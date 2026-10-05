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Aprilia SXR GT 125 and 175 Launched in India, Starting at ₹1.10 Lakh

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last published date : 6 October 2026, 00:00 IST
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 and 175 Launched in India, Starting at ₹1.10 Lakh
Highlights
  • The SXR GT 175 registers 13.09 bhp and 14.14 Nm, while the SXR GT 125 makes 10.46 bhp and 10.4 Nm
  • The scooters are equipped with 14-inch wheels, a first for the segment
  • Introductory prices are ₹1,09,999 for the SXR GT 125 and ₹1,29,999 for the SXR GT 175 (both, ex-showroom)

Aprilia India has updated its premium scooter line-up with the SXR GT range, designed for daily commute as well as the occasional long ride. The two scooters are SXR GT 125 and the SXR GT 175, and they are launched at an introductory price of ₹1,10 lakh and ₹1,30 Lakh (both ex-showroom, Maharashtra), respectively. As for the colour options, the SXR GT 125 is offered in Matte Black, Glossy Azzurro and Glossy White, while the SXR GT 175 is available in Metallic Blue, Matte Black and Matte Green.

Aprilia SXR GT 125 175 launched india carandbike 2

Both scooters get Aprilia’s updated hp-e engines that deliver stronger power, torque and acceleration. According to Aprilia, the scooters are more responsive in city traffic and more relaxed on the highway, without hurting fuel economy. In term of specifications, the SXR GT 125’s engine is 124.5cc mill that puts out 10.46 bhp @ 7,400 rpm and 10.4 Nm @ 6,200 rpm. The SXR GT 175, on the other hand, comes with a 174.7cc motor that registers 13.09 bhp @ 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. The engines are BSVI OBD II Stage B compliant and work with E20 fuel.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Launched At Rs 3.99 Lakh

Aprilia SXR GT 125 175 launched india carandbike 4

The SXR GT stands out for its 14-inch wheels, which Aprilia says are the first in the segment. They give the scooter a more planted look and feel, with sharper handling and a smoother ride over uneven roads. Both scooters are suspended by telescopic fork at the front and a hydraulic shock with preload adjustment. Braking is handled by 220mm disc up front and a 140mm drum brake at the rear.

# Aprilia India# Aprilia SXR GT 175# Aprilia SXR GT 125# Aprilia SXR GT 175 PRICE# Aprilia SXR GT125 price# Bikes# Cover Story# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers
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Aprilia SXR GT 175
Aprilia SXR GT 175
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₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Lakh
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