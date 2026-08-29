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Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Launch Highlights: Specifications, Prices, Images

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Aug 29, 2026, 10:00 AM
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Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Launch Highlights: Specifications, Prices, Images
Key Highlights
  • Ather Konarc to launch today
  • New Ather is expected to be the most affordable offering by the brand
  • Specifications and further details to be revealed today; stay tuned

It is day 1 of the Ather Community Day 2026, and today we will finally get all the details on the brand's latest Konarc Electric electric scooter. Earlier this month, the company confirmed the name of the scooter, which is set to be the brand's most affordable offering. It will sit under the Rizta in the brand's lineup, which currently includes the 450 Series and Rizta, both of which are offered with multiple battery pack options.

10:10 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Day 1 of the Ather Community will comprise the launch of the brand's latest Konarc electric scooter. We will bring you all the details LIVE from its launch, stay tuned to this space.

Ather Konarc Launch
10:15 AM
Aug 29, 2026

The Konarc is essentially the production version of the EL01 Concept that we saw in 2025.

Ather EL 01 Concept 1
10:20 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Unlike the 450 series and the Rizta, which make extensive use of aluminium in their construction, the Ather Konarc will switch to a full steel unibody architecture.

Ather Konarc Launch 1
10:29 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Ather has previously suggested the Konarc's weight increase will be negligible over its current scooters, despite going from aluminium to steel.

Ather Konarc Launch 2
10:40 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Tarun Mehta begins the show with shedding some light on the latest feature rollout, the pothole alert feature.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 104654

10:50 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Ather will rollout these new features on its exisiting compatible scooters in the coming months as a part of a AtherStack 7.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 105439
11:15 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Ather is bundling reports and health scans of their scooter for owners to know the health of their scooter. This will eventually be rolled out in an app form.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 111942
11:18 AM
Aug 29, 2026

This is how the health score of your Ather will look like in the app.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 112135
11:20 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Here are some of the other details that the app will display on the health of your Ather electric scooter.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 112337
11:23 AM
Aug 29, 2026

On the basis of your scooter's health, the app will also provide an estimated resale value for the vehicle in question.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 112509

11:33 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Here is your first look at the Ather konarc!

Ather konarc
11:38 AM
Aug 29, 2026

The Ather Konarc has a 1352mm wheelbase, 14-inch front wheels and provides 100mm of suspension travel at the rear.

Konarc
11:42 AM
Aug 29, 2026

It will get front disc brakes and a combined braking system as standard

Screenshot 2026 08 29 114708
11:46 AM
Aug 29, 2026

The Konarc will also be offered with an adjustable backrest.

Konarc 1
11:50 AM
Aug 29, 2026

Citing chargers consuming boot space, Ather has introduced a new compact charger with the Konarc, along with a 450W onboard charger.

Ather Konarc 1

11:53 AM
Aug 29, 2026

The Konarc is going to offer four battery pack options with range going up to 200km

Screenshot 2026 08 29 115946
11:57 AM
Aug 29, 2026

One small but meaningful addition for an Ather electric scooter comes in the form of a centre stand! The Konarc will come equipped with one.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 120202
11:59 AM
Aug 29, 2026

The konarc introduces a Magic Key and gets find my scooter, smart wake and more.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 120433

12:00 PM
Aug 29, 2026

In case you lost track of your Konarc key, the dashboard will provide the last known location.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 120851
12:04 PM
Aug 29, 2026

Another feature here is that the Magic key can be charged by tapping it below the seat. It will charge the key enough for the scooter to start.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 121058
12:07 PM
Aug 29, 2026

The Magic key also has a seat popup button, which flung opens the seat on its own.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 121612
12:09 PM
Aug 29, 2026

There is a black button positioned at the backrest; the seat can also be opened with your knee in case your hands are occupied.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 121753

12:13 PM
Aug 29, 2026

Prices for the Konarc start at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Screenshot 2026 08 29 121533

12:18 PM
Aug 29, 2026

Two variants will be offered: S Line and Z Line. Deliveries for the former start on September 21.

Screenshot 2026 08 29 122419
12:23 PM
Aug 29, 2026

Take a look at the colour options of the Konarc

Screenshot 2026 08 29 122646
# Ather Energy# Ather Konarc# Ather Konarc Launch# Ather Konarc Electric Scooter# All New Ather Konarc# Ather Konarc Live updates# Ather Konarc images# Ather Konarc details# Ather Konarc bookings# Ather Konarc battery# Ather Konarc range# Ather Konarc features# Ather electric scooters# Blogview# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story# Two Wheelers

Learn more about Ather Konarc

Ather Konarc
Ather Konarc
*Expected Price
₹ 90,000 - 1 Lakh

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