Alpine Unveils New A110 Pikes Peak Hill Climb Race Car

Alpine has confirmed that it will be participating in the 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb. The carmaker unveiled a one-off race car based on its mid-engined A 110 sportscar designed specifically for the event.

Commenting on the car, François Letort, Alpine A110 Pikes Peak project manager said, “The Alpine A110 Pikes Peak pushes the boundaries of our imagination, far beyond anything we could have envisioned in the early stages of the project. It was a pleasure to work with the Alpine design office, with whom we quickly moved in the same direction thanks to our in-house expertise and ability to be incredibly responsive.”

While the standard A110 produces up to 296 bhp, the Pikes Peak racer will generate nearly 493 bhp thanks to a tuned version of the mid-mounted 1.8-litre turbo-four engine. Accentuating the added power are weight-saving measures with the competition car weighing under a tonne - it weighs just 950 kg.



Renault has also gone to town with the aerodynamics with massive wings bolted on on either end. The front end gets a massive splitter that spans the width of the front fascia before rising upwards along the outside edges of the bumper. A prominent fin extends from behind the cabin towards a prominent split rear wing. A smaller secondary spoiler sits at the base of the tailgate while the bumper features a prominent rear diffuser.

More information regarding Alpine's upcoming release is set to be revealed in the coming weeks leading up to June.

Alpine's decision to participate in the Pikes Peak race shows the brand's commitment to motorsports and its desire to push the boundaries of performance and technology. The race is an opportunity for Alpine to showcase its engineering capabilities and demonstrate the capabilities of the A110 sports car.