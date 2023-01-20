Anand Mahindra To Hand Over Exclusive Edition XUV400 To Auction Winner At Formula E Event

Earlier in September 2022, Mahindra showcased the Exclusive Edition XUV400 in India. The one-of-one XUV400 electric SUV was designed by Mahindra Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose, in collaboration with award-winning fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. The car will be the only one of its kind in existence, and the company had said that it will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Now, the company has said that Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra will hand over the car to the winner on February 10, 2023, at an Exclusive Mahindra Event during the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad.

The auction will open on January 26, 2023, at 11 am and culminates on January 31, 2023, at 11:59 pm. Interested customers can visit the car&bike website to register for the auction. The company has said the proceeds from the auction will go towards a social cause. The auction winner has the choice to donate their bid to support the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards announced on November 28, 2022, and/or donate the amount to a not-for-profit of their choice.

In fact, the company has said that the winning bid will be matched by Mahindra and the amount will be distributed amongst the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards to support their cause and/or to a not-for-profit. Moreover, the auction winner will also get an exclusive pass to witness the Indian inaugural round of the all-electric FIA Formula E championship in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023.

Talking about the Exclusive Edition XUV400, Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “We collaborated with Rimzim Dadu because her work is at the true cutting edge of design. It's futuristic, it’s fun and it's beautiful. It blends technology and stunning craftsmanship and that is exactly our philosophy at Mahindra.”

At the same time, Rimzim Dadu said, “I am excited to collaborate with Mahindra and Pratap Bose to create this exclusive edition of Mahindra’s first e- SUV. The Rimzim Dadu Signature Blue colour takes inspiration from textiles and is loaded with our signature design elements. It’s been such an honour to work with legendary automotive designer Pratap Bose and India’s favourite homegrown brand – Mahindra automotive. As a brand, we believe in striving to work towards a sustainable future and Electric cars are a revolutionary step towards that.”

As for the one-off Mahindra Exclusive Edition XUV400, the electric SUV comes with prominent use of ‘Rimzin Dadu x Bose’ badges on the bonnet, D pillar and tailgate while the standard car’s dual-tone alloys make way for all-black units. The blue paint shade is unchanged from the standard model. As for the cabin, it retains the predominantly black finish of the standard XUV400 with the seat fabrics now getting some unique design touches inspired by Indian fashion. The seats feature copper stitching with ‘Rimzin Dadu x Bose’ embroidered into the headrests while blue design elements are now incorporated into the backrest.

As for the technical specification, the standard XUV400 is offered in two options – EC and EL. While the former comes with a 34.5 kWh battery pack, the latter offers a 39.4 kWh unit, and they offer an MIDC range of 375 km and 456 km respectively. The Exclusive Edition is expected to be based on the EL version. While we are yet to find out the auction price of the one-off XUV400, the standard range is priced from Rs. 15.99 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).