Ampere Electric Opens Dealership In Nepal

Greaves Cotton has announced that Ampere Electric Vehicles has opened the brand's first dealership in Nepal. Last year, Greaves Cotton increased its stake in Coimbatore-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ampere Vehicles, to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the diversified engineering company. The 160-year-old engineering company has earmarked around ₹ 150 crore for its operations in the EV space. Ampere has also got access to Greaves' pan-India distribution network of 325 outlets. According to the company, in the post-COVID-19 era, personal mobility space, including electric two-wheelers are expected to grow, and Greaves Cotton intends to tap into that segment.

Commenting on this, Devshworup, Ampere Electric's Nepal channel partner, said, "We are delighted to partner with Ampere Electric for the first EV dealership in Nepal, their expertise and experience in the EV space with innovative e-scooters models will help us to pave a way for sustainable solutions. Government's support on New or Clean Energy Vehicles (NEV) has made this partnership possible and together we will create a win-win situation for customers as well as the environment."

He also said, "We are strictly following the norms as prescribed by the authorities and hence will deliver the vehicle post the lockdown. However, we are accepting online booking."

Ampere Electric current offers models like Zeal, Reo Elite, V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li. In 2019, Greaves Cotton increased its stake in Ampere Vehicles from 67.34 per cent to 81.23 per cent. In October 2018, Mumbai-based Greaves Cotton had acquired a stake of 67.34 per cent in Ampere Vehicles after investing ₹ 77 crore.

