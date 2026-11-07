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All-New Himalayan 750: 11 Firsts For A Royal Enfield

Jafar Rizvi
last published date : 7 November 2026, 14:14 IST
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All-New Himalayan 750: 11 Firsts For A Royal Enfield
Highlights
  • 5 ride modes, 3-level traction control are some of the firsts
  • The 17.8-litre tank is the largest on a Royal Enfield
  • The Himalayan 750 will launch in India at Motoverse 2026

Royal Enfield has been playing it relatively safe with electronics so far, preferring to let the character of its motorcycles do the talking. The Himalayan 750, however, looks set to change that. The adventure tourer brings a long list of features that have never been seen on a Royal Enfield before, including cruise control, traction control, five ride modes and even a six-axis IMU.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications Revealed: 743cc Twin-Cylinder Engine, 224 kg Kerb Weight

RE Himalayan 750 Specifications Engine Weight 3

And there's more to it than just a bigger engine. The Himalayan 750 gets a fair bit of new hardware and touring equipment, too. It will make its India debut at Motoverse 2026, which runs from November 27 to 29. Before that happens, here are 11 features that make this one a significant first for the brand.

1. Cruise Control

Royal Himalayan 750 Colours 3

This is perhaps one of the most overdue additions to a Royal Enfield. Cruise control has become commonplace across motorcycles, including some 125cc commuters in India, but the brand has taken its time getting here. The switchgear sits on the right side of the handlebar, below the kill switch and Mode buttons, with separate buttons to set the cruising speed. We would certainly like to see it trickle down to the Himalayan 450, too.

2. Five Ride Modes

Royal Himalayan 750 2

Royal Enfield's 450cc models, the Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450, currently offer two ride modes: Street and Sport. The Himalayan 750 ups the ante with five – Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and Custom. Each gets different throttle maps and ABS settings.

3. Traction Control

Royal Himalayan 750 1

Traction control is another feature that has taken its time to arrive on a Royal Enfield. The Himalayan 750 gets three levels of intervention – Low, Medium and High – along with the option to switch it off altogether. That last bit should come in handy when riding off-road, where riders may prefer to have more freedom over how the rear wheel behaves.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Colour Options Revealed

4. Six-Axis IMU

Royal Himalayan 750 3

The Himalayan 750 is also the first Royal Enfield to get a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). It utilises a three-axis accelerometer and a three-axis gyroscope to monitor the motorcycle's movement, including acceleration, pitch, roll and yaw. This allows electronic aids such as cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control to work with a better understanding of what the bike is doing.

5. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Royal Himalayan 750 Dimensions

A TPMS is another first for Royal Enfield. The system feeds tyre pressure information to the updated 4-inch TFT instrument cluster, making it easier for riders to keep tabs on their tyres.

6. Five-Position Adjustable Windscreen

Himalayan 750 3

Royal Enfield has fitted windscreens to several of its motorcycles, including the Himalayan 450, but an adjustable one is new territory. The Himalayan 750 gets a five-position screen with 60mm of movement. It has a manual mechanism, so riders can pull it into the position that works best for them.

7. Adjustable Headlight Beam

Himalayan 750 4

Here's another feature that is easy to overlook but makes practical sense on a touring motorcycle. The Himalayan 750 gets an adjustable headlight beam, with a knob-like control tucked inside the fairing. One can use it to alter the beam angle. Speaking of which, the headlight on this one is also claimed to be a new 7-inch unit with fresh reflectors.

8. Twin Front Disc Brakes

Himalayan 750 10

Royal Enfield has stuck to single front discs across its range so far. The Himalayan 750 breaks that mould with twin 280mm discs at the front, while the rear gets a 255mm disc. It is the brand's first motorcycle to sport a twin-disc front setup.

9. Fully Adjustable Suspension

Himalayan 750 5

Fully adjustable suspension is another first for Royal Enfield. Up front, the Himalayan 750 gets 43mm Showa forks with 190mm of travel, offering preload, compression and rebound adjustment. At the rear, there's a Showa monoshock with 175mm of travel, along with a remote preload adjuster and rebound adjustment.

10. Largest Fuel Tank On A Royal Enfield

Royal Himalayan 750 Design

The Himalayan 750 is being pitched as an adventure tourer, so a larger fuel tank is par for the course. At 17.8 litres, it gets the biggest tank fitted to a Royal Enfield so far. The Himalayan 450, for reference, has a 17-litre tank, while the Super Meteor 650 gets a 15.7-litre unit.

11. New 743cc Parallel-Twin Engine

Himalayan 750 9

And, of course, there's the engine. The Himalayan nameplate gets the 750 treatment for the first time, with a new 743cc, air/oil-cooled parallel-twin unit. It produces 54.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 5,000 rpm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield claims that 90 per cent of the engine's power is available from as low as 3,500rpm.

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Learn more about Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
*Expected Price
₹ 4 - 4.2 Lakh
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