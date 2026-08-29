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Ather Konarc: Firsts and Standout Features On The New Electric Scooter

Abhishek Nigam
Abhishek Nigam
1 min read
Aug 29, 2026, 02:17 PM
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Ather Konarc: Firsts and Standout Features On The New Electric Scooter
Key Highlights
  • Range-topping Konarc gets a 3.5 kWh battery and 161 km claimed IDC range
  • Higher variants get a 7-inch DeepView display and connected features
  • The Konarc gets a remote seat opening function hugely aiding practicality

The new Ather Konarc brings several notable features and additions to Ather’s electric scooter range. While the specification sheet does not explicitly call these features “firsts”, there are a few that stand out, including some practical additions.

Also Read: Ather Konarc Launched

Whats App Image 2026 08 29 at 1 05 24 PM

The biggest headline is the 3.5 kWh battery on the Konarc S 161 KM, which delivers a claimed 161 km IDC range. The scooter is also available with 2.1 kWh and 2.7 kWh batteries, offering claimed ranges of 100 km and 125 km respectively.

Ather Konarc Display

The Konarc gets a 7-inch DeepView display on the higher variants, while the entry-level version gets a 4.2-inch unit.

Ather Konarc features

Another highlight is Ather’s Ride Assist suite, which includes AirWalk, AutoHold and FallSafe. It also gets Ather Connect, Bluetooth call and music alerts, theft and tow alerts, Find My Scooter, remote charging status and OTA updates.

Ather Konark launched

However, one of the most interesting additions is something much simpler: a main stand. While main stands are commonplace on many conventional and electric scooters, their availability on the Konarc is a notable practical first for Ather.

Ather Konarc Underseat

The scooter also gets 31-litre underseat storage which can be opened remotely or conveniently with the knee through a button located above the tail lamp. It also gets USB Type-C charging and, on the S 161 KM, a combined charger as standard.

# ather energy# ather community day# Ather Konarc Launch# Ather Konarc Electric Scooter# bike# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers

Learn more about Ather Konarc

Ather Konarc
Ather Konarc
*Expected Price
₹ 90,000 - 1 Lakh

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