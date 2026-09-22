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Amkette Launches AirPulse Tyre Inflator Range In India; Prices Start At Rs 1,399

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Sep 22, 2026, 07:36 PM
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Amkette Launches AirPulse Tyre Inflator Range In India; Prices Start At Rs 1,399
Highlights
  • Five models priced between Rs 1,399 and Rs 5,499
  • Wired and cordless inflators with preset modes for cars, bikes, bicycles and balls
  • Pro X400 adds jump-starting, power-bank and emergency-light functions

Amkette has launched its AirPulse range of tyre inflators in India, comprising the S100, S300, X200, X300 and Pro X400. The lineup is aimed at everyday commuters as well as motorists looking for a roadside emergency kit.

All models use high-efficiency copper motors and offer up to 120 PSI working pressure, with a maximum rated pressure of 150 PSI. They get preset inflation modes and support multiple pressure units (PSI, Bar, kPa and Kg/cm²), while overheat protection and an emergency LED light are standard across the range.

Amkette S100 tyre inflator carandbike 1

AirPulse S100 – Rs 1,399

The entry-level S100 is a wired inflator with a 5-metre DC cable and cigarette-lighter plug. It weighs 420g and can inflate a 195/65 R15 tyre from 0-35 PSI in around 8–9 minutes, according to Amkette. It comes with multiple valve adapters, an extension hose and a storage bag.

Amkette S300 tyre inflator carandbike 1

AirPulse S300 – Rs 1,899

The S300 adds cordless operation with a 4,500mAh battery, while also supporting wired use. It gets a digital display, emergency LED and a 5W USB-A port that allows it to double as a basic power bank.

Amkette X200 tyre inflator carandbike 1

AirPulse X200 – Rs 1,799

Priced lower than the S300, the X200 is a compact cordless inflator with a 5,400mAh battery. It weighs 413g and gets a dual LED display showing current and target pressure, making it suited to carrying in a car or motorcycle.

Amkette X300 tyre inflator carandbike 1

AirPulse X300 – Rs 2,099

The X300 uses the same 5,400mAh battery but adds an emergency LED and 5W USB-A power-bank functionality. Its display shows current and target pressure, selected mode and measurement unit.

Amkette X400 tyre inflator carandbike 1

AirPulse Pro X400 – Rs 5,499

The range-topping Pro X400 combines a tyre inflator, jump starter, power bank and emergency light. Its 800A peak jump starter provides 300A starting current for 12V petrol and diesel vehicles and gets smart clamps with reverse-polarity protection. The compressor covers a 3–150 PSI range, while its 6,000mAh battery provides more than 24 minutes of continuous runtime. USB-A and USB-C ports are also included.

# Amkette# Amkette AirPulse Tyre Inflator# Tyre inflator# Tyres# Motorcycle tyre# Car tyre# Compact Air compressor# Cars# Bikes# bike# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
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