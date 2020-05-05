New Cars and Bikes in India

Aprilia RS250 SP Price Announced For Italy

The race-only 250 cc sportbike is priced at 9,700 Euros, and designed for Italy's aspiring two-wheeled racers.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Aprilia RS250 SP is a track-only racebike designed for a one-make series race

Highlights

  • 250 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 28 bhp
  • Aprilia RS250 SP designed for Italian one-make series
  • Designed for young racers looking to graduate to Moto3 racing

Aprilia has announced prices for the company's quarter-litre track-only sportbike, the Aprilia RS250 SP. The 250 cc sportbike, which was showcased at the EICMA 2019 show, will be sold in Italy for 9,700 Euros (around ₹ 8 lakh), plus additional taxes. The race-spec motorcycle has been built by Aprilia in collaboration with Ovale, as well as Italy's motorcycle federation, the FMI, and targeted at budding motorcycle racers, looking to establish a career in two-wheeled racing. The RS250 SP will compete in a spec-series in Italy next year, a sort of one-make series.

For the price, what is offered is forged aluminium wheels from Marchesini, a rear shock from Ohlins, forks from Andreani, an exhaust from SC Project, Brembo brakes, a racing slick tyres from Pirelli. The 250 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine makes around 28 bhp, not eyebrow raising performance, but still adequate for beginners on a racetrack, and for training. But being a track-focussed racebike, the RS250 SP skips usual components like headlights, turn indicators and rear view mirrors.

0 Comments

With 105 kg dry weight, the Aprilia RS250 SP is quite light, the one-make championship the bike will be used for, will provide a stepping stone for young riders to move into Moto3. So far, there's no word on any plans of Aprilia introducing a road going version of the RS250 SP, and considering it's designed to be ridden by riders from ages 11 and over, it's expected to be a compact, and relatively small package for full-sized adults to have a go!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.36 - 1.8 Lakh *
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
₹ 1.8 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.37 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.45 - 1.47 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,200 - 98,835 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 64,464 - 65,964 *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.01 - 1.03 Lakh *
View More
x
Backlash Against China Creates Huge Opportunity For $ 57 bn Indian Auto Components Industry
Backlash Against China Creates Huge Opportunity For $ 57 bn Indian Auto Components Industry
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
Petrol Price Hiked By Rs. 1.67, Diesel By Rs. 7.10 Per Litre In Delhi Due To Increase In VAT
Petrol Price Hiked By Rs. 1.67, Diesel By Rs. 7.10 Per Litre In Delhi Due To Increase In VAT
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities