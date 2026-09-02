All-New Mitsubishi Pajero SUV Revealed With 2.4L Diesel Engine, S-AWC

Mitsubishi Motors has taken the wraps off the new Pajero. It gets a 7-seater layout and sits on a ladder-frame chassis. The SUV is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that produces 480 Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, for improved off-road capability, it is equipped with the brand’s S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) technology. The SUV will be manufactured in Thailand and will eventually be offered in the Japanese and Australian markets.



In terms of dimensions, the SUV is 4,920 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,910 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,870 mm.

Talking about the exterior, the brand says it follows the iconic ‘Grand Charisma’ design language. At the front, it gets a beefy, upright hood with thick LED DRLs connected by bar lights positioned adjacent to the hood. Alongside the DRLs, it gets horizontal grille lines. Furthermore, the bumper features blacked-out skid plates, which come in handy while off-roading.



At the side, the SUV gets a boxy design with a dual-tone colour scheme. The A-, B- and C-pillars have been blacked out. In addition to this, the SUV gets roof rails and up to 20-inch alloy wheels on select variants. Going ahead, one of the standout points is its 230 mm ground clearance. Together, these elements give the SUV a hefty road presence.

At the rear, it follows a similar design theme to the front, with a connected rear light setup and a thick, blacked-out rear skid plate. In addition to this, it gets a spoiler that gives the SUV a sportier appearance.

Mitsubishi Pajero: Interior and Features





Inside, it gets a simplistic, upright dashboard layout with an upright infotainment screen. The AC vents are barely noticeable as they blend into the horizontal lines that spread across the dashboard. Moreover, it gets grab handles on the dashboard, A-pillars and the upper section above the windows.

Furthermore, the SUV is equipped with premium leatherette materials. There is brown-coloured leather padding on the dashboard, doors and seats, while the steering wheel is finished in black leather. Since the SUV is offered in a seven-seat layout, the middle-row bench seat gets three headrests.



The large 14.3-inch horizontal infotainment display incorporates the Pajero’s integrated triple-meter cluster. Additionally, the meter display has 16 background themes that change in real time based on the time of day. For better connectivity, it gets a smartphone-link display audio system that supports wireless connectivity, allowing users to access navigation, music and other apps.

Going ahead, as a convenience feature, it gets ventilated seats, three-zone climate control and a separate unit to control the climate across all three rows of the SUV.

On the safety front, the SUV gets ADAS, which includes important safety features such as the Forward Collision Mitigation system, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Emergency Lane Assist (ELA) and Front Cross Traffic Alert.

Mitsubishi Pajero: Powertrain

The SUV is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that produces 480 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed AT gearbox. The SUV sits on a ladder-frame chassis, which hints that it is focused more on off-road capability than on-road comfort. Moreover, it gets Mitsubishi’s S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system.



Furthermore, focusing on adaptability, the SUV gets seven drive modes: Normal, Eco, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.