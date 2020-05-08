Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 Recalled In The US

The recall by Italian brake manufacturer Brembo has now hit the Aprilia V4 line-up, with more than 3,000 affected bikes being recalled in the US. Aprilia has reported to the National Highway Transport Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the global Brembo recall due to potentially faulty brake pads, has now affected the Aprilia RSV4 and Aprilia Tuono V4 models in the US. The affected bikes are for 2017 to 2020 for the Tuono V4 and RSV4 and only the 2017 and 2018 model years for the Aprilia RSV4 RF, according to recall details. The recall is expected to begin on May 22, 2020.

As many as 3,287 units of the Aprilia RSV4 and Aprilia Tuono V4 bikes sold in the US, including all RSV4 RR, RSV4 RF, Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory bikes sold during those time periods. The issue is a result of a global recall issued by brake manufacturer Brembo. According to that recall, the brake pad's friction material may become separated from the brake pad's backing plate. So far, no Aprilia customers have reported any issues with the braking system, neither has Aprilia reported any issues with the brake pads. The issue however, requires a simple brake pad replacement, which will be done free of charge at any Aprilia dealership.

The global Brembo brake recall has already affected models of Triumph bikes sold in the US, as well as the exclusive Ducati 1299 Superleggera. So far, however, there has been no news of the recall being issued across the Atlantic, in Europe, or here in India. While many bikes sold here also come with the high-performance Brembo braking system, it will not be a bad idea to check with local representatives of the brands if the Brembo recall affects bikes sold in India as well.

