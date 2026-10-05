Ampere Nexus EX+ Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh; Gets More Powerful Motor

Ampere has launched the Nexus EX+ electric scooter in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in two variants, with the version equipped with the optional Intellipack connected technology suite priced at Rs 1.36 lakh. Both variants are available in Carbon Knight and Steel Grey colour options.

The biggest update is the new 5kW electric motor, which produces a claimed peak torque of 202Nm at the wheel. Ampere claims a 0-40kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds, along with improved gradeability for steep inclines, flyovers and riding with a pillion or additional luggage. The Nexus EX+ also gets an IP65-rated charger, offering protection against dust and water ingress.

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The optional Intellipack suite brings connected functionality through the Ampere Connect app. Features include live tracking, geo-fencing, Find My Scooter, turn-by-turn navigation, real-time charging status, remote diagnostics, trip reports and battery health monitoring.

The new Ampere Nexus EX+ will be available through the company's dealerships across India.