20,000, while the Vibe Pack (styling pack) will come at an added premium of Rs. 25,000.

The C3Aircross has that signature Citroen SUV look with styling elements taken from the C3 hatch

Announcing the starting of bookings, Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The C3 Aircross SUV has received an overwhelmingly positive response since its debut in April 2023. We're pleased to announce the pre-launch bookings of the C3 Aircross SUV and I am happy to share an exciting introductory price of Rs. 9.99 Lakhs. This shows our commitment of delivering top-tier offerings in India with high localisation, and it reflects the comprehensive research and invaluable insights gathered from our customers. The C3 Aircross SUV was meticulously designed to align with the evolving needs and aspirations of Indian customers who seek versatility in their driving experiences. We are confident that this vehicle will find its unique place in their hearts & home.”

We have already driven the C3 Aircross and the full review is up on car&bike’s website. The compact SUV is based on the C-Cubed platform that also underpins the C3 hatchback . The SUV gets the same peppy 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the hood, however, you do get a new, more capable 6-speed manual transmission. There’s no automatic transmission on offer, which is certainly a big miss in our books.

The face is largely similar to the C3 hatch, however this has a more muscular stance. Sadly it only gets halogen headlamps

In terms of features, you get halogen headlamps with daytime running lights 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a pair of smart-looking taillights. The SUV also comes with roof rails and a bunch of side and underbody cladding. Inside, the dashboard gets the same design as the C3 hatch, with the top-spec model featuring the same 10.25-inch touchscreen display loaded with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Citroen also offers connected car features as part of MyCitroën Connect, which includes – fuel status, geofencing, intrusion alert, SOS alert, and more.

The C3 Aircoss comes with a large 10.2-inch infotainment system, same as the C3 hatch

The C3 Aircross is offered in both 5 and 5+2 seating options, where the latter comes with removable 3rd-row seats and roof-mounted rear AC vents. The seats get fabric upholstery, and the cabin is extremely spacious. One benefit of going for the 7-seater option is that you can easily remove the third-row seats entirely and create a segment-best boot space of 511 litres. This can be further extended to 839 litres by simply folding down the second-row seats. So yes, the C3 Aircross is quite practical. The 5-seater option gets a 444-litre boot space.

The 3-row version is essentially a 5+2 seater, and the last two seats come is only good for kids

In terms of safety features, this top-end trim of the C3 Aircross comes with an electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear-view camera. Other standard features include - dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors.