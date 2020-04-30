For its part, Ashok Leyland has already initiated several other relief measures to fight COVID-19

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has announced that its employees have contributed ₹ 41 lakh to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). The donation comes as a collective contribution from the employees of Ashok Leyland and their families in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Commenting on the development, Balachandar NV, President - HR, Communications, & CSR, Ashok Leyland, said, "As the nation stands in solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we are constantly engaging in various initiatives to support the Government in the best possible way. The contribution by our employees and their families reiterates our commitment in corporate India's response to COVID-19. Furthermore, we really appreciate the Governments' effort, both in the Centre and State, which have led the fight from the front."

Ashok Leyland has deployed 10 vehicles, along with drivers, to be used for emergency operation by the Tamil Nadu Health Department

For its part, Ashok Leyland has already announced opening its plant kitchens to provide more than 10,000 meals every day to police personnel, doctors, healthcare support staff and the local community. The company's employees and dealerships have been providing food and rations at various locations across the country, especially to stranded truck drivers and migrant labourers.

Additionally, the company has deployed 10 Ashok Leyland vehicles, along with drivers, to be used for emergency operation by the Tamil Nadu Health Department. It has also provided masks, disposable gloves, liquid hand-wash, sanitizers and bodysuits for healthcare personnel of the Government, along with disinfectants, protective chemical guard suit and chemical protection goggles for sanitation workers. The company has also been attending the breakdown calls from truck drivers carrying essential services round the clock

