Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Launch Highlights: Specifications, Prices, Images

It is day 1 of the Ather Community Day 2026, and today we will finally get all the details on the brand's latest Konarc Electric electric scooter. Earlier this month, the company confirmed the name of the scooter, which is set to be the brand's most affordable offering. It will sit under the Rizta in the brand's lineup, which currently includes the 450 Series and Rizta, both of which are offered with multiple battery pack options.