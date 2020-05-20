New Cars and Bikes in India

Aprilia RS 660 Spotted On Test

The Aprilia RS 660 was set to be revealed in public at the Aprilia Festival in Mugello in early May, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Two production models of the Aprilia RS 660 snapped on test in an undated image

Highlights

  • Two test mules of production model of Aprilia RS 660 spotted
  • Aprilia RS 660 ready for launch, to be revealed to the public
  • 660 cc parallel-twin engine supersport class bike with 100 bhp power

The upcoming Aprilia RS 660, a much talked-about supersport class machine from the Italian brand, looks set to be launched very soon. Two test mules of the Aprilia RS 660 have been spotted on test, although it's not clear when the image is from, but we feel this will be from a couple of months ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged Europe, and other parts of the world. The test mules show that the bike is almost ready for production, because the body panels seem to be all in finished form, and there's no data-logging or tracking equipment fitted onto the bikes, as is the case with test prototypes.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Unveiled At EICMA 2019

6d37fnvo

Aprilia RS 660 was first revelaed at the EICMA 2019 show along with the Tuono 660 pictured above

The Aprilia RS 660 was unveiled at the EICMA 2019 motorcycle show in Milan last year. But there's one visible change in the production model, which seems to come with a pillion seat and passenger footpegs, both of which were missing from the display bike at EICMA. The RS 660 was supposed to have been revealed to the public on May 9 at an event in Mugello, during the Aprilia festival. Unfortunately, the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions seem to have put those plans in the backburner. In any case, with the latest spy shots, one thing is clear, that the Aprilia RS 660 is all set to be launched, and very soon at that!

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 660 Details Revealed

8h13nbsc

The Aprilia RS 660 is expected to have a dry weight of just 168 kg with around 100 bhp of power

The Aprilia RS 660 is powered by an all-new 660 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out around 100 bhp of maximum power, although the full specifications have not been released yet. The engine is derived from the front cylinders of the 1100 cc Aprilia RSV4 engine, so the 660's engine has two front-facing cylinders, which has apparently made the engine compact, and also allowed Aprilia engineers to create a slim and lightweight chassis. The RS 660 has a dry weight of just 168 kg, but will be loaded with a state-of-the-art electronics package, powered by a six-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit).

0 Comments

Traction control, cornering ABS, five riding modes (3 for street, 2 for track), up/down quickshifter, wheelie control and engine braking system will be part of the RS 660's electronics package. Front suspension is handled by a 41 mm Kayaba fork, while braking is handled by Brembo calipers all round with dual 320 mm discs on the front wheel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
25%
Planning to buy a bike
29%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
10%
Return To Poll

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.65 Lakh *
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
₹ 1.8 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 57,250 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,200 - 98,835 *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.4 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.45 - 1.47 Lakh *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
View More
x
New Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Slated To Be Launched In India This Year
New Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Slated To Be Launched In India This Year
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Goes On Sale In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.30 Lakh
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Goes On Sale In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.30 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Top 5 Sedans To Look Out For Post Lockdown
Top 5 Sedans To Look Out For Post Lockdown
Select your City
or select from popular cities