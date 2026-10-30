Are Bullbars, Roof Carriers, And Auxiliary Highway Lights Legal In India? RTO Rules For Overland SUV Builds

An overland SUV needs more than rugged-looking tyres and a few accessories. Roof racks help carry camping gear, extra lights improve visibility on dark trails, and metal bumpers may look ready for rough terrain. But an accessory that works off-road can create legal and safety problems once you drive onto a public road.

The rules are not the same for every modification. Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, restricts alterations that change a vehicle's registered specifications, while the Central Motor Vehicles Rules govern requirements such as vehicle lighting. Here's how these rules apply to common overland accessories in India.

Are Bullbars and Metal Crash Guards Legal in India?

Aftermarket bullbars and crash guards are not permitted for normal road use under MoRTH's enforcement direction. On 7 December 2017, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways directed states and Union Territories to take action against unauthorised crash guards and bullbars under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

This applies to the metal bars fitted across the front of SUVs such as the Thar ROXX, Scorpio-N and Jimny. A product being sold by an accessory shop does not automatically make it legal to use on public roads.

Why are bullbars restricted?

The main concern is how they affect crash safety. Modern vehicles are designed with specific areas that deform during a collision to absorb impact energy. A rigid metal guard can change how that force reaches the vehicle and may interfere with systems designed to manage a crash.

Bullbars can also increase the risk of injury to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders in a collision. They may affect the operation of parking sensors and other equipment, depending on their design and placement.

What about rear guards and winch bumpers?

Rear metal guards, protruding steel steps and aftermarket winch bumpers can raise similar concerns if they alter the vehicle's structure or extend beyond its approved dimensions. Their legality depends on the actual design and fitment, so don't assume a rear-mounted accessory is automatically permitted.

A safer alternative: Keep the factory bumper and consider suitable underbody protection for trail driving. Before fitting skid plates or other protective equipment, check that they do not create unsafe projections or interfere with the vehicle's components.

Are Roof Carriers and Rooftop Tents Legal in India?

Roof carriers are more complicated than bullbars. A removable luggage carrier or roof box is not automatically illegal on a private car, but its fitment, load and use matter. State-level enforcement and rules may also differ.

For an overland SUV, a removable carrier fitted to the vehicle's intended mounting points is generally a more sensible choice than a welded metal cage that permanently changes the body structure.

What should you check before fitting a roof rack?

Use proper mounting points: Choose a carrier designed for your SUV's factory roof rails or approved mounting system. Avoid drilling or welding into the body without checking whether the alteration is permitted.

Choose a carrier designed for your SUV's factory roof rails or approved mounting system. Avoid drilling or welding into the body without checking whether the alteration is permitted. Stay within the roof load limit: Check the manufacturer's stated roof-load capacity. This includes the rack itself, a rooftop tent, luggage and any other equipment carried above the roof.

Check the manufacturer's stated roof-load capacity. This includes the rack itself, a rooftop tent, luggage and any other equipment carried above the roof. Secure the load: Straps and mounts must hold everything firmly in place. Loose bags, camping equipment or metal parts can become dangerous if they shift at highway speeds.

Straps and mounts must hold everything firmly in place. Loose bags, camping equipment or metal parts can become dangerous if they shift at highway speeds. Watch the dimensions: The rack and its load should not create unsafe projections or obstruct lights, the number plate or the driver's view.

The rack and its load should not create unsafe projections or obstruct lights, the number plate or the driver's view. Check local rules: Some states may apply specific restrictions to roof carriers, particularly where they are associated with carrying goods in private vehicles.

What about rooftop tents and expedition racks?

A rooftop tent adds weight even when it is folded away. You need to account for the tent, mounting hardware and any luggage carried alongside it. Also check whether the roof can support the load while the vehicle is moving and whether the manufacturer permits people to sleep in a tent mounted on the vehicle.

There is no single roof-load figure that applies to every SUV. Don't assume that a rack suitable for one model will be safe on another.

If you're building a touring setup for the Jimny, Thar ROXX or Scorpio-N, a properly fitted removable rack is usually the more practical option. Remove it when you don't need it, and check the relevant state rules before travelling.

Are Auxiliary Highway Lights and LED Light Bars Legal?

Auxiliary lights can be useful on dark trails and poorly lit routes, but adding more light does not automatically make a vehicle safer or road-legal.

The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, including Rule 106, require vehicle headlamps to meet the applicable lighting standards. AIS-008 also sets installation requirements for lighting and light-signalling devices. The aim is to provide adequate visibility without dazzling oncoming drivers.

Can you install an LED light bar on the roof?

A roof-mounted LED bar may be useful off-road, but you should not assume it is legal to operate on public roads. Its position, beam pattern, brightness and installation can all raise compliance issues.

Likewise, bonnet-mounted pod lights and additional lamps on the front grille need to be assessed based on their placement and compliance with the applicable requirements. There is no safe basis for assuming that every aftermarket lamp becomes legal simply because it has a separate switch.

What should you check before installing auxiliary lights?

Beam direction: The lights must not dazzle oncoming drivers or other road users.

The lights must not dazzle oncoming drivers or other road users. Mounting position: The location must comply with the applicable installation requirements. Don't assume a roof-mounted light bar meets them.

The location must comply with the applicable installation requirements. Don't assume a roof-mounted light bar meets them. Wiring: Use a properly installed circuit with suitable relays, fuses and wiring. Avoid cutting into the factory harness without checking the vehicle manufacturer's requirements.

Use a properly installed circuit with suitable relays, fuses and wiring. Avoid cutting into the factory harness without checking the vehicle manufacturer's requirements. Switching: The lights should be controllable as required by the applicable rules and installation standards.

The lights should be controllable as required by the applicable rules and installation standards. Road use: Check whether the lamps are approved for the intended use. A light designed for off-road driving is not automatically suitable for use on public highways.

Do auxiliary lights need opaque covers?

You may see overland SUVs with covers fitted over their roof bars or pod lights. These can prevent accidental use and protect the lamps, but don't treat an opaque cover as a universal legal exemption.

Covering a non-compliant light does not necessarily make its installation legal. If you plan to use auxiliary lamps on public roads, have the setup checked against the relevant lighting requirements rather than relying on a cover alone.

For regular highway driving, properly installed factory headlamps and compliant fog lamps are a more straightforward choice than a large array of aftermarket lights.

What About Lift Kits, Oversized Tyres and Snorkels?

Overland builds often extend beyond racks and lights. Suspension lifts, wider tyres, wheel spacers and snorkels can also affect a vehicle's compliance.

Section 52 restricts alterations that make the vehicle's registered particulars differ from the manufacturer's original specifications. Whether a particular modification is permitted depends on the change and the applicable rules.

Modification What to check Suspension lift kit Whether it changes the vehicle's approved dimensions or other registered specifications Oversized tyres Tyre size, wheel clearance and compliance with the manufacturer's specifications Wheel spacers Whether the wheels or tyres protrude beyond the body and whether the fitment is compliant Snorkel Whether the installation alters the body or creates unsafe projections Underbody skid plates Whether they are securely fitted and interfere with any vehicle components

Tyres that stick out beyond the wheel arches can throw stones towards other road users and create a safety risk. A suspension lift can also affect handling and stability, particularly during sudden manoeuvres.

Before spending money on these changes, check the vehicle manufacturer's guidance and consult the RTO if the modification could affect the vehicle's registered specifications. A modification being common in the off-road community does not, by itself, make it legal.

Can Illegal Modifications Affect Your Insurance?

They can create problems, depending on the modification, the policy terms and the circumstances of a claim. For example, an unauthorised structural change may become relevant if the vehicle is involved in a collision. Poorly installed auxiliary lights or electrical wiring may also complicate a claim if they are linked to the damage.

That does not mean an insurer automatically rejects every claim involving an aftermarket accessory. The outcome depends on the facts and applicable policy conditions. If you're planning a substantial modification, check with your insurer and get any required approval in writing.

How to Build a Road-Legal Overland SUV

You don't need a heavily modified vehicle to prepare for a road trip. A sensible setup focuses on carrying gear safely, improving visibility within the rules and protecting vulnerable components without changing the vehicle's approved structure.

For a Thar ROXX, Scorpio-N, Jimny or another touring SUV, start with these steps:

Skip aftermarket bullbars: Keep the factory bumper instead of fitting an unauthorised metal crash guard. Choose a suitable roof carrier: Use a properly fitted removable rack or roof box, and stay within the manufacturer's load limit. Keep lighting compliant: Prioritise correctly aimed factory lights and approved fog lamps. Check the rules before adding light bars or auxiliary pods. Be cautious with suspension and tyres: Avoid modifications that create unsafe projections or alter registered specifications without the required approval. Keep installation records: Retain invoices and product details, and check with the RTO or insurer if you're unsure whether a modification needs approval.

Build for the Trail, Stay Legal on the Road

A capable overland SUV does not need every accessory available in the aftermarket. In India, unauthorised bullbars and crash guards can attract enforcement action, roof carriers need to be fitted and loaded responsibly, and auxiliary lights must meet the applicable lighting rules.

Before modifying your vehicle, check the relevant law, manufacturer guidance and state requirements. If an accessory changes the vehicle's structure or registered specifications, confirm whether approval is needed before installing it.

The goal is simple: prepare your SUV for the places you want to explore without creating avoidable safety risks or legal trouble on the way there.