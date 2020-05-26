Aston Martin Confirms Mercedes-AMG Boss Tobias Moerswill Replace CEO Andy Palmer

Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, will replace Andy Palmer as the CEO of Aston Martin

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.

The Financial Times newspaper reported over the weekend that Palmer would step down, before he had been informed.

"The Board has determined that now is the time for new leadership to deliver our plans," the company said.

