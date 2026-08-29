Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Launch Highlights: Specifications, Prices, Images
- Ather Konarc to launch today
- New Ather is expected to be the most affordable offering by the brand
- Specifications and further details to be revealed today; stay tuned
It is day 1 of the Ather Community Day 2026, and today we will finally get all the details on the brand's latest Konarc Electric electric scooter. Earlier this month, the company confirmed the name of the scooter, which is set to be the brand's most affordable offering. It will sit under the Rizta in the brand's lineup, which currently includes the 450 Series and Rizta, both of which are offered with multiple battery pack options.
Day 1 of the Ather Community will comprise the launch of the brand's latest Konarc electric scooter. We will bring you all the details LIVE from its launch, stay tuned to this space.
The Konarc is essentially the production version of the EL01 Concept that we saw in 2025.
Unlike the 450 series and the Rizta, which make extensive use of aluminium in their construction, the Ather Konarc will switch to a full steel unibody architecture.
Ather has previously suggested the Konarc's weight increase will be negligible over its current scooters, despite going from aluminium to steel.
Tarun Mehta begins the show with shedding some light on the latest feature rollout, the pothole alert feature.
Ather will rollout these new features on its exisiting compatible scooters in the coming months as a part of a AtherStack 7.
Ather is bundling reports and health scans of their scooter for owners to know the health of their scooter. This will eventually be rolled out in an app form.
This is how the health score of your Ather will look like in the app.
Here are some of the other details that the app will display on the health of your Ather electric scooter.
On the basis of your scooter's health, the app will also provide an estimated resale value for the vehicle in question.
Here is your first look at the Ather konarc!
The Ather Konarc has a 1352mm wheelbase, 14-inch front wheels and provides 100mm of suspension travel at the rear.
It will get front disc brakes and a combined braking system as standard
The Konarc will also be offered with an adjustable backrest.
Citing chargers consuming boot space, Ather has introduced a new compact charger with the Konarc, along with a 450W onboard charger.
The Konarc is going to offer four battery pack options with range going up to 200km
One small but meaningful addition for an Ather electric scooter comes in the form of a centre stand! The Konarc will come equipped with one.
The konarc introduces a Magic Key and gets find my scooter, smart wake and more.
In case you lost track of your Konarc key, the dashboard will provide the last known location.
Another feature here is that the Magic key can be charged by tapping it below the seat. It will charge the key enough for the scooter to start.
The Magic key also has a seat popup button, which flung opens the seat on its own.
There is a black button positioned at the backrest; the seat can also be opened with your knee in case your hands are occupied.
Prices for the Konarc start at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).
Two variants will be offered: S Line and Z Line. Deliveries for the former start on September 21.
Take a look at the colour options of the Konarc
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