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Aprilia SXR GT 175, SXR GT 125 Revealed Ahead Of Launch In October

Jafar Rizvi
last published date : 1 October 2026, 19:26 IST
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Aprilia SXR GT 175, SXR GT 125 Revealed Ahead Of Launch In October
Highlights
  • SXR GT 175 gets 14-inch wheels, 5-inch TFT
  • 175 makes 13 bhp and over 14 Nm
  • SXR 125 gets 5-inch LCD; makes 10 bhp and over 10 Nm

Earlier this year, it seemed like Aprilia’s SXR range could be on its way out of the Indian market. However, Aprilia India has now revealed the all-new SXR GT 175 and its smaller sibling, the SXR GT 125, ahead of the duo's launch later this month. Following the SR 160’s transition to the SR 175, the SXR range also gets the larger 175cc engine, with both the 125cc and 175cc versions receiving several updates.

This is a developing story; please stay tuned for more details.

# Aprilia SXR GT 175# Aprilia SXR GT 125# Aprilia SXR GT# Aprilia SXR GT 175 range# New Aprilia SXR GT# Aprilia SXR GT 175 Launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi

Jafar’s deep-rooted love and fascination for cars and bikes led him to pursue a career in the automotive industry. With a strong desire to learn and expand his knowledge in this ever-changing field, he grabs every opportunity to drive or ride. He has a particular fondness for the legendary Nissan GT-R, whether it is the iconic R35 or the revered R34 model. Jafar also enjoys sports as much as he likes being around cars and bikes.

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