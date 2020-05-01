New Cars and Bikes in India

Aprilia Tuono 660 Details Revealed

The upcoming middleweight naked is set to be developed as a full-fledged production model, and now new details have emerged about the bike.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is the naked version the Aprilia RS660 sports bike

  • Aprilia Tuono 660 is the naked version of the Aprilia RS660
  • The Tuono 660 will have a power output of around 95 bhp
  • Will share suspension, frame, brakes, swingarm and electronics with RS660

At the EICMA 2019 show, Aprilia showcased the brand's latest supersport, the Aprilia RS660, as well as its naked variant, the Aprilia Tuono 660 in concept form. However, further details about the Aprilia Tuono 660 have not been announced so far. But now, according to latest reports, new information has been revealed, which points to the power output of the naked Aprilia Tuono 660, along with other details and features. According to one report, the naked sibling of the Aprilia RS660 will feature an engine which will be detuned by only a few bhp, compared to the full-faired supersport RS660.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is the naked version of the supersport Aprilia RS660

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will reportedly have a power output of around 95 bhp, compared to the 100 bhp output of the full-faired Aprilia RS660. And like other Tuonos from the Italian brand, the chassis and running gear will be as close to the sports bike it's derived from. The Tuono 660 will share the same suspension, same chassis, brakes and swingarm as the RS660, and even the top fairing of the Tuono 660 will resemble that of the RS660 and its bigger brother the Aprilia RSV4.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will share the same suspension, frame, brakes and electronics package as the RS660

In terms of electronics as well, the Tuono 660 will be one of the most advanced mid-size performance nakeds featuring the entire package from the RS660, which includes cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, a standard up and down quickshifter, engine braking control, three road riding modes, two track modes, and cruise control. The Aprilia Tuono 660 is expected to be officially in Europe sometime towards the end of 2020, with deliveries not beginning before the first quarter of 2021. So far, there's no confirmation on any plans to introduce either the Tuono 660 or the Aprilia RS 660 in India.

