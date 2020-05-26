New Cars and Bikes in India

Aston Martin Confirms Mercedes-AMG Boss Tobias Moerswill Replace CEO Andy Palmer

Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, will replace Andy Palmer as the Chief Executive of Aston Martin from August 1. Palmer has stepped down from his position.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, will replace Andy Palmer as the CEO of Aston Martin

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.

The Financial Times newspaper reported over the weekend that Palmer would step down, before he had been informed.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Cars

DB11

Vantage

Rapide

"The Board has determined that now is the time for new leadership to deliver our plans," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aston Martin DB11 with Immediate Rivals

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin
DB11

Popular Aston Martin Cars

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11
₹ 4.27 Crore *
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
₹ 2.95 Crore *
Aston Martin Rapide
Aston Martin Rapide
₹ 3.29 Crore *
x
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
TVS Motor Company Announces Salary Cuts For Employees
TVS Motor Company Announces Salary Cuts For Employees
Chinese Copy Of Vespa Declared Invalid
Chinese Copy Of Vespa Declared Invalid
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Select your City
or select from popular cities