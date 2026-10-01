Aprilia SXR GT 175, SXR GT 125 Revealed Ahead Of Launch In October

Earlier this year, it seemed like Aprilia’s SXR range could be on its way out of the Indian market. However, Aprilia India has now revealed the all-new SXR GT 175 and its smaller sibling, the SXR GT 125, ahead of the duo's launch later this month. Following the SR 160’s transition to the SR 175, the SXR range also gets the larger 175cc engine, with both the 125cc and 175cc versions receiving several updates.

This is a developing story; please stay tuned for more details.