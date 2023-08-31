All-New Royal Enfield Bullet Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What We Know So Far

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the latest iteration of the Bullet, arguably one of its most iconic motorcycles, tomorrow. The all-new version of the Bullet is expected to get a new chassis setup from the Classic 350 and will now come equipped with the new J-series 350 cc engine which made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and also does duties on the Classic 350 and Hunter 350.

The new Bullet is expected to be offered in three variants

In terms of its styling, the Bullet is expected to retain some of its original design elements such as its classic silhouette. A leaked brochure document has suggested that there will be three variants on sale. The base variant is likely to get chrome engine covers while the mid variant will get the chrome-finished engine along with gold pinstriping on the tank. As per the brochure, the top-spec variant will have ‘Coppa pin-striping', 3D gold badging and a dual-tone finish on the fuel tank along with a blacked-out engine.

We expect the new Bullet to be priced around or under Rs. 1.75 lakh

In terms of cycle parts, the Bullet is expected to get the double-cradle chassis setup from the Classic 350 along with an updated suspension. The motorcycle is also expected to be equipped with thicker tyres, which will most likely consist of a 100 section unit up front and a 120 section unit at the rear. The leaked documents have also revealed that the base variant of the motorcycle will have single-channel ABS and a drum brake at the rear while the other two variants will have dual-channel ABS and disc brakes at the rear.

The motorcycle will be equipped with Royal Enfield’s single-cylinder, 349 cc, SOHC engine, which churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Will all the changes, we expect the new Bullet to be priced around or under Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) making it slightly more expensive than the outgoing model, but nevertheless, one of the more affordable motorcycles in the brand’s lineup.

