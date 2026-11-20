Honda has unveiled the all-new Avancier SUV. It is the first model to feature Honda's next-generation hybrid system, a newly developed platform and the brand's new H mark. The model is scheduled to be introduced in markets across Asia, including Thailand, Japan and China.

On the exterior, the SUV gets an upright stance with a straight bonnet. The front features daytime running lights positioned above the headlight setup, with a large grille between the headlights. The side profile features flowing lines, with the window area tapering towards the C-pillar.

The rear spoiler adds to its overall styling, while flush door handles are seamlessly integrated into the door panels. The rear features a relatively simple design with angular LED combination taillights. The Honda Avancier has been developed around the 'Grand-Journey' concept, which focuses on passenger comfort and long-distance travel.

Inside, one of the key highlights is the all-white interior theme. Moreover, the Avancier features a minimalist dashboard with a large central infotainment display and a column-mounted gear selector. The three-row cabin gets a panoramic roof extending towards the third row, while second-row passengers benefit from heated and ventilated seats, large headrests and dedicated armrests.

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The SUV comes equipped with a 12-speaker Bose Premium Sound System with Dolby Atmos compatibility. Other features include voice recognition, ambient lighting and connected functions such as Remote In-Cabin View and Remote Surround View. Honda will also offer over-the-air (OTA) software updates to introduce additional features after purchase.

The SUV is based on Honda's newly developed platform, which uses a modular architecture to improve component sharing across different models while maintaining model-specific characteristics. The platform is designed to offer improved driving stability, reduced weight and better handling. Moreover, its modular setup enables parts sharing across various models, allowing for more efficient development and diversification across the line-up.

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The main highlight of the SUV is Honda's next-generation two-motor hybrid system. The updated system features improvements to engine efficiency, a more compact drive unit and revised control technologies. Honda has not disclosed the engine specifications or power output yet.

The Avancier is also the first Honda model to feature the new DualPower eAWD system, which uses separate electric motors to drive and control the front and rear wheels independently. It also gets the Motion Management System, which integrates braking and driving force control to improve vehicle stability. Additionally, the SUV features Honda S+ Shift technology, which is also available on the new Prelude and Civic e:HEV RS.

With the Avancier, Honda will begin its next-generation hybrid rollout. The Japanese automaker plans to introduce 15 new hybrid models globally by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2030.